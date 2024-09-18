When it comes to horror, there have been some really big productions out there; multi-million dollar projects that have still been pretty good since their production values allow soe pretty terrifying and surreal things to happen on screen. Movies like The Woman in Black or The Mist are pretty big when it comes into the amount of effort put into them, and yet they're still brilliant all-around.

But sometimes, showboating isn't always necessary. In fact, there have been many horror movies that prefer more simplistic methods to their scares, and benefit from it more than others. These horror flicks don't overdo anything, whether it be budget, scale, or in the horror of the film itself, utilizing smaller, yet creative techniques to amp the fear factor in a way that leaves the audience chilled without being too over-the-top.

1 'The Witch' (2015)

Directed by Robert Eggers

The Witch follows a Puritan family living in 17th-Century New England, who is exiled to the countryside after the multiple transgressions of the father. Unfortunately for them, the forest near their new home is inhabited by a witch. This witch doesn't really show herself outright all that often, instead preferring to turn the family against each other so that she can prey on them individually.

There's only about one jumpscare--most of the fear factor comes from sense of impending doom gets heavier and heavier with each scene, and how this dread seeps into every single aspect of the family's home life. The atmosphere of the film is bleak and oppressive, and feels like a literal weight being pressed down on the shoulders of the audience, as it becomes clearer that there is no way this will work out for the family. Sublime, yet nerve-wracking, The Witch is a marvellous movie about witches that hasn't ever gotten the attention that it deserves.

2 'It Follows' (2014)

Directed by David Robert Mitchell

It Follows is a movie that is features an entity of unknown origin that relentlessly pursues a person until it can kill them. The only way to get rid of this being is to pass it on to somebody else via sex. However, the creature in the movie isn't some nightmarish fiend from the depths of Hell itself--it takes the appearance of a person, albeit one with a determined, deadpan expression.

Sure, the thing itself doesn't really look all that scary, but its nature is truly the stuff of nightmares. The thought of something following you everywhere you go come Hell or highwater with the intent to kill you is a profoundly terrifying thought, which makes the overwhelming tension of this film its strongest point. Relentless in its claustrophobic terror, It Follows has become a sort of cult classic due to its underrated status and unconventional minimalistic approach to horror.

3 'Hush' (2016)

Directed by Mike Flanagan

Before horror maestro Mike Flanagan was known for his multiple miniseries, he was known for his underrated masterpiece Hush. When it comes to slasher flicks, they are usually loud, gory affairs filled with piercing soundtracks and lots of screaming. But Hush isn't anything like that, as it comes from the perspective of a deaf-mute writer named Maddie (Kate Siegel), who lives alone in a wooded neighbourhood.

One fateful evening, her home is besieged by an unnamed killer, played by John Gallagher Jr., who keeps her confined to her home while toying with her before he intends to swoop in for the kill. The cast in this film is limited, and it takes place entirely within the bounds of Maddie's property. Most importantly, it's a pretty quiet movie. There's not a lot of screaming because Maddie can't scream, which is a nice contrast from other slasher flicks. Hush is absolutely brilliant, and is a shining example of how keeping it simple can be a wonderful choice if pulled off correctly.

4 'The Blair Witch Project' (1999)

Directed by Daniel Myrick & Eduardo Sánchez

The Blair Witch Project is a film that pioneered the found footage genre, centring on a group of three college students who investigate the legends of a supposed witch in the fictional New England town of Blair. They journey off into the woods to search a few sites where a series of sacrificial killings supposedly happened, but this proves to spell disaster as the forest itself begins to change, and they become hopelessly lost.

There isn't one jumpscare in the entire movie, and the titular witch is never seen, not even once. Most of the horror comes from the confusion of the characters walking in circles, as well as the effigies that appear and the mysterious sounds at night. As things grow worse and worse, the friends turn on each other, worsening their situation. The Blair Witch Project is such an effective movie because it plays into the fear of the unknown--it's not what you see that's scary, it's what you don't see. This approach ended up working out for the better, because it remains one of the most revolutionary horror films ever made.

5 'Creep' (2014)

Directed by Patrick Brice

Creep is a movie that reportedly cost zero dollars to make. That's right, not a single penny was spent on casting, editing, or costuming. The movie was made with only three cast members, who also double as the crew. For example, the director of the film, Patrick Brice, also serves as the camera man and the character behind the camera in this found-footage film.

Creep is a psychological horror that really makes use of what it's got on hand, which is very little. The story follows Aaron (Brice), a floundering videographer who accepts a contract to travel out to a secluded cabin in the woods and capture the last days of Josef (Mark Duplass), a man with terminal brain cancer. Before long, Josef begins acting strange, and gradually, the suspense begins to mount, as Aaron realizes what he's gotten himself into. It's not the best movie ever made, but for one with such astounding limitations, it's very effective and rather enjoyable.

6 'Alien' (1979)

Directed by Ridley Scott

The original Alien movie is a classic sci-fi/horror flick that surely needs no introduction. In the distant future, the crew of the spacecraft Nostromo receive a signal from an alien planet, prompting them to investigate. What they find is not a group of survivors, but the Xenomorph, an alien species that is the apex predator, which sneaks onto the ship and begins picking them off one by one. The Xenomorph itself is largely unseen for the majority of the film, and when it gets the chance to kill somebody, the film quickly cuts away, leaving the individual's death very much up to interpretation, but most of the time, the audience can only imagine that their deaths certainly weren't pretty.

The terror here comes from the fact that the Xenomorph could be anywhere at any time, and there's no telling when or where it will strike next. All the audience knows is that it's out there, somewhere, and that there is very little that the crew of the Nostromo can do to fight back. Alien is extremely tense, and though it does have a high production value, it is a perfect example of how a horror film doesn't need to be a fast-paced extravaganza of fear. Sometimes the slow-burn approach is the best way to do it.

7 'Paranormal Activity' (2007)

Directed by Oren Peli

Paranormal Activity is another found-footage film with a teeny-tiny budget, shot within seven days in the director's own home. The plot is pretty simplistic, following a couple who moves into a new home, only to be met with an unseen ghost tampering with them, which only grows more and more aggressive as time goes on. Loaded with some truly remarkable practical effects, Paranormal Activity went on to spawn an entire multi-million dollar franchise, though none have ever held a floating candle to the original.

This film actually benefits from its poor camera quality and grainy footage, because it represents the couple setting up their security cameras perfectly. If it looks bad and dated, that's because it's supposed to. It serves to immerse the audience even more, proving that better quality equipment and more extravagant locations doesn't always do the genre a favour, and that sometimes, the best angle is to just use what is on hand.

8 'Halloween' (1978)

Directed by John Carpenter

Halloween is one of the all-time greatest slasher flicks, about a serial killer named Michael Myers, who is not to be confused with comedian and actor Mike Myers. Michael Myers isn't some sort of malevolent being or creature from beyond the grave on a quest for revenge, but is just some guy--some guy who is definitely not normal and has a propensity for murder, mind you.

Like many of the greatest slasher flicks, this one is pretty gory and bold, with the horror itself not being very subtle, but the production value certainly is. Halloween takes place on a pretty small scale, and doesn't utilize a whole lot of creative kills solely for the sake of shock value, preferring to focus more on standard stabbings that are grounded in reality. Not every slasher needs to feature ridiculous or kitschy kills, and Halloween is proof of this.

9 'The Killing of a Sacred Deer' (2017)

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos