People appreciate being placed in scary and dangerous circumstances without actually being harmed, and they also like to observe the shadowy side of human nature from a safe distance, which is why the horror genre has long been fans' favorite movie genre all along. So, innumerable horror movies are produced each year to meet this demand of moviegoers.

Horror movies can range in length from an hour to over three hours, depending on the plot, the budget, and the aims of the producers. Also, outstanding movies don't necessarily have to be long, and short ones aren’t automatically bad either. As a result, there are many excellent horror movies under 90 minutes that merit your attention since they could eventually become classics like many on this list.

10 Eyes Without a Face (1959) (84m)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 96%

Based on the novel of the same name by Jean Redon, Eyes Without A Face is a French-speaking horror film that centers on a plastic surgeon (Pierre Brasseur) who is committed to giving his daughter, who was damaged in a car accident, a face transplant.

The movie's deep symbolism, which uses thematically tormented and evocative motifs of eyes, faces, and masks, is what makes Eyes Without A Face such a timeless classic. The audience is given the ending in the spirit of a legend but adds to its frightened undertone by recalling the girl's ominously dim future. Hence, with just 84 minutes of screen time, viewers are given a classic.

9 Tigers Are Not Afraid (2017) (83m)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 97%

Tigers Are Not Afraid follows Estrella (Paola Lara), a 10-year-old who has three wishes. One of them is to bring her deceased mother back, and once she does, she follows Estrella around. Fearful, Estrella joins a gang that has been left orphaned by violence to get away from her.

The film is both a horrifying indictment of contemporary drug cartels and a genuinely unnerving ghost story. Moreover, Tigers Are Not Afraid signifies horror cinema that explores uncharted territory with the horrors of reality transformed into pertinent, gut-punching imagination.

8 The Boy Behind the Door (2020) (88m)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 97%

The Boy Behind the Door follows Bobby (Lonnie Chavis) and his best friend Kevin (Ezra Dewey), who were abducted and transported to a bizarre house in the middle of nowhere. However, Bobby managed to escape. He hears Kevin screaming for help as he begins to flee, and he realizes he can't leave his friend behind.

The directors deftly heighten suspense through deft camera movements that focus on churning threats rather than cheesy jump scares. Although it's difficult to see children in some of these scenarios, the young actors in the film stand out in the movie's dark environment.

7 Nosferatu (1922) (65m)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 97%

Based on Bram Stoker’s novel Dracula, Nosferatu is a silent German Expressionist horror film that follows Thomas Hutter (Gustav von Wangenheim) who is dispatched to Transylvania by his company to meet with Count Orlok (Max Schreck), a new client who intends to purchase a house next to Hutter's residence. Together with the new house, Count Orlok is also drawn to Hutter's wife (Greta Schröder).

The movie is a completely realized telling of the Dracula myth, and it still can frighten and inspire discomfort in a world that is still striving to emerge from the post-pandemic stage. Nosferatu is unquestionably worth the time since it makes classic and creative use of real-world effects and filming methods to provide a visually captivating and eerie experience.

6 Vampyr (1932) (66m)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 98%

Based on material from the 1872 collection of supernatural tales, In A Glass Darkly by J. Sheridan Le Fanu, Vampyr follows Allan Gray (Julian West), a practitioner of the occult, who approaches the vampire-curse-ridden village of Courtempierre. There, he discovered a young woman who was gravely ill and was slowly turning into a vampire.

The movie presents an innovative, and singular cinematic take on the existential and factual ambiguity of clarity as well as the psychology of fear. Also, in just 66 minutes, horror enthusiasts and moviegoers, in general, are well-served by such a great work that masterfully included psychological components to raise the suspense level of its film.

5 The Loved Ones (2009) (84m)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 98%

The Loved One is an Australian horror film that follows Brent Mitchell (Xavier Samuel), a teenager who is dealing with troubles at home, then gets kidnapped by a classmate, Lola (Robin McLeavy), and is made to be a special guest at her twisted prom when he declines her invitation to the school dance.

The Loved Ones is a true horror gem with a story that confounds expectations at every turn, sincere performances from everyone involved, and a sense of humor that is as grim as the terror on exhibit. Also, the movie provides a surprisingly sympathetic antagonist in place of a stereotypical bad guy.

4 Invasion of the Body Snatcher (1956) (80m)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 98%

Invasion of the Body Snatcher follows Kevin McCarthy's character Dr. Miles Bennell as he returns to his small-town office and learns that many of his patients have the inexplicable idea that their friends or family members are imposters. Eventually, he discovers that the residents in his neighborhood are being replaced by soulless extraterrestrial copies.

The movie's genius is in how it blurs the lines between science fiction and horror, turning the limitless wonders of outer space into a horror about inner space. Moreover, the film induces a deeply unsettling sense of anxiety as it portrays humans as being progressively taken over by an alien invasion of soulless replicas since this is slowly becoming mankind’s reality now.

3 Bride of Frankenstein (1935) (75m)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 98%

Bride of Frankenstein follows Dr. Frankenstein's monster (Boris Karloff) and himself (Colin Clive) who are both still alive, contrary to what was previously assumed. Dr. Frankenstein wants to leave the terrible experimentation business, but after his wife is abducted, thus, he agrees to make a new creature—a woman—to be the monster's companion.

Bride of Frankenstein is the pinnacle of classic horror, including gorgeous black-and-white photography, ground-breaking make-up, special effects, and demented dark humor. Thus, everybody with even a passing interest in horror should see this movie, and it doesn’t take much of your time with only 75 minutes.

2 Under the Shadow (2016) (84m)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 99%

Under the Shadow is a Persian-language psychological horror film that follows Shideh (Narges Rashidi), whose building is stroke by a missile during the Iran-Iraq War. Thus, a superstitious neighbor claims that the missile was cursed and might have been transporting evil Middle-Eastern spirits. She starts to believe that a supernatural power is trying to take control of her daughter Dorsa (Avin Manshadi) inside the building, and she realizes that she must fight this force to protect both herself and Dorsa.

The mother-daughter story of surviving the war in Under the Shadow is worth seeing even though it may not be as frightfully terrifying as The Babadook. The movie also masterfully blends modest, suggestively layered information with an increasing number of frightening shocks in a slow-burn style.

1 Host (2020) (57m)

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 99%

Host displays as a computer screen film and takes place during a screencast of a Zoom video chat during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. The film follows a group of friends who try to flee from a lethal supernatural power that accidentally materialized during a séance.

This Zoom-based horror movie is inventive, current, and horrifying. It mines traditional found footage tropes for brand-new scares and makes the most of available technology and logistical constraints. Since it was released during the lockdown, it is even scarier since it focuses on what most people fear: loneliness in a dark moment, with countless references to current events that are making it better and better by the minute.

