Quick Links
According to Stephen King, we use horror movies as a catharsis — a way to act out our nightmares and explore the worst parts of ourselves. Luckily, in the age of streaming, it's not hard to find some of that release. From gory films like Titane to ghostly scares like The Conjuring, movies that combine spooks with satire like Cabin in the Woods to award-winning classics like Silence of the Lambs, there's something for everyone on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and more. Explore the best horror movies streaming below.
For more platform-specific recommendations, check out our list of the Best Horror Movies on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and Shudder.
Netflix
Lights Out (2016)
Run Time: 1 hr 21 min | Director: David F. Sandberg
Cast: Teresa Palmer, Gabriel Bateman, Alexander DiPersia, Billy Burke, Maria Bello
Lights Out, the directorial debut of David F. Sandberg (Shazam! Fury of the Gods), is about a woman (Teresa Palmer) coming face to face with the supernatural forces that haunt her family. Co-starring Maria Bello (Beef) as the woman’s mother, along with an unexpected performance from young actor Gabriel Bateman, Lights Out is a skillfully crafted horror flick that weaves a captivating story with rich performances and chilling scares. Co-written by Eric Heisserer (Bird Box) and Sandberg, Lights Out builds an unsettling experience with hair-raising thrills and a creepy maleficent force without relying on gore. – Yael Tygiel
It Follows (2015)
Run Time: 1 hr 40 min | Director: David Robert Mitchell
Cast: Maika Monroe, Keir Gilchrist, Olivia Luccardi, Lili Sepe
This modern classic takes the old trope of girls getting slaughtered after a sexual encounter is turned on its head. Jay becomes haunted by a shadowy, supernatural figure after she has sex. Her partner finally explains that he passed it to her through their intercourse, making it the worst STD of all time. Jay must either pass off the ghost via sex with another man, or the demon will kill her and return to haunting the man who gave her the ghost. - Alyse Wax
Fear Street: Part One - 1994 (2021)
Run Time: 1 hr 47 min | Director: Leigh Janiak
Cast: Kiana Madeira, Olivia Scott Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr., Julia Rehwald
The first installment of Netflix's Fear Street trilogy of films is an absolute blast from start to finish. Very much drawing influence from Scream, this R-rated slasher takes place in the town of Shadyville, where people going back decades have a habit of going on violent killing sprees. Rumors swirl that it's all to do with a witch's curse from the 1600s (which is covered in the third movie), and in this 1994-set film a group of teenagers find themselves the target of a bevy of masked killers as the try to figure out what's going on and how to survive it. At the center of the story is a queer romance that sets this apart from many other slashers of its ilk, and there's enough comedic relief to keep this from being bogged down as a horror film of the self-serious type. Again the Scream comparisons are apt, so if you're in for a spooky good time that also sets up a mythology that is concluded in the next two Fear Street movies, give Fear Street Part One: 1994 a whirl. - Adam Chitwood
Amazon Prime Video
Night of the Living Dead (1968)
Run Time: 1 hr 36 min | Director: George A. Romero
Cast: Duane Jones, Judith O'Dea, Marilyn Eastman
The zombies in George A. Romero’s Night of the Living Dead are called “ghouls” but nonetheless, this is the film that created the movie zombie as we know them: blank, thoughtless creatures who lumber around with vacant stares and barely retain any resembling sense of their humanity. For this reason, the thrill of the movie zombie has generally been in seeing how our heroes with brains dispatch them with great efficiency and cruelty. They’re no longer human, after all.
