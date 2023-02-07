Horror has always been a genre that allows creatives to explore all manner of themes, no matter how potentially taboo. While the genre has a history of relegating women to the roles of eye candy or the stereotypical final girl, it has begun changing in recent decades to give women more, better parts that allow them to showcase their talents. Representation in horror has never been as great as it is now.

RELATED: 10 Best Horror Movies Directed By Women

The female leads of the below films have become some of the most iconic characters in horror, swiftly becoming fan favorites thanks to excellent writing and fantastic performances. Consisting of both heroes and villains, the following films feature female characters who go on journeys on both positive and negative trajectories, as they discover their true nature and precisely what it takes to survive and thrive.

Spoilers follow for the listed movies

1 'Evil Dead' (2013)

A reboot of the legendary horror franchise, Evil Dead leaves beloved hero Ash Williams behind to instead focus on a new cast of characters. After Mia's (Jane Levy) friends and family decide they have had enough of her drug addiction, they take her to a remote cabin in the woods to beat it cold turkey. This is Evil Dead, however, so of course the evil of the Necronomicon is soon released.

Mia's role in the story shifts throughout, playing both hero and villain. After becoming a possessed Deadite and witnessing the death of her friends, Mia is freed from the evil's grasp and becomes a chainsaw-wielding badass. As she shoves the power tool down the final boss' throat, Mia cemented her place as one of the 21st century's best final girls.

2 'Happy Death Day' (2017)

A recent hit in the genre, Happy Death Day is a great combination of horror and comedy. College girl Tree (Jessica Rothe) finds herself the target of a Cupid-masked murderer, and after being killed by her stalker, she begins the day again, trapped in a time loop until she can unmask the one who wishes her harm.

Starting as an unkind and self-absorbed individual, Tree experiences genuine character growth as she is murdered over and over again. The unique concept allows both writer-director Christoper Landon and Rothe to really invest in the character, and by the end of the film, viewers cannot help but smile at how far Tree has come.

3 'You're Next' (2013)

Image via Lionsgate

Somehow making dinner with the extended family even more terrifying, You're Next finds a family gathering interrupted by a trio of masked killers. Erin (Sharni Vinson), the partner of son Crispian (A.J. Bowen), takes charge of the situation as she displays extraordinary survival skills while fighting off the uninvited house guests.

Almost functioning as a horror take on Home Alone, You're Next features a variety of creative kills as both the killers and their victims are picked off. Erin shines as the movie's best character by far and her ability to strike fear in those that wish to harm her makes for one of the genre's most inspiring and badass lead characters.

4 'Ready or Not' (2019)

After marrying her loving boyfriend, Grace (Samara Weaving) is soon introduced to his family's strange wedding ritual. It sees the members of her new extended family chasing her around their mansion, each armed with a deadly weapon as they seek to kill her. Told she will win if she remains hidden until dawn, Grace soon turns the tables on her pursuers.

A hilarious horror-comedy that will have you both laughing and wincing, Ready or Not is bolstered by a star-making turn from Weaving. The movie perfectly captures the awkwardness of spending time with your in-laws, and as Grace fights each of them off, she earns a place in the hearts of horror fans thanks to her unbreakable spirit.

5 'The Witch' (2015)

Image via A24

The debut of acclaimed director Robert Eggers, The Witch follows a family in New England during the 17th century. With the clan banished to live on the outskirts of the woods after a dispute with the community, teenage daughter Thomasin (Anya Taylor-Joy) begins to suspect an evil force may be stalking her family after a series of bizarre incidents.

A slow-burn horror film, The Witch is concerned with exploring horror themes as much as it is religion. Trapped on a small farm with nothing but her family, Thomasin is drawn to the Satanic forces that lurk in the darkness as a way to truly express herself and finally fulfill her innermost desires.

Watch on HBO Max

6 'Pearl' (2022)

Image via A24

A prequel to their previous collaboration, Ti West's Pearl sees Mia Goth reprising her role as the original film's villain, exploring her origins as a young farm girl. Pearl is obsessed with stardom and dreams of leaving her dull life behind to become a traveling performer and will murder anyone foolish enough to get in her way.

While X is a slasher film, Pearl is more of a character study as it showcases Pearl's degrading mental state as her dream slips away. Goth delivers a performance for the ages and one that deserved more recognition from awards bodies, sparking a conversation about the horror genre's treatment by such organizations.

7 'Midsommar' (2019)

Ari Aster's follow-up to his smash-hit debut Hereditary, Midsommar stars Florence Pugh as Dani, a college student mourning the death of her family. Reluctantly invited by her deadbeat boyfriend and his friends to join them on a trip to Sweden, they soon become part of a strange local ritual with deadly consequences.

Perhaps the quintessential "good for her" horror movie, Midsommar sees Dani put through the wringer emotionally before being chosen as the tribe's May Queen. Stripped of her cheating partner and his unkind friends, Dani shifts from feelings of grief and horror to acceptance and happiness, as Pugh delivers an award-worthy performance.

Watch on Showtime

8 'The Invisible Man' (2020)

A modern take on the classic horror story, The Invisible Man follows Cecilia (Elisabeth Moss), who leaves her abusive tech-millionaire boyfriend. After he commits suicide, Cecelia begins to suspect that he is still tormenting her as an invisible presence begins to wreak havoc on her life, causing those around her to question her sanity.

The Invisible Man is a clever and suspenseful thriller anchored by a great performance from Moss. Her Cecilia makes for a likable and resilient protagonist, still fighting to reveal the truth even as those closest to her lose faith. It makes for a satisfying arc as Cecilia graduates from victim to hardened survivor, eventually choosing her own fate.

9 'The Menu' (2022)

Image via Searchlight Pictures

When Margot (Anya Taylor-Joy) is invited by her date to attend an exclusive restaurant on a remote island, she expects a night of fine dining and an elegant ambiance. Instead, head chef Slowik (Ralph Fiennes) subjects his rich guests to a night of horror as they begin to realize they may be partaking in the last meal of their lives.

Margot is an outsider in this world of wealth and snobbery, something that Slowik quickly realizes. Both Taylor-Joy and Fiennes are great as they argue with each other about the validity of Slowik's plans, with Margot eventually earning her freedom thanks to her cunning and determination to stand up for herself, unlike the rest of the shallow diners.

Watch on HBO Max

10 'Carrie' (1976)

One of the earliest examples of a "good for her" horror film, Carrie follows the titular character as she attempts to navigate the horrors of high school. An outcast, Carrie is routinely bullied, and after discovering she possesses telekinetic abilities, it all leads to a bloody climax at the school's prom as she ultimately gets her revenge.

One of the best adaptations of Stephen King's work, Carrie features a star-making performance from Sissy Spacek, who perfectly captures the isolation of being a loner in school. Carrie White remains one of the most popular characters in horror, and the image of her covered in blood at the school dance is one of the most iconic moments in cinema.

Watch on Paramount+

KEEP READING: 10 Badass Final Girls Who Survived Their Horror Movies