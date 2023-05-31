Showtime is best known for its groundbreaking original horror television series Yellowjackets, which follows the high school survivors of a plane crash as they resort to unthinkable means to stay alive in the Canadian wilderness. However, Showtime also boasts a fantastic collection of horror movies, available to stream on any plan starting at $10.99 per month. With a catalog of old classics, modern favorites, slashers, deep space adventures, and everything in between, Showtime has something for everyone. Here at Collider, we've gathered the best of the best into this helpful list, ensuring you're never short on scares.

Keep reading to discover the best horror movies on Showtime right now.

The Amityville Horror (2005)

Run Time: 90 minutes | Director: Andrew Douglas

Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Melissa George, Jimmy Bennett, Jesse James, Chloe Grace Moretz

Based on a true story that first came to light in author Jay Anson's novel of the same title, The Amityville Horror follows the Lutz family; husband and wife George (Ryan Reynolds) and Kathy (Melissa George), and their three children. Soon after moving into their dream home, the Lutz family begins to experience shocking paranormal events. George and Kathy are uneasy when their young daughter Chelsea (played by Chloe Grace Moretz in her debut role) tells them she has befriended a girl named Jodie - a girl who was murdered by her father, alongside her entire family, in the same home one year prior.

Annihilation (2018)

Run Time: 115 minutes | Director: Alex Garland

Cast: Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Tessa Thompson, Benedict Wong, Sonoya Mizuno, David Gyasi, Oscar Isaac, Gina Rodriguez

When biology professor Lena's (Natalie Portman) husband Kane (Oscar Isaac) reappears at home in a comatose state and no memory of where he's been, Lena quickly seeks medical attention. High-up government employees soon intercept, and the pair are taken to the site of a fallen meteor known as the "Shimmer." The Shimmer is believed to be the cause of Kane's condition, and Lena volunteers to join an expedition into the mysterious site, desperate to find a cure for her husband.

Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022)

Run Time: 94 minutes | Director: Halina Reijn

Cast: Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, Myha'la Herrold, Rachel Sennott, Chase Sui Wonders, Pete Davidson, Lee Pace, Conner O'Malley

Working-class Bee (Maria Bakalova) and her wealthy girlfriend Sophie (Amandla Stenberg) meet up with Sophie's equally rich friends at a family mansion. As night falls, sobriety declines, and the group plays a murder mystery game. The game soon turns deadly, and the group's precarious trust in each other quickly evaporates. As blood is spilled, the remaining survivors realize a real-life murderer walks among them.

Carrie (1976)

Run Time: 98 minutes | Director: Brian De Palma

Cast: Sissy Spacek, Piper Laurie, Amy Irving, John Travolta, William Katt, Nancy Allen, Betty Buckley, P.J. Soles

Adapted for the screen from horror author Stephen King's popular novel of the same title, Carrie centers on shy 16-year-old Carrie White (Sissy Spacek). Alienated by her peers and abused by her fanatically religious mother Margaret (Piper Laurie), Carrie White is no ordinary teenager. After experiencing her first period in the school showers and thus being humiliated by the other girls, Carrie's telekinetic powers begin to blossom. When she's unexpectedly invited to the prom, her fellow students face a terrifying and unforgettable night.

High Life (2019)

Run Time: 113 minutes | Director: Claire Denis

Cast: Robert Pattinson, Juliette Binoche, Andre Benjamin, Mia Goth, Agata Buzek, Lars Eidinger, Claire Tran, Ewan Mitchell, Gloria Obianyo

A deep space horror, High Life centers on Monte (Robert Pattinson) and his baby daughter, the last remaining survivors on board a craft headed for a black hole. As Monte bonds with his daughter whilst struggling to keep them both alive, the complex and darkly tragic story of how they came to be on the craft slowly unfolds.

It Comes at Night (2017)

Run Time: 91 minutes | Director: Trey Edward Shults

Cast: Joel Edgerton, Christopher Abbott, Carmen Ejogo, Riley Keough, Kelvin Harrison Jr.

As a contagious disease throws the planet into chaos, husband and wife Paul (Joel Edgerton) and Sarah (Carmen Ejogo) along with their teenage son Travis (Kelvin Harris Jr.), live deep in the woods in total isolation. Following strict rules and making devastating sacrifices, the group has survival down to a fine art. However, when a stranger is caught in their home one night, Sarah suggests bringing him and his family into the fold, and everything changes.

The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017)

Run Time: 121 minutes | Director: Yorgos Lanthimos

Cast: Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman, Barry Keoghan, Raffey Cassidy, Sunny Suljic, Alicia Silverstone, Bill Camp

Heart surgeon Dr. Steven Murphy (Colin Farrell) and his wife Anna (Nicole Kidman) live a comfortable and luxurious life. However, lurking at the fringes of the Murphys' idyllic existence is Martin (Barry Keoghan), a wayward teen desperate for a father figure. As Martin begins to insert himself into Steven's world in increasingly sinister ways, the Murphys realize they are in great danger. The Killing of a Sacred Deer serves as Colin Farrell and Barry Keoghan's first on-screen collaboration, with the pair going on to star alongside each other in The Batman and The Banshees of Inisherin.