However, re-watch Romero’s film and try not to escape with having more sympathy for the “ghouls” than most of the humans. The living humans mostly only retain humanity’s weakest learned attributes: prejudice, xenophobia, and selfishness. The most selfless non-ghoul we follow (Duane Jones) is famously shot—after valiantly fighting against the ghouls—simply because his skin color triggers a suspicious reaction to the man on the other end of the rifle. But Romero plants many other distrust of authority motifs throughout Night of the Living Dead. In 1968, recent public opinion on the war of Vietnam and in the police tactics during the Civil Rights movement had shifted to no longer give blanket trust of best intentions to law enforcement, generals, and soldiers. They’re human after all, and many humans harbor ill intent to others. Just watch the burial of the once human ghouls who are dragged out by meat hooks and burned in a pile and try not to think of any xenophobic war or a horrific systemic view of the “other”. --Brian Formo
NOPE (2022)
Run Time: 2 hr 10 min | Director: Jordan Peele
Cast: Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun, Michael Wincott
NOPE is another masterpiece from visionary horror director Jordan Peele. The movie follows OJ (Daniel Kaluuya) and Em (Keke Palmer), two siblings who train horses for various film projects, and Jupe (Steven Yeun), a man who operates a theme park and witnessed a tragic experience as a child actor. You want to go into this one without knowing much more than that, as the surprise and unknown is one of the most fun parts, but trust us: NOPE tackles complex themes with refreshing nuance, and the performances are phenomenal. – Taylor Gates
Nanny (2022)
Run Time: 1 hr 39 min | Director: Nikyatu Jusu
Cast: Anna Diop, Michelle Monaghan, Sinqua Walls
Nanny is the feature film debut of writer/director Nikyatu Jusu, who delivers a fever dream of horror imagery that is unsettling and evocative. Focusing on Aisha (Anna Diop), an illegal immigrant working as a nanny for a New York family to earn money to bring her young son and cousin to America, the story quickly spins out into a realm of spirits and supernatural visions. Plagued by visions and the feeling of drowning in both her dreams and waking life, Aisha has to dig into the cause of these attacks on her psyche while trying to care for the American family’s child. – Tauri Miller
Ginger Snaps (2000)
Run Time: 1 hr 48 min | Director: John Fawcett
Cast: Katharine Isabelle, Emily Perkins, Kris Lemche, Mimi Rogers, Jesse Moss
John Fawcett‘s spin on the werewolf mythos should be considered among the ranks of the modern monster classics, and easily one of the best werewolf movies, but outside horror circles it's too often forgotten. A coming-of-age tale via lycanthropy, Ginger Snaps tells an intimate story about two death-obsessed, co-dependent sisters who are slowly torn apart when the older girl starts to change after a werewolf attack. Ginger Snaps was one of the early adopters of the 21st-century trend to address female puberty by way of monstrous transformation (see also: Teeth, Wildling, Revenge, among many others), and it does so with great effect, but it's also a downright well-made horror film. The effects are on point, the characters are relatable and sympathetic (even those like the high school mean girl, the local drug peddler, and the horny teenage boy are treated with a dose of empathy), and the actors all committed in their pulpy roles. Ginger Snaps puts a clever spin on a lot of themes -- sexuality, sisterhood, loneliness, outsider pride and the desire to belong -- and in doing so, it puts a fresh spin on one of horror's most long-standing genres. --Haleigh Foutch
HBO Max
The Brood (1979)
Run Time: 1 hr 32 min | Director: David Cronenberg
Cast: Oliver Reed, Samantha Eggar, Art Hindle, Nuala Fitzgerald
What’s a horror library without any David Cronenberg? Luckily, HBO Max currently offers The Brood. If you haven’t seen it, get ready for some of the creepiest kids ever put to film. Starring the masculine Adonis known as Oliver Reed, The Brood is about… well, it’s hard to explain. It’s Cronenberg, so you’re going to get some interesting body horror imagery, but at the end of the day it's all about the titular Brood, a group of murderous kids you do not want trick-or-treating in your neighborhood. The rest is for you to discover, if you have the guts.
