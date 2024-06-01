June marks the halfway point of 2024, and Shudder is adding quite a selection of originals and exclusives to its catalog this month! In addition to all the great things that the month of June has to offer, such as the smell of freshly mowed lawns, backyard barbeques, graduation parties, and the necessary use of bug spray… there’s always time to sit back and enjoy the dark and chilling horror movies that Shudder has to offer. In addition to two new episodes of The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs, there’s no shortage of gruesome films to check out this month. Whether you’re into foreign horror movies, supernatural thrillers, or realistic survival flicks, this article will help point you in the direction of your next favorite “Shudderrific” film selection!

Exhuma (2024)

Available on: June 14

Director: Jang Jae-hyun | Runtime: 134 minutes | Sub-Genres: Supernatural, Foreign Language

Cast: Choi Min-sik, Kim Go-eun, Yoo Hae-jin, Lee Do-hyun

This Korean thriller is a Shudder exclusive and continues to hold the title as the highest-grossing film at the South Korean box office. Blending cultural and historical themes, the film follows a shaman named Hwa-rim (Kim Go-eun) and her protégé, Bong-gil (Lee Do-hyun), after a wealthy Korean American family requests their professional services. After meeting with the patriarch of the family, Park Ji-yong (Kim Jae-cheol), the shaman insists that the illness afflicting the family’s newborn son is a result of the vengeful spirit of an ancestor. With Ji-yong’s permission, the shaman recruits a team to exhume and relocate the grave and perform rituals to appease the spirit. Unbeknownst to all involved, the ancestor, Ji-yong’s grandfather, was a Japanese loyalist during the Korean occupation era, and his improper burial is what caused the unrest. When they exhume his coffin, they accidentally unleash the monster he has become and have to find a way to end the curse before the entire family line is killed off.

The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs (2018-)

Image via Shudder

Available on: June 7, 21

Director: Austin Jennings | Runtime: N/A | Sub-Genres: Variety, Comedy

Cast: John Bloom, Diana Prince, John Brennan

The next two episodes of The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs’ sixth season will stream on June 7 and June 21, with the episodes available on demand on June 9 and June 23, respectively. With this season’s new format that focuses on a single movie instead of a double feature, the fun facts and hilarious commentary by Joe Bob and his guests will shine the spotlight on an individual movie in each episode. If you follow Joe Bob on his X account, he usually drops a few hints in his posts about a week before each new episode airs. Last month, the show featured Death Spa (1988) and Graduation Day (1981).

Dracula (2013-2014)

Available on: June 16

Creators: Cole Haddon and Daniel Knauff | Runtime: 45 minutes | Episodes: 10

Cast: Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Jessica De Gouw, Thomas Kretchsmann, Nonso Anozie

This series may have only had one season, but sometimes that’s all it takes to make a lasting impression! Starring Jonathan Rhys Meyers as the titular Dracula, he is revived by a mysterious figure. He poses as an American named Alexander Grayson who claims to be introducing modern science to Victorian society. He and former enemy Abraham Van Helsing (Thomas Kretschmann) soon find they must unite forces to tackle a common enemy, the Order of the Dragon. Things get even more complicated when Dracula discovers the reincarnation of his wife in Mina Murray (Jessica De Gouw), a young medical student.

The Devil’s Bath (2024)

Available on: June 28

Directors: Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala | Runtime: 121 minutes | Sub-Genres: Psychological, Suspense

Cast: Anja Plaschg, Maria Hofstätter, David Scheid, Natalija Baranova, Lukas Walcher

Set in Austria during the 1800s, The Devil’s Bath (a.k.a. Des Teufels Bad) tells the dark tale of a woman named Agnes (Anja Plaschg) who is married off to a relative stranger named Wolf (David Scheid). He takes her to his remote village in the forest and she soon begins to struggle with the isolation and duties asked of her. Extremely devout, Agnes tries to appease Wolf’s mother (Maria Hofstätter) but grows resentful of the situation she is in. One day, she returns from the forest with an infant in her arms, causing the members of the village to suspect her of being involved with the devil. If you’re a fan of Robert Eggers’ The VVitch or other moody period-piece psychological thrillers, be sure to check this movie out when it arrives at Shudder on June 28.

Backcountry (2014)

Available on: June 3

Director: Adam MacDonald | Runtime: 92 minutes | Sub-Genres: Wilderness Survival

Cast: Missy Peregrym, Jeff Roop, Eric Balfour, Nicholas Campbell

This movie is based on a true story and follows a young couple, Alex (Jeff Roop) and Jenny (Missy Peregrym) as they embark on a weekend-long backpacking trip in a mountainous provincial park. Alex claims to know the trails and refuses a map from the park ranger. He also surreptitiously hides Jenny’s phone in their car before heading out, to ensure she is not distracted by work. On their first night camping, they meet Irish tour guide Brad (Eric Balfour), who flirts with Jenny and rubs Alex the wrong way. When the parties split up, Alex decides to go off-trail but soon discovers he is lost and can’t find the picturesque lake and waterfall where he plans to propose to Jenny.

They try to find the trail but end up even more lost, with Alex spotting several signs of a bear in the area. He doesn’t tell Jenny because he doesn’t want to alarm her, but one morning they wake up to a large black bear in their camp coming dangerously close to their tent. As summer kicks off, many people are making plans to go hiking and camping with their loved ones. However, watching Backcountry might make some of those people seriously rethink their plans, depending on where they plan to visit. Don’t pass on the bear spray!

The Nightingale (2018)

Available on: June 3

Director: Jennifer Kent | Runtime: 136 minutes | Sub-Genres: Historical, Psychological Thriller

Cast: Aisling Franciosi, Sam Clafin, Baykali Ganambarr, Damon Herriman, Harry Greenwood

From the director of The Babadook comes a gripping story of survival and vengeance set in British-occupied Tasmania during the Black War. Starring Stopmotion’s Aisling Franciosi as Clare, an Irish convict who was sexually assaulted by British officers and forced to watch as they murdered her husband and infant daughter. With no help from higher-ranking officers, Clare decides to set out to find and kill the men who tore her life apart the next day after they depart for a different town. As the men have a head-start, the fastest way to reach them is straight through the Australian bush, so she employs the assistance of an Aboriginal tracker, Billy (Baykali Ganambarr). What started as a simple request for a letter of recommendation that could free Clare and her family turns into a gripping female-led revenge story that is a must-watch for fans of the darker end of historical fiction.

Pyewacket (2017)

Available on: June 3

Director: Adam MacDonald | Runtime: 88 minutes | Sub-Genres: Mystery, Occult Thriller

Cast: Nicole Muñoz, Laurie Holden, Chloe Rose

Leah Reyes (Nicole Muñoz) is an angsty teenager struggling after the death of her father. Wanting to start fresh somewhere new, her mother (Laurie Holden) moves the two of them to a home set in the middle of the woods. Leah is frustrated with having to leave her school and friends behind, and they get into a heated argument. Later that day, Leah, who is interested in witchcraft and the occult, performs a ritual in the woods to summon the demon Pyewacket to come and kill her mother. The two of them later apologize and reconnect with each other, causing Leah to regret her impulsive actions… but it’s too late. A shadowy figure appears at their home and terrorizes Leah and her mother. Desperate to fix the situation, Leah requests the help of a paranormal expert who informs her she must perform the ritual again, but in reverse, if she wants to save her mother’s life.