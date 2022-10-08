Horror and Musicals are perhaps the most dynamic of storytelling genres. Though seemingly formulaic on the surface, the truth is that both can use their formats to tell wildly different stories that play around with the tone, style, and characters. As a result, when these two genres combine, they can yield bloody, horrifying, and wonderfully satisfying results.

In many cases, they can either play up the ridiculousness of the situation for a night of pure campy fun or play themselves deadly straight for an evening of pure terror. Whether on the stage or made for film, horror musicals are the perfect setting for the theater aficionado to get into the Halloween spirit.

‘Little Shop of Horrors’ (1982)

Based on a Roger Corman piece filmed in 2 days, this off-Broadway gem was later adapted into a popular remake directed by Frank Oz in 1986. Flower shop worker Seymour finds a mysterious alien plant with a taste for blood. The plant grows to talk, promising Seymour a life of fame and fortune – as long as it’s well-fed with a few bodies first.

When he lands a chance with the girl of his dreams, the guilt soon begins to wane in his conscience. Soon the plant reveals its true intentions, but it may be far too late to stop it before it eats the rest of the world.

‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ (1975)

Rocky Horror is the cult icon with the longest-running theatrical release of any film in history, which began as a counterculture tribute to 1950s B-Movies and 30s monster films playing in the attic of a 63-seat West End theater. Ordinary, straight-laced couple Brad Majors and Janet Weiss find themselves stuck outside a castle in the middle of nowhere.

Inside, they bear witness to the antics of cross-dressing alien Dr. Frank N. Furter, who will violate convention in almost every sense of the word. With a dashing lead performance by Tim Curry, a killer soundtrack, and gloriously cheesy direction, it’s the cultural phenomenon we all love to mock.

‘Carrie’ (1988)

Stephen King’s first horror book inspired multiple adaptations and was brought to the stage infamously in 1988. The story should be familiar to fans of the book – Carrie White is a social misfit bullied at school by her classmates and at home by her religiously psychotic mother. Soon, a cruel prank is pulled out when she’s invited to come out of her shell and attend the prom.

But that only encourages Carrie to use her unique gift of the mind to exact gruesome revenge. While the original Broadway production closed after five performances, it was revived in 2012 and has become a favorite of community theaters and high schools.

‘Repo! The Genetic Opera’ (2008)

This film may hold the title of the bloodiest musical film ever conceived. In the far future, multiple simultaneous organ failures have thrown the world into chaos. A mega-corporation provides organ transplants but sends a repo man to repossess them if payments are missed - by ripping them straight out of their chests.

An intricate story follows a sick girl discovering the nightmare outside her window, a blind singer with hologram projectors for eyes, omnipresent grave robbers, and gruesome family dynamics. All set with a punk attitude and a rocking soundtrack to match.

‘Jekyll and Hyde: The Musical’ (1990)

On Broadway, it was marketed as the musical that grabs you by the throat. A doctor intending to understand the complexities of human morality, Dr. Henry Jekyll has begun experimenting with drugs that separate good from evil. But these experiments unleash an evil personality – Edward Hyde.

Soon both men struggle for control over their singular body, Jekyll’s love for fiancée Emma and Hyde’s desire for street woman Lucy. The central role(s) have been played by many actors, among which include Baywatch star David Hasselhoff for the home video release.

‘The Phantom of the Opera’ (1986)

It's the most romantic of spooky musicals that remains the longest-running show in Broadway history. In 1881 Paris, the Opera Populaire is haunted by a mysterious figure with a deformed face residing in the catacombs. He tutors a young ballet girl named Christine into becoming the vessel for his music, falling in love in the process. But when she falls for foppish young suitor Raoul, the Phantom will kill to possess her once more.

With a beautiful score from Andrew Lloyd Webber, this has a more romantic score and tone than others, but that doesn’t stop the Phantom himself from being an effectively creepy and bloodthirsty villain.

‘Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street’ (1978)

A melodic masterpiece from maestro Stephen Sondheim that was well-adapted into an award-winning film by Tim Burton in 2007. In Victorian London, a man returns after years of false imprisonment to his barber shop in Fleet Street.

Calling himself Sweeney Todd, he finds out the judge who sent him away assaulted his wife and is set to marry his daughter. Driven mad, he begins his crusade to feed a dark and vengeful god by killing his customers and allowing his neighbor Mrs. Lovett to bake his victims into pies. Darkly funny, very bloody, and an ending so genuinely disturbing, everything beforehand seems as gentle as a summer's night.

‘The Addams Family’ (2010)

They’re creepy, and they’re kooky, and now they’ve played on both the Broadway stage and a theater near you. Wednesday Addams is all grown up and has fallen in love with a regular guy. As he and his conservative parents come to meet the Addams, the clan is in an uproar trying to make sure it goes well.

But this is easier said than done, as everyone in the usually mysterious and spooky unit has their own issues brought about by the night’s events. Nevertheless, it’s delightfully silly and altogether ooky fun for the whole family.

‘Tanz Der Vampire/Dance of the Vampires’ (1997)

This hit European musical is based on the 1967 comedy The Fearless Vampire Killers, with music by renowned rock composer Jim Steinman. Two inept vampire investigators stumble upon a village in the European wilderness that’s a little too obsessed with Garlic. One of the hunters falls in love with the innkeeper’s daughter Sarah, who wants freedom from her glum life.

The trouble is, she’s already got a date with the mysterious count living at a nearby castle. Count von Krolock plans to make her the belle of his ball – and the first course for the other vampires living inside.

‘Beetlejuice’ (2019)

A surprise cult hit adapted from the Tim Burton staple is the perfect musical for spooky Halloween merriment. Lydia Deetz’s mother has died, and her father is trying to do everything he can to move on. Lydia’s not ready to move on, as she finds she can see the dead couple who used to own her new home.

When they can’t scare her dad away, she’ll call on Beetlejuice to do the job and maybe find her mom. But, unfortunately, Beetlejuice has a plan of his own to become alive, and he’s willing to extort, torture, and lie to do it.