Silence of the Lambs (1991)
Run Time: 1 hr 58 min | Director: Jonathan Demme
Cast: Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins, Scott Glenn, Ted Levine, Lawrence A. Bonney
Anthony Hopkins (Westworld) brilliantly stars opposite the incomparable Jodie Foster in Jonathan Demme’s quintessential early ‘90s psychological thriller Silence of the Lambs. Silence of the Lambs became a cultural touchstone through Demme’s deliberate directing and Ted Tally’s meticulous screenplay, which adapted Thomas Harris’ thrilling novel about cannibals and serial killers for the screen. With a hauntingly unforgettable performance as the cunningly brilliant and disturbed serial killer, Dr. Hannibal Lecter’s (Hopkins) scenes from the movie will not only outlive the actors themselves but continue to influence generations of parodies, memes, and cultural nods. – Yael Tygiel
Hereditary (2018)
Run Time: 2 hrs 7 min | Director: Ari Aster
Cast: Toni Collette, Milly Shapiro, Gabriel Byrne, Alex Wolff
Written and directed by Ari Aster (Midsommar) in his feature directorial debut, Hereditary is a creepy psychological horror film. Toni Collette and Gabriel Byrne star as a grieving couple who, with their two children, discover their family may be haunted by an unnerving presence. Aster builds tension on the uncertainty and possibilities, swaying between the explanation of mental illness and supernatural influences. Hereditary deliberately questions each character’s beliefs. With twisted perspectives and sinister motives, especially as Hereditary unravels the hidden secrets of the family’s deceased grandmother, the film is a disturbing investigation of generational trauma. – Yael Tygiel
Barbarian (2022)
Run Time: 1 hr 42 min | Director: Zach Cregger
Cast: Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård, Justin Long
Originally promoted as a traditional horror film, Barbarian instead utilizes assumed scary movie elements to introduce a slew of fascinating questions and explorable themes. Written and directed by comedic actor Zach Cregger, Barbarian stars Georgina Campbell as a young woman who discovers the home she’s rented for the night is already occupied. Featuring a delightfully different performance from Bill Skarsgård (IT) and Justin Long (Clerks III), Cregger’s script allows Barbarian to take viewers on a journey through a variety of surprising scenarios, presenting provocative arguments for discussions into society, gender, and expectations. – Yael Tygiel
The Witch (2015)
Run Time: 1 hr 32 min | Director: Robert Eggers
Cast: Anya Taylor-Joy, Ralph Ineson, Kate Dickie
Written and directed by Robert Eggers (The Northman), The Witch stars Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit) and Ralph Ineson (Ready Player One) in one of the most unnerving and creepy films of all time. Set in 1630s New England, The Witch follows a pious Puritan family as supernatural threats begin to tear them apart. As this family attempts to remain devout, their life in the isolated wilderness becomes unbearable as they come to terms with their own sins, as well as black magic, possession, and witchcraft. Eggers’ unique portrait of an unraveling family is captured remarkably both through stillness and horrifically disturbing imagery. – Yael Tygiel
Eraserhead (1977)
Run Time: 1 hr 29 min | Director: David Lynch
Cast: Jack Nance, Charlotte Stewart, Allen Joseph
An all-time classic from the great David Lynch, Eraserhead is an experience that must be seen at least once. It features a magnetic and arresting performance from the late Jack Nance as Henry Spencer, a new father who is struggling with the rather crushing pressures of parenthood. Not helping matters is that his child is not all that ordinary as, in addition to not letting him get a good night’s sleep, seems to be more like an alien than a human being. As Lynch takes us further into Henry’s anxieties and struggles, it all becomes more surreal than straightforward in a manner that is striking as it is strange. Largely confined to a single room, it still feels more expansive and inventive than most other horror films you’ll see anywhere. While it demands the patience of its audience, it is more than worth taking the plunge as you get more and more caught up in its world. Whether you have seen every single Lynch film or have never even known of him until now, this is a must-see for anyone who wants to experience the power of cinema. - Chase Hutchinson
The Conjuring (2013)
Run Time: 1 hr 52 min | Director: James Wan
Cast: Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Lili Taylor, Joey King
