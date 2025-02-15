It's not all jumpscares and gore. Sometimes, the greatest fear comes from not knowing what will happen next. That's the power some of the greatest horror movies have over us, terrifying and shocking us without warning. The best of the best knew how to scare their audiences, and today, they remain terrified because of how suspenseful they were.

Ever wondered which horror movies had the best suspense? The following ten below are masterclasses in tension, atmosphere, and, above all, suspense. They're palpable and incredibly pulse-pounding, sure to keep viewers glued to their screens right to the very end. These used suspense as their main weapon and continue to be praised and recognized for their ability to frighten us today. From supernatural terrors to an intense crime thriller, these are the most suspenseful horror movies of all time.

10 'The Conjuring' (2013)

Directed by James Wan

Starting off with a modern horror classic, James Wan's The Conjuring is an intense haunted house thriller full of tension and epic scares. It's a truly chilling story that follows a paranormal investigation couple as they help a family of seven who are being terrorized by the malevolent spirit of an 1800s witch at their new home.

Though it's mainly known for its effective jumpscares, The Conjuring's dark atmosphere takes its scare factor to a whole new level. There's a building sense of dread that increases as the story progresses, to a height at one point where every scene becomes heart-racing. It certainly doesn't fail to keep audiences invested; no matter how many times it can be watched, it'll always have people holding their breaths.

9 'Ringu' (1998)

Directed by Hideo Nakata

Hailing from Japan, Ringu is a 1998 supernatural horror thriller directed by Hideo Nakata. One of the most iconic and unsettling international horror movies ever created, it's a pulse-pounding ghost flick that tells of a journalist as she comes across a horrifying cursed videotape that unleashes the spirit of a vengeful little girl who kills her victims after seven days.

One of the scariest things to think of is knowing that no place is safe, not even the comfort of your own home. That's what Ringu does and excels at: frightening the audiences and letting them know that terror will come at any moment, anywhere. This has some of the most disturbing scenes and imagery in horror history, enough to keep anyone who watches it up at night. It's a perfect slow burner that builds and builds with tension, and there's no doubt it'll leave you with goosebumps.