Lamb (2021)

Run Time: 106 minutes | Director: Valdimar Johannsson

Cast: Noomi Rapace, Hilmir Snaer Guonason, Bjorn Hlynur Haraldsson, Ingvar Eggert Sigurosson

A childless couple with a tragic past is overjoyed when one of their pregnant sheep gives birth to a half-human-half-sheep hybrid. The couple takes the mysterious being into their home, loving it and raising it as their child. Although the hybrid, who they name Ada, initially brings joy into their lives, it's soon clear that loving Ada could ultimately lead to their destruction.

The Lighthouse (2019)

Run Time: 109 minutes | Director: Robert Eggers

Cast: Willem Dafoe, Robert Pattinson

Inspired by Edgar Allan Poe's unfinished short story of the same title, The Lighthouse is set in 1890s New England. The movie begins with Ephraim Winslow (Robert Pattinson) arriving at a small island to commence his first four-week shift as a lighthouse keeper, joined by the experienced Thomas Wake (Willem Dafoe). As the lonely days on the bleak and remote island drag endlessly, the two must attempt to maintain their sanity.

Margaux (2022)

Run Time: 103 minutes | Director: Steven C. Miller

Cast: Madison Pettis, Vanessa Morgan, Jedidiah Goodacre, Phoebe Miu, Jordan Buhat, Richard Harmon

When a group of college seniors comes together at a smart house to celebrate their final days of study, they're expecting a carefree weekend of partying. Soon, however, their plans take a nosedive when they realize the home's AI system, Margaux, plans to eliminate her new house guests by any means necessary.

Men (2022)

Run Time: 100 minutes | Director: Alex Garland

Cast: Jessie Buckley, Rory Kinnear, Paapa Essiedu, Gayle Rankin, Sarah Twomey, Sonoya Mizuno

A mind-bending folk horror, Men stars Jessie Buckley as Harper Marlowe, a young woman left reeling after a life-altering tragedy. Striving to move on with her life, Harper embarks on a solo vacation in a small English village. There, she meets the owner of her rental home, the eccentric and unsettling Geoffrey (Rory Kinnear). As Harper explores her surroundings, surreal and horrifying encounters lurk around every corner.

Midsommar (2019)

Run Time: 146 minutes | Director: Ari Aster

Cast: Florence Pugh, Jack Reynor, Vilhelm Blomgren, William Jackson Harper, Will Poulter, Ellora Torchia, Archie Madekwe, Henrik Norlen

Midsommar stars Florence Pugh and Jack Reynor as the strained and dysfunctional couple Dani and Christian. Joined by their friends, Dani and Christian travel to Sweden to witness a once-in-a-lifetime midsummer festival. Upon their arrival, some of the group begins research for their thesis, and it quickly becomes clear that the sinister ceremonies are unlike anything they've seen before.

X (2022)

Run Time: 106 minutes | Director: Ti West

Cast: Mia Goth, Jenna Ortega, Brittany Snow, Scott Mescudi, Martin Henderson, Owen Campbell, Stephen Ure, James Gaylyn

Starring Mia Goth in her critically acclaimed dual roles of Maxine and Pearl, X follows a group of amateur adult filmmakers as they gather on a rural farm to shoot their next pornographic movie. Their elderly hosts Pearl and Howard (Stephen Ure), however, soon wise up to precisely what is happening on their property, and the group finds themselves having to fight for their lives in a night of terror.

Pearl (2022)

Run Time: 101 minutes | Director: Ti West

Cast: Mia Goth, David Corenswet, Tandi Wright, Matthew Sunderland, Emma Jenkins-Purro, Alistair Sewell

Subtitled "An X-traordinary Origin Story," Pearl is the second installment in the X trilogy. Set in 1918 and serving as the horrific backstory for the title character, the movie follows a young Pearl (Mia Goth) who is living with her parents on their Texas homestead, awaiting her husband Howard's (Alistair Sewell) return from World War I. Desperate to spread her wings and become a star, Pearl grabs every opportunity with both hands and gives in to her more depraved urges. The third and final installment of the X trilogy, MaXXXine, is set to release next year.

Sound of Violence (2020)

Run Time: 94 minutes | Director: Alex Noyer

Cast: Jasmin Savoy Brown, Lili Simmons, James Jagger, Tessa Munro, Dana L. Wilson, Kamia Benge, Wes McGee, Mataeo Mingo

Yellowjackets and Scream star Jasmin Savoy Brown plays the role of Alexis, a formerly deaf woman whose hearing was recovered during the cold-blooded murder of her family. Now a musician addicted to the sound of human pain in adulthood, Alexis is faced with the prospect of losing her hearing once more - but this time, she knows exactly what to do to stop that from happening.

Wrong Turn (2021)

Image via Saban Films

Run Time: 109 minutes | Director: Mike P. Nelson

Cast: Charlotte Vega, Adain Bradley, Bill Sage, Emma Dumont, Dylan McTee, Daisy Head, Matthew Modine, Vardaan Arora, Adrian Favela

A reboot of 2003's original, Wrong Turn follows a group of friends who travel to rural Virginia to hike the Appalachian Trail. The eager hikers veer off course and find themselves at the hands of a community of mountain dwellers known as The Foundation. Soon, it becomes clear that The Foundation does not take well to those that impose upon their land.