If you’re looking for an absolutely haunting horror movie that has as much emotion as it has jump scares, The Conjuring should move to the top of your watch list. Directed by genre master James Wan, The Conjuring delves into the real-life case files of Ed and Lorraine Warren. The 2013 film is responsible for launching the most successful horror franchise ever, with the latest installment, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It pushing the franchise over the $2 billion mark at the box office. The first film centers around a family in Rhode Island who move into a country home with a horrifying history and begin experiencing all manner of disturbing occurrences. Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson bring to life captivating, romanticized versions of Ed and Lorraine, with their love story providing a complementary balance to Wan's masterful horror. The Conjuring reinvigorated the genre nearly a decade ago, and it remains one of the best spooky movies to watch when you need a good scare. — Samantha Coley
Cabin in the Woods (2011)
Run Time: 1 hr 35 min | Director: Drew Goddard
Cast: Kristen Connolly, Chris Hemsworth, Anna Hutchison, Bradley Whitford, Richard Jenkins
Considered one of the greatest meta-infused horror comedies of a generation, Cabin in the Woods is a creative collaboration co-written by Joss Whedon with director Drew Goddard. Serving as Goddard’s directorial debut, Cabin in the Woods stars Chris Hemsworth, Jesse Williams, and Kristen Connolly, along with Bradley Whitford and Richard Jenkins. Supported by a traditional horror premise — a group of sexy and horny college students travels to a remote cabin in the woods for a weekend — Cabin in the Woods piles thrilling trope upon trope to craft a uniquely clever movie-watching experience. Seamlessly blending science fiction, horror, and wit, Cabin in the Woods is primed viewing for diverse audiences who prefer a variety of genres. – Yael Tygiel
Malignant (2021)
Run Time: 1 hr 51 min | Director: James Wan
Cast: Annabelle Wallis, Maddie Hasson, George Young
Malignant was the film of 2021. Well, at least it was around Collider. This maniacal horror flick starts with Madison (Annabelle Wallis) having seemingly psychotic visions only to discover the visions are real. While the reveal of this film is pretty obvious, I won't spoil it here. Suffice it to say, the third act of Malignant is brilliant insanity. If you haven't watched this film yet, do so immediately. - Alyse Wax
Showtime
The Shining (1980)
Run Time: 2 hr 26 min | Director: Stanley Kubrick
Cast: Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall, Danny Lloyd, Scatman Crothers
Recommending The Shining to someone looking for a haunted house movie is like telling someone to watch The Godfather if they want a crime story. It's so obvious it feels silly. But what can you do? Stanley Kubrick simply went ahead and made a horror film so iconic it basically became shorthand for the genre. An adaption of Stephen King's scariest book, The Shining welcomes you to the secluded Overlook Hotel, where Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson) has brought his wife, Wendy (Shelley Duvall), and son Danny (Danny Lloyd) as part of a caretaker position that ensures the family is completely alone for the winter. Unfortunately for the Torrances, the Overlook has a habit of swallowing people alive, and the restless souls who still populate its halls quickly starting worming their way into Jack's troubled mind. King's well-known criticism that Nicholson is off the rails from the opening scene has merit, but it doesn't make the performance any less mesmerizing, or Kubrick's surrealist imagery any less bone-chilling. The Shining is the perfect movie to throw on when your day has been all work and no play. --Vinnie Mancuso
Shudder
Skinamarink (2022)
Run Time: 1 hr 40 min | Director: Kyle Edward Ball
Cast: Lucas Paul, Dali Rose Tetreault, Ross Paul, Jaime Hill
Skinamarink is a creepy horror film written and directed by Kyle Edward Ball in his feature directorial debut. An experimental Canadian film, Skinamarink is the nightmarish story of two children who wake up to discover their father has disappeared. As they search their eerie home, more things begin to vanish, including windows and doors. Skinamarink is a feature produced on a shoestring budget and shot in the director’s childhood home with two child actors carrying the film. Yet somehow, it achieves the unexpected. Cinematographer Jamie McRae brilliantly captures the terrifying vibe of Skinamarink, providing a truly frightening immersive viewing experience. – Yael Tygiel
Halloween (1979)
Run Time: 1 hr 31 min | Director: John Carpenter
Cast: Donald Pleasence, Jamie Lee Curtis, P. J. Soles, Nancy Kyes
It's sometimes easy to forget after the string of uneven sequels, the Rob Zombie remakes, and the 2018 continuation that the original 1978 Halloween is one of the best, most perfectly-crafted terrors there ever was. But woo boy, John Carpenter's small-town slasher will still raise the hairs on your arm from the second the filmmaker's iconic title theme kicks in. It's Halloween night, and the psychotic Michael Myers (Nick Castle) has escaped the asylum and returned to his hometown of Haddonfield, Illinois looking for some new faces to knife. Making full use of a chilling slow-burn, one of the most genuinely jarring masks in horror history, and a powerhouse debut performance from Jaime Lee Curtis as final girl Laurie Strode, Carpenter builds a monstrous masterpiece that'll have you looking for blank-white faces in the shadows outside. --Vinnie Mancuso
