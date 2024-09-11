The horror genre has spanned the test of time when filmmakers are able to create truly horrifying moments that stick with the audience long after the credits have rolled. While the use of jump scares may momentarily result in an extreme audience reaction, horror films that deal with genuinely upsetting concepts and themes tend to be far scarier.

The best horror films are able to create tension through what isn’t seen on screen. While there are obviously body horror films that rely on strange and grotesque imagery, some works of pure horror with a lot of open space forces the audience to double check what they are seeing, which only heightens their anxiety in the moment because they are expecting to be scared by an unexpected action or sound. Here are ten horror movies with the best use of widescreen space.

10 ‘Nosferatu’ (1922)

Directed by F.W. Murnau

Nosferatu is one of the most foundational horror films of all-time, as it was released amidst the “German Expressionist” movement that resulted in some of the most striking black-and-white images ever. While the image of Max Schrek as the titular vampire is undeniably unsettling, many of the most scary scenes in Nosferatu are when F.W. Murnau languishes in the open environments.

Nosferatu features many bizarre and strange shots of extravagant locations, which serve as a condemnation of the evils of capitalism. Although a rights disagreement prevented the film from being officially named after Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Nosferatu is perhaps the single most famous vampire film ever made. The foresight that Murnau had to use screen space (even though the film was of course shot in the square frame ratio of the time) to evoke pure feelings of terror resulted in an all-time classic that is still just as scary today as it was a century earlier.

9 ‘The Night of the Hunter’ (1955)

Directed by Charles Laughton

The Night of the Hunter is the sole directorial effort of the acclaimed actor Charles Laughton, and has been cited as a major inspiration by directors like David Fincher, Guillemro del Toro, Spike Lee, Bong Joon-ho, David Lynch, and Joel and Ethan Coen. Robert Mitchum gives one of his most sinister performances ever as a serial killer who poses as a preacher in order to convince a wealthy widow to reveal the location of her deceased husband’s fortune.

The Night of the Hunter succeeds in subverting the idealized version of a small American community by casting everything in shadows, suggesting that there are sinister forces of evil underneath the pristine surface. The slow, methodical pacing that Laughton uses to heighten the suspense only makes the occasional outbursts of violence or action more upsetting because they come as such a significant surprise.

8 ‘Cape Fear’ (1962)

Directed by J. Lee Thompson

Cape Fear is one of the scariest serial killer films ever made because it questions what would happen if a convicted murderer was released back into society. Although Mitchum had already proven that he could play a demented killer in The Night of the Hunter, he delivered an even more frightening performance in Cape Fear as the ex-son Max Caddy, who is released from prison and begins stalking the family of the attorney (Gregory Peck) who locked him away.

Cape Fear is intense because it inserts a terrifying villain into seemingly ordinary locations, suggesting that everyday society could be infected by a force of evil. Although it begins as a fairly standard crime thriller, Cape Fear transformed into an anarchic work of horror by the very end. The film was later remade to great acclaim by Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro in 1990.

7 ‘The Exorcist’ (1973)

Directed by William Friedkin

The Exorcist is a perfect horror film because it captures the notion of a domestic terror that infects an average family. Director William Friedkin had been more experienced making crime movies before The Exorcist was in production, and his expertise at crafting realistic situations resulted in a film that looked and felt closer to a documentary than a traditional B-movie horror flick.

The Exorcist made use of its many locations, as the opening scenes in the desert and sweeping shots of New York City resulted in a film that felt highly authentic. The creeping sense of dread that emerges as Regan (Linda Blair) becomes more corrupted by the evil spirit within her is a direct result of Friedkin’s mastery of using his locations to his advantage. It’s unlikely that The Exorcist would have become the phenomenon that it did without this careful approach to storytelling.

6 ‘Invasion of the Body Snatchers’ (1978)

Directed by Philip Kaufman

Invasion of the Body Snatchers is one of the greatest horror remakes of all-time because it took the themes and premise of the 1956 original from Don Siegel and completely reinvented it for an era in which Americans were more skeptical about their neighbors than ever before. In the aftermath of the Vietnam War and the Watergate scandal, a science fiction horror thriller about a conspiracy to replace human beings with aliens served as a startling parallel to surveillance anxieties.

