13 Great Horror Movies to Watch on Halloween That Aren’t ‘Halloween’

Halloween season is all double, double toil and trouble; fire burn, and caldron bubble. It’s bats and spiders and monsters. Haunted houses, haystack rides, and corn mazes. It’s horror. It’s fantasy. Trick and treat. It’s revelry and terror all mixed up in one delightful day. And naturally, it’s everybody’s favorite time to watch a good horror film.

The perfect Halloween horror movie needs just the right tone to match that Halloween mix of thrills, chills and festivity. It can’t be too dour or outright horrifying, and it’s best if it’s something you can watch in a group. John Carpenter‘s classic slasher film Halloween is the reigning mac daddy of the holiday, and rightfully so. It’s alternately thrilling and terrifying with an iconic soundtrack that has become almost inseparable from the holiday itself. But sometimes you want to mix it up. If you’re looking for something different to watch that captures that singular Halloween spirit check out the recommendations below.