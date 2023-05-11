There are a handful of horror movies that hit harder when viewers know less about them. Previews and movie reviews can be fun, but it's just better to go into a film without knowing what to expect. Movie-makers have several tricks up their sleeves (from misdirections to plot twists), and the best flicks keep viewers guessing.

Redditors recently took to r/horror to discuss the best horror movies to watch with little to no context. Don't worry; there are no spoilers here. Take a deep dive into the most unexpected movies in the genre. Shocking and unforeseen surprises lurk around every corner. The less you know, the better.

10 'Autopsy of Jane Doe' (2016)

One film that's so much better going in blind is The Autopsy of Jane Doe. It follows the story of a father and son team of coroners who attempt to identify a female homicide victim. Let's just say that as the autopsy unfolds, things get darker and darker, exposing Jane Doe's secrets.

Reddit user AstroQueen88 wrote about the film, "I thought Autopsy of Jane Doe was a true crime, when things started getting freaky I was absolutely freaked out. I had to pause the movie." Unexpected and utterly horrifying, this is one film that takes viewers on a wild ride.

9 'The Descent' (2005)

The Descent is a supernatural horror film that goes completely sideways. The story is about a group of women who embark on a cave adventure when things go horribly wrong. Directed by Neil Marshall (who directed 2008's Doomsday), viewers go through a scary misadventure that's edge-of-your-seat action.

StMordi wrote about the movie over at Reddit. "First that comes to mind is The Descent. It doesn't get too crazy. Ever. But it makes you think it's just a cool movie about climbing," they wrote. In other words, go in knowing as little as possible (and think twice before going spelunking).

8 'From Dusk Till Dawn' (1996)

Fans of Quentin Tarantino (the genius behind Pulp Fiction) will love this hidden gem. It's about two criminals who hide out at an unholy truck stop. From Dusk Till Dawn features a stellar cast including George Clooney, Harvey Keitel, Juliette Lewis, and Salma Hayek (the role put her on the map).

Reddit userCruxifuxwrote,"Watch the film From Dusk Till Dawn. Don't Google it. Don't ask your friends about it. Just watch it." Another Redditor added that they wished they could go back in time and not know anything about the movie. "Do not even watch a trailer, ask a friend, read a review, etc." Sound advice!

7 'The Cabin in the Woods' (2011)

Looking for a surprising movie? Look no further than the horror comedy The Cabin in the Woods. The story is about five friends who go on a getaway in a cabin only to discover that their rental has dark secrets. It's worth a watch just to see a breakout performance of a young Chris Hemsworth (you know, the guy that plays Thor).

"If you say anything about The Cabin in the Woods it tends to spoil it. I just told my friends 'it's a modern Evil Dead,'" user DonnerMcGregror wrote over at Reddit. The less you know about this one going in, the more fun it will be to watch. Let's just say there's a twist that shouldn't be missed.

6 The Empty Man (2020)

The Empty Man is a cosmic horror film that leaves viewers guessing until the bitter end. It marks the directorial debut of David Prior and features a cast of new faces (Sasha Frolova is one to watch). The story follows an ex-cop (played by James Badge Dale) who discovers more than he bargained for while searching for a missing girl.

User Logical-Actuary--3430 suggested this is one film that's better when watching cold turkey. BlueWaffle666 responded, "I watch The Empty Man with no context, and was such a solid thrill ride. Cheers for the recommendations." Be sure to add this one to the list for the next scary movie night.

5 'Titane' (2021)

Titane is one of those movies that smacks viewers in the face. Directed by Julia Ducournau (who also directed the underrated horror flick Raw), it tells the story of a woman (played brilliantly by Agathe Rousselle) who has a metal plate in her head after a childhood accident. Any other details would give too much away, (just go watch it).

Redditor BurgandyCheese chimed in about the film, writing, "Titane! Knew nothing and was completely blown away. If you can handle body horror I couldn't recommend it more!" There's a reason this one was the 2021 Palme d'Or winner. Violent yet somehow tender, Titane is a much-watch film.

4 'X' (2022)

X is another film that's so much better if viewers go in without context. This 1970s romp has all the makings for a fun and scary experience. Part backwood's horror, part slasher film, X is not what you might expect. Directed by Ti West (who also directed the follow-up prequel, Pearl), the film features unforgettable performances from scream queens Mia Goth and Jenny Ortega.

UserDaominhtridaotook to Reddit to sing praises of the film. "Thought to be another mediocre slasher gore horror, but after watching, love it right away," they wrote. Seductive and hair-raising, X takes viewers through many twists and turns. This one is a treat for fans of the genre.

3 'Malignant' (2021)

Visionary James Wan (the creative force behind the Saw franchise) directed the rug-puller, Malignant. The plot follows a woman (portrayed by horror darling Annabelle Wallace) who is plagued with visions of terrifying murders. Shocking and absurd, this film solidifies Wan as the undisputed king of horror.

One user had plenty to say about Malignant. "I watched it one day on a whim and went in with absolutely zero expectations. As long as you have an open mind and just want to have fun...it's a pretty entertaining movie. Completely bonkers...but entertaining." This one doesn't take itself too seriously.

2 'Hereditary' (2018)

Hereditary is a head-spinner that is hide-your-face terrifying. Directed by Ari Aster (who also traumatized viewers with Midsommer and Beau is Afraid), this movie misdirects and perplexes viewers into submission. It tells the story of a family in crisis after a series of tragedies, and you have to see it to believe it.

Classic-Ratio-9877 wrote on Reddit, "Hereditary hits so much harder when you don't know what's going to happen, even if everything's foreshadowed." User pulp-fictional responded, "I saw Hereditary completely blind the first time, and it floored me." Toni Collette gives a haunting performance that's hard to shake.

1 'Barbarian' (2022)

Be prepared for a jaw-dropping turn in the horror film Barbarian. This is another movie where prior knowledge should be limited to zero. It's worth a totally blind watch. The premise is about a woman (played by the talented Georgian Campbell) who discovers the Airbnb she rented has been double-booked by a mysterious man (Bill Skarsgård).

"I saw the trailer for Barbarian...and then I saw Barbarian," the user lostcitysaint wrote on Reddit. "If you gave me a thousand years I would have never come close to figuring out what f**k that movie turns into based on the trailer."