Hellraiser (1987)
Run Time: 1 hr 34 min | Director: Clive Barker
Cast: Andrew Robinson, Clare Higgins, Ashley Laurence
As the saying goes, sticks and stones may break my bones but whips and chains Cenobite me. The iconic crew of extra-dimensional S&M enthusiasts led by Doug Bradley's Pinhead make their first appearance here, in horror maestro Clive Barker's twisted directorial debut. Skinless reanimated corpses, mystical puzzle boxes, and leather-clad demons who make you so horny that you die? Yupp, this is a Barker joint through and through, one so disturbingly entertaining it's no wonder it spawned seven sequels. Definitely put a pin in this one the next time you're browsing Shudder looking for a bloody good time. -- Vinnie Mancuso
Paramount+
Scream VI (2023)
Run Time: 2 hrs 2 min | Genre: Horror | Director: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett
Cast: Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Courteney Cox, Jasmin Savoy Brown
The sixth chapter of the Scream movie franchise, Scream VI follows survivors Sam (Melissa Barrera) and Tara Carpenter (Jenna Ortega) to New York City in hopes of a fresh start. Set a year after the events of the fifth installment, Scream VI continues the tradition of Ghostface killings, reuniting Woodsboro citizens like Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) and the Meeks-Martin twins (Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding). Brimming with slasher excitement and dripping with gore, Scream VI is a playful addition to the series that retains tension and opens the door to future adventures. – Yael Tygiel
Smile (2022)
Run Time: 1 hr 55 min | Genre: Psychological Horror | Director: Parker Finn
Cast: Sosie Bacon, Jessie T. Usher, Kyle Gallner, Robin Weigert
One of the strongest and most surprising horror movies of 2022, Smile stars Sosie Bacon as an overworked psychiatrist named Rose Cotter. After she witnesses a strange and disturbing incident involving one of her patients and a maniacal smile, she starts experiencing horrifying unexplained occurrences. To overcome this chilling new reality, Rose must confront her past. A critical and commercial success, Smile is an excellent addition to the genre. – Taylor Gates
A Quiet Place (2018)
Run Time: 1 hr 30 min | Genre: Post-Apocalyptic Horror | Director: John Krasinski
Cast: John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds
Lee (John Krasinski) and Evelyn Abbott (Emily Blunt) struggle to survive and keep their children safe as they live in a world of silence. Aliens, who hunt and massacre by their sense of sound, prowl what’s left of Earth.
Hulu
Fresh (2022)
Run Time: 1 hr 57 min | Director: Mimi Cave
Cast: Daisy Edgar-Jones, Sebastian Stan, Jojo T. Gibbs, Dayo Okeniyi, Andrea Bang, Charlotte Le Bon
Noa (Daisy Edgar-Jones) meets Steve (Sebastian Stan) just as she’s sworn off dating. He’s kind, charming, and just what she’s been looking for in a partner. That is, until she discovers his secret side hustle – selling women’s body parts to other cannibals. Noa then has to figure out how to avoid being eaten herself, even if that means playing along with Steve’s continued affection for her. Fresh is a unique take on the perils and horrors of modern dating that artfully balances empowerment and uneasiness. Daisy Edgar-Jones plays the nuances of Noa so well that sometimes it’s hard to tell if she still has feelings for Steve or if she’s just pretending. And Sebastian Stan is somehow able to still make Steve desirable even after revealing his unhinged hobbies. If you’re squeamish, I definitely don’t recommend eating while you watch this movie. Fresh is more unsettling than outright gory, in regard to the cannibalism, but it can still make even the strongest stomach turn a bit. – Brynna Arens
Titane (2021)
Run Time: 1 hr 48 min | Director: Julia Ducournau
Cast: Agathe Rousselle, Vincent Lindon, Garance Marillier
An ultimately sweet story about family and identity that also wears the skin of body horror, Julia Ducournau’s Titane is a true one-of-a-kind experience that deserves to be experienced with as little information as possible. What can be said is that it centers on Agathe Rousselle’s Alexia, a woman who was seriously injured in a car accident as a child and now has a titanium plate in her head. Following an intimate experience with a car and a series of brutal killings, she begins to form a bond with a man while posing as his son. If this all sounds quite strange, it is actually even more so and that is also what makes it so glorious. It is a wholly original vision with all the cast completely committing to bringing Ducournau’s world to life. If you’ve seen her previous film, the also outstanding Raw, then you may have some idea of what you’re getting into even as it goes in its own incredibly unique direction. It is silly, graphic, dark, and eventually loving in a way that no other film out there can hold a candle to. – Chase Hutchinson