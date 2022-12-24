'Hereditary' and 9 More of the Best Horror Movies That Are Over Two Hours Long

Horror movies usually come in under or right around the 90-minute mark. A good horror film works when it strikes that fine balance between adrenaline-pumping scares and quieter moments that let the audience catch their breath. A constant barrage of horrific scenes and jump scares will eventually desensitize the audience to them, meaning softer scenes allow the filmmakers to build further tension to really catch the viewer off-guard next time.

RELATED: Top 10 Horror Movies of 2022 That You Need to Watch ASAP

Nailing this momentum shift is tough, so horror movies usually aim for a shorter runtime in an attempt to stop this frightening act from falling apart before its conclusion. However, some movies cast that fear aside, prolonging their stories for over two hours to dive deep into their terrifying scenarios. It does not always work, as some long horror movies become boring, but the following ten keep their scary stories running for two hours and beyond.

'The Invisible Man' (2020) 125 Minutes

A modern take on the classic story, The Invisible Man stars Elisabeth Moss as Cecilia, who leaves her abusive boyfriend in the middle of the night. While the police declare he committed suicide as a result, Cecilia begins to suspect that he is alive and stalking her with a device he was working on that renders one invisible.

Anchored by a strong performance from Moss, The Invisible Man is a solid thriller from Saw scribe Leigh Whannell featuring plenty of effective jump scares across its two-hour-plus runtime. Whannell proves himself as an effective creator of tension, and a worthy director alongside frequent collaborator James Wan.

'The Mist' (2007) 126 Minutes

A gripping adaptation of one of Stephen King's lesser-known stories, The Mist is centered around a supermarket as it becomes the safe haven for survivors during a monster outbreak. With a thick fog outside shielding the terrifying creatures, the townspeople trapped inside attempt to survive even as cracks emerge in their alliance.

Most famous for its whopper of an ending, the rest of The Mist still makes for quality viewing. Led by dependable everyman David (Thomas Jane), the cast is stacked with familiar faces including Andre Braugher, Marcia Gay Harden, and Toby Jones. It makes for a compelling watch as the talented crew of actors is whittled down.

The Mist is available to stream on Netflix.

'Hereditary' (2018) 127 Minutes

The debut from current A24 darling Ari Aster, Hereditary is one of the best horror movies from the popular production company. Centered around the Graham family, the film is an examination of grief and works as a dark drama as it explores family tragedy, before becoming a full-blown horror movie in the final act.

Toni Collette is titanic as matriarch Annie, and it is another powerful performance to add to her already impressive showreel. Able to be heartbreaking in one scene and utterly terrifying in the next, Collette is unforgettable while she is supported by a great cast that includes Alex Wolff in a breakout role as tormented son Peter.

Hereditary is available to stream on Tubi.

'Bone Tomahawk' (2015) 132 Minutes

Moving the thrills and blood spills to the Old West, Bone Tomahawk is one of the best horror movies set in the time period. After a native tribe abducts several townspeople, local Sheriff Hunt (Kurt Russell) and his deputy Chicory (Richard Jenkins), along with two others (Patrick Wilson and Matthew Fox), set out to rescue their friends.

While many Western horror movies tend to get silly, Bone Tomahawk plays a straight bat as it stays grounded in realism. Writer/director S. Craig Zahler goes to great lengths to accurately portray the time period, and it makes the horrific violence that eventually plays out much more effective and disturbing.

'The Exorcist' (1973) 132 Minutes

Image Via Warner Bros.

Often referred to as one of the greatest horror movies of all time, The Exorcist is still effective at scaring the pants off viewers. When young Regan MacNeil (Linda Blair) is possessed by a demon, her mother hires a group of priests to help her daughter, and together the men battle darkness to save the child's soul.

The Exorcist is a masterwork of dread and practical effects, creating tense, scare-ridden scenes that still hold up today. Certain parts, such as when Regan's head spins around, have become iconic moments in horror, and are regularly referenced or parodied in other films in the genre, making it one of the most impactful horror movies ever. The Exorcist ran 122 minutes in 1973, ten minutes longer in a 2000 theatrical re-release.

The Exorcist is available to stream on HBO Max.

'The Conjuring 2' (2016) 135 Minutes

The highest-grossing horror franchise of all time, The Conjuring has swiftly become an immortal part of pop culture. With The Conjuring 2, James Wan moves the action to England, as Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga) come to the rescue of a family as they are haunted by strange events and ghostly sightings.

While the first The Conjuring was already a masterwork of tension, the sequel hits greater heights by truly making it feel like our heroes are in danger. This is aided by a greater emphasis on character, as Wan uses the extra runtime to develop the investigators and the victims, so the audience truly comes to care about them.

The Conjuring 2 is available to stream on Netflix and HBO Max.

'IT' (2017) 135 Minutes

The latest adaptation of one of Stephen King's most famous novels, IT is a timeless horror classic. Set in the late 80s, the story follows seven bullied children who become targeted by a shape-shifting, flesh-eating clown known as Pennywise. Dubbed the Losers Club, the kids fight back against the evil that is plaguing their town.

Along with providing plenty of scares as Pennywise haunts each of the kids, IT is a fantastic examination of the horrors of childhood and the pains of growing up. Even without the killer clown, the movie would still be an enthralling watch as the likable characters navigate friendship and first loves on the path to adulthood.

IT is available to stream on HBO Max, Netflix, and Tubi.

'I Saw the Devil' (2010) 144 Minutes

One of the most disturbing movies to come from South Korea, I Saw the Devil is a masterpiece of tension and terror. When the pregnant wife of government agent Soo-hyon (Lee Byung-hun) is savagely murdered by a sadistic serial killer, Soo-hyon abducts the man responsible, Kyung-chul (Choi Min-sik), and subjects him to a brutal game of cat and mouse.

A perfect example of how looking for revenge rarely results in a satisfying conclusion, I Saw the Devil is not for the squeamish. Beyond the grotesque violence, the film is fascinated by the idea of how far a good person will go to punish the wicked, even if that means becoming a villain themselves.

I Saw the Devil is available to stream on Hulu and Tubi.

'The Shining' (1980) 146 Minutes

When struggling writer Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson) takes up the offer to care for a closed-down hotel during the off-season, he moves his family to the snowy locale. As writer's block continues to take hold of Jack, his mental state deteriorates, and he becomes a danger to his wife Wendy, and their young son Danny.

The Shining is one of the most recognizable horror movies of all time, with many of its scenes iconic moments that are etched in moviegoers' minds forever. Despite its changes from the source material, it remains one of the greatest adaptations of Stephen King's work, even if the man himself disagrees.

The Shining is available to stream on HBO Max.

'Midsommar' (2019) 171 Minutes

Ari Aster's follow-up to Hereditary, Midsommar is another examination of grief through the lens of a horror film. When Dani (Florence Pugh) loses her family in a shocking scene, her deadbeat boyfriend Christian (Jack Reynor) reluctantly invites her along with his friends to a vacation in Sweden, where they are attending a local festival.

Despite being set predominately during the day, Aster still manages to conjure a constant mood of dread as the festivities soon turn sinister. Almost reaching three hours in Aster's original director's cut, Midsommar never becomes boring as freshly disturbing sights are thrown at Dani and the viewer, creating a uniquely unsettling experience.

Midsommar is available to stream on Showtime.

KEEP READING: 10 Worst Horror Movie Boyfriends, Ranked from Harmless to Homicidal