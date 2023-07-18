Quick Links

According to Stephen King, we use horror movies as a catharsis — a way to act out our nightmares and explore the worst parts of ourselves. Luckily, in the age of streaming, it's not hard to find some of that release. From gory films like Titane to ghostly scares like The Conjuring, movies that combine spooks with satire like Cabin in the Woods to award-winning classics like Silence of the Lambs, there's something for everyone on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and more. Explore the best horror movies streaming below.

For more platform-specific recommendations, check out our list of the Best Horror Movies on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and Shudder.

Netflix

Lights Out (2016)

Teresa Palmer in Lights Out (2016)
Image Via Warner Bros.

It Follows (2015)

IT-FOLLOWS

Image Via RADiUS-TWC

Fear Street: Part One - 1994 (2021)

Fear-Street-1994-Sam-Deena-1
Image Via Netflix

Amazon Prime Video

Night of the Living Dead (1968)

zombies in a field of grass

NOPE (2022)

Keke Palmer as Emerald and Daniel Kaluuya as OJ stand watching in a barn in Nope
Image via Universal Pictures

Nanny (2022)

nanny anna diop blumhouse
Image via Blumhouse

Ginger Snaps (2000)Two teenage sisters sitting together

HBO Max

The Brood (1979)

The Brood (1979)
Image Via New World Pictures

Silence of the Lambs (1991)

Hannibal Lecter strapped to a gurney and wearing an anti-bite mask
Image via Orion Pictures

Hereditary (2018)

Toni Collette with a deadpan expression in 'Hereditary'
Image via A24

Barbarian (2022)

barbarian georgina campbell
Image via 20th Century Studios

The Witch (2015)

Anya Taylor-Joy as Thomasin, a young colonial girl from The Witch
Image via A24

Eraserhead (1977)

Black and white image of a man with wild hair and wild eyes

The Conjuring (2013)

Vera Farmiga screaming and performing an exorcist in The Conjuring
Image via Warner Bros.

Cabin in the Woods (2011)

Chris Hemsworth, Anna Hutchison, and Fran Kranz in Cabin in the Woods
Image via Lionsgate

Malignant (2021)

malignant-annabelle-wallis-bed
Image via Warner Bros.

Showtime

The Shining (1980)

Jack Nicholson as Jack Torrance rises in a sinister manner in The Shining (1980)
Image via Warner Bros.

Shudder

Skinamarink (2022)

skinamarink-shudder-release
Image via Shudder

Halloween (1979)

Jamie Lee Curtis in 'Halloween' (1978).

Hellraiser (1987)Cenobites stand in front of a window in a hospital room

Paramount+

Scream VI (2023)

Courteney Cox Gale Weathers Scream 6
Image via Paramount Pictures

Smile (2022)

Smile (2022)

A Quiet Place (2018)

Lee doing the hush sign while looking scared in A Quiet Place.
Image via Platinum Dunes

Hulu

Fresh (2022)

Fresh-Daisy-Edgar-Jones-as-Noa-1200x675

Titane (2021)

Titane