Invasion of the Body Snatchers explored the terror of living in a highly urbanized society in which citizens would be surrounded by strangers, and feel like they were constantly in danger. A final shot of Donald Sutherland’s character turning to point directly at the camera and audience is often cited as one of the most truly horrifying sequences in the history of the horror genre.

5 ‘Halloween’ (1978)

Directed by John Carpenter

Halloween laid the groundwork for the slasher genre as it is known today, as John Carpenter distilled everything that audiences had come to fear about the unknown into the striking image of Michael Myers staring blankly. The film creates a tremendous amount of tension in its opening moments by showing the ways in which Michael slowly makes his appearance known, suggesting that he could lead a surprise strike at any moment.

While the later sequels would become more extravagant with their jump scares, the original Halloween relies almost solely on atmosphere, as it delves into the anxiety about home invasions better than almost any other thriller of its era. While Carpenter is often cited as the “King of Horror,” the restraint that he showed in the deployment of kills in the original Halloween is likely why is is still remembered so fondly among horror fans to this day.

4 ‘Alien’ (1979)

Directed by Ridley Scott

Alien subverted everything audiences had come to expect about the science fiction genre, as it took the amazing visual effects of Star Wars and combined it with the lurking terror of Jaws. While the shot of the Xenomorph exploding from the chest of John Hurt is one of the most graphic shots in the history of both the sci-fi and horror genres, Alien creates most of its suspense by showing the crew of the Nostromo working their remedial jobs as their alien stalker lurks in the background.

The outer space cinematography in Alien still looks good today, and the use of empty widescreen visuals helps to explore the scale that Ridley Scott is playing with. While the James Cameron sequel Aliens was arguably the more action-packed and scarier installment, none of the subsequent Alien sequels have topped the original when it comes to pure scares.

3 ‘The Thing’ (1982)

Directed by John Carpenter

The Thing is a brilliant science fiction remake that transformed the B-movie “creature feature” premise into a profound exploration of the violence that mankind was willing to commit when put in a situation where they were unable to trust anyone. The brilliance of The Thing is that the viewer is always in the dark as to which characters are actually compromised by the alien entity, as Carpenter only draws attention to the twist when the stakes are at their peak.

The Thing is able to create an unsettling sense of dread by focusing on the bland, oppressive winter environments, where it is clear that no help is going to come if it is needed. By showing how truly isolated the characters were, Carpenter was able to create a claustrophobic thriller that brought to life many of the anxieties that audiences felt during the height of the Cold War.

2 ‘Lost Highway’ (1997)

Directed by David Lynch

Lost Highway is just as surrealist and weird as one would expect from a David Lynch film, but its not quite as violent as Blue Velvet or Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me. Lynch’s spiritual odyssey into the world of dreams follows a jazz player (Bill Pullman) who is drawn into a strange world of underground crime and music after being seduced by an enigmatic femme fatale (Patricia Arquette).

Lost Highway brings to life what it feels like to be dreaming, as the internal logic of scenes do not match up, and there are many strange occurrences left unafraid. Although Lynch does save some truly haunting images for the film’s final moments, a majority of Lost Highway takes place in spacious locations throughout this undergound scene, in which the occasional fleeting moments of beauty feel like they could be subverted by violence at any moment.

1 ‘Hereditary’ (2018)

Directed by Ari Aster

Hereditary is a haunting examination of family grief and trauma that languished in the awkward moments that occur in the aftermath of a tragedy. Although the build up to the film’s horrific inciting incident are quite intense, Hereditary becomes ever more effective once it shows how anxiety, anger, and suspicion emerge in the aftermath of this horrific incident.

Hereditary gently guides the audience into its supernatural moments by showing the subtle ways in which the demonic presence is felt within the lives of its characters. Writer and director Ari Aster is so good at using widescreen space that the film has even more time to spend focused on the incredible performances from Toni Collette, Alex Wolff, and Gabriel Byrne, who capture what it is like to be in the middle of an actually family crisis in a way that is almost disarmingly frank.

