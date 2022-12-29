Women have always played a large part in the horror genre. Usually resigned to the role of victim (though several great female villains exist), countless horror films portray women through an objectifying lens before horribly killing them. The final girl trope was born out of these on-screen massacres, as usually the nicest and most well-behaved character (usually a woman) survives to defeat the killer with the power of virginity.

The past few decades have seen a shift in the horror genre, as more and more females are gaining substantial roles in film production. This has led to an increase in better portrayals of female characters and a lessening of the sleazy undertones of the genre in the past. Some movies take it one step further by starring an almost all female cast, often incorporating themes of feminism and female friendship as its characters fight to survive.

'The Descent' (2005)

Typically the first movie people think of when discussing all-female horror. When a personal tragedy causes Sarah (Shauna Macdonald) to fall into a depressed spiral, her friends drag her along on an adventure holiday. As the six women explore a network of caves, they come face to face with flesh-eating creatures.

While The Descent is terrifying as the blind monsters hunt the women using sound, it is also well-written and performed as the dynamics between the six friends are explored. Each character feels distinct, and the focus on older characters is a welcome change for a genre that traditionally kills teenagers.

'Black Christmas' (1974)

One of the most influential slasher movies of all time, Black Christmas was an inspiration for Halloween. As most of the students have left for the holidays, a group of sorority sisters still staying at their campus home begin to receive threatening phone calls. As the calls become more frequent, an unknown figure begins to stalk and kill the girls.

The cast of Black Christmas makes for a nice change from the horny teens that dominate the slasher genre, as each of the young women feels like a relatable character. Relegating the killer to the role of a stalker and not a giant man with a mask also makes the film much more unnerving, as the scenario has roots in reality.

'Suspiria' (2018)

An interpretation of the original, Suspiria is destined to become a future cult classic. When American ballet dancer Susie (Dakota Johnson) travels to Germany during the 1970s to attend a prestigious dance academy, she soon discovers there is something sinister at play as a coven of witches prey on the young women.

Led by a great performance from Johnson, she is supported by a stacked cast that includes Tilda Swinton, Mia Goth, and Chloe Grace Moretz. In fact, the only major male role in the film is played by Swinton, who performs as three different characters, adding another entry in her long list of great performances.

'Relic' (2020)

A study of the horrors of growing old, Relic follows three generations of women in a family. Edna is suffering from dementia, and has gone missing from her home, causing her daughter Kay and granddaughter Sam to come looking for her. There they discover a disturbing atmosphere in the house, and within Edna herself.

Relic takes something that everyone is afraid of, getting older, and uses it to get under the audiences' skin. Aging is a villain we cannot defeat no matter how hard we try, and as Kay and Sam try to comfort Edna in her confused state, she exists as a stark reminder of the painful future that is in store for them, creating a true sense of horror.

'Run' (2020)

Every mother can be a little overbearing at times, but usually they do this because they want what is best for us. That is what teenager Chloe (Kiera Allen) believes, but when her controlling mother Diane (Sarah Paulson) starts to display suspicious behavior, the wheelchair bound Chloe begins to suspect something is wrong.

The film is anchored by the two performances from Allen and Paulson, and both actors are up to the task as their loving relationship turns sour. Run keeps an effective level of tension as Diane begins to let more and more of her facade fade, while Chloe makes for a likable protagonist that you cannot help but root for.

'The Furies' (2019)

A slasher movie from Down Under, The Furies follows Kayla as she is kidnaped and awakens inside a box. Breaking out of it, she discovers she has been placed in the remote outback, along with several other women. It does not take long for a group of masked men to arrive and begin killing them in a brutal fashion.

What makes The Furies stand out from other slashers is by having each of the killers linked to one of the victims. If that woman dies, so does the killer, so it creates a Battle Royale like atmosphere as the killers are forced to protect one of the women while also trying to kill the rest. It is a unique take on a crowded genre.

'The House on Sorority Row' (1982)

A cult classic from the 80s, The House on Sorority Row follows a group of sorority girls as they deal with the aftermath of a prank that left their housemother dead. The seven young women decide to hide the body, and host a graduation party as a way to cover up that anything is wrong. Somebody knows what they did, however, and during the party the girls begin to fall victim to an unknown killer.

Frequently referred to as one of the more underrated slasher movies from the era, The House on Sorority Row differentiated itself from its peers by relying less on gore and more on building tension as each of its characters is stalked and slayed.

'Host' (2020)

One of the most creative movies to emerge during the pandemic lock-downs, Host took full advantage of the situation to create one of the best horror films of the last few years. Set entirely over a Zoom call, Host follows a group of friends as they perform an online séance, which of course unleashes a demon that haunts them all.

Everyone was forced to take their life online during the height of the pandemic, as most people worked from home. This makes Host oddly relatable as all the quirks of video chat are on display as the group of women is picked off one by one, all while the rest are forced to watch from home, knowing they may be next.

'Annihilation' (2018)

When a strange anomaly is discovered to be slowly engulfing the American countryside, a small team of scientists is sent into the zone to discover what it contains. While there, the five explorers encounter strange environments and creatures as the new discovery is having a dangerous effect on everything it encounters.

Featuring a great cast that includes Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Tessa Thompson, Annihilation is a well-acted and directed film. While the convoluted nature of the plot may be confusing for some, its creative visuals are sure to delight anyone who likes their horror movies to be "out there."

'Carrie' (1976)

Based on the classic novel by Stephen King, Carrie follows shy teenager Carrie White (Sissy Spacek) as she is bullied by her classmates and her extremely religious mother. As Carrie transitions into adulthood, she discovers she possesses strange powers, and these dangerous abilities come to light when her bullies take things too far.

While there are certainly male characters in Carrie, females occupy all the major roles, from Carrie and her deranged mother Margaret (Piper Laurie) to her nemesis Chris (Nancy Allen) and the well-meaning Sue (Amy Irving). Carrie works as an examination of the terrifying time when children, are forced to grow up.

