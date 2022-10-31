There are more all-time great horror adaptations than those by the King.

Movies have long plundered the world of literature for inspiration. Some of the biggest franchises in cinema history, such as Harry Potter and The Lords of the Rings, owe their fortune to the authors of their original stories. The horror genre is no different, as countless adaptations of novels and short stories have been made. So many that there are often films one is surprised to discover began life as a book.

When talking about horror novel adaptations, it is impossible not to talk about Stephen King. The man seemingly carries the horror genre on his back in paperback form, being responsible for some of the most iconic stories and characters in the genre. Outside of King though, there are plenty of fantastic adaptations of horror novels that often bring new life to the original tale.

'The Silence of the Lambs' (1991)

The lone horror movie to sweep the Oscars, The Silence of the Lambs stars Jodie Foster as Clarice Starling, a rookie FBI agent assigned to hunt down a terrifying new serial killer. With few leads to go on, Clarice enlists the help of Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins), an imprisoned cannibal with a brilliant mind.

The Silence of the Lambs is based on the novel of the same name by Thomas Harris and is actually the second book in the Hannibal series. The first, Red Dragon, was filmed and released in 2002, serving as a prequel to the original movie. Two other books in the series exist and have also been adapted.

'The Thing' (1982)

One of the greatest horror movies of all time, John Carpenter's The Thing follows the crew of a remote research base in Antarctica. When an alien creature breaks into the compound, it's revealed to possess the ability to imitate whoever and whatever it consumes. It falls to flamethrower-wielding Macready (Kurt Russell) to save the day.

The Thing began life in the 1938 novella, Who Goes There?, which is similar to Carpenter's film though the director takes some liberties. The Thing From Another World, released in 1951, is another adaptation of the original story, though it is a bigger departure than Carpenter's version and only loosely resembles the book.

'The Exorcist' (1973)

The movie that single-handedly saved the pea soup industry, The Exorcist revolves around Reagan MacNeil (Linda Blair), a possessed tween with some rather crazy talents. Concerned for her daughter, her mother Chris (Ellen Burstyn) hires two priests, who battle to save the girl's soul from Satan.

William Peter Blatty published the original novel in 1971, and he was a major figure in adapting his story to the screen. Along with writing the screenplay, Blatty produced The Exorcist and worked with director William Friedkin to bring his story to life. He won the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay as a result.

'Let the Right One In' (2008)

One of the best tales about vampires, Let the Right One In takes place in Sweden, as a shy boy named Oskar befriends the girl who moves in next door to him. Discovering his new friend Eli is a vampire, they become closer even as Eli's thirst for blood threatens to tear them apart.

The movie is a faithful adaptation of Swedish writer John Ajvide Lindqvist's novel, as he wrote the screenplay himself. A well-received American remake was released in 2010 directed by Matt Reeves and starring Kodi Smit-McPhee and Chloe Grace Moretz, while a TV adaptation recently started airing on Showtime.

'The Birds' (1963)

While it looks cheesy by today's standards, Alfred Hitchcock's The Birds terrorized audiences at release. Melanie, a socialite, follows a potential suitor to a bay in California. While there, the lovebirds are suddenly attacked by a swarm of crazy birds, who show no mercy as they engulf the residents of the area.

Hitchock was inspired by Daphne du Maurier's short story The Birds, which was included in her book The Apple Tree. The legendary director only took the aspect of the killer birds, as the original story takes place in England, and follows a farmhand and his family as they are attacked by the winged creatures.

'The Wicker Man' (1973)

Before Nicolas Cage was screaming about the bees, Edward Woodward headed to the same island to investigate the case of a missing girl. Woodward plays Sergeant Howie, a Christian police officer who is at odds with the locals of the village he is investigating, who all seem to show Pagan tendencies.

The Wicker Man takes inspiration from Ritual, a horror novel by David Pinner. The movie remains mostly faithful as Howie (Hanlin in the book) discovers the dark and murderous secret of the village community, albeit the film lacks some of the humor that the book contains to defuse the depressing storyline.

'American Psycho' (2010)

The movie that became a pivotal part of meme culture, American Psycho stars Christian Bale in one of his best performances. Bale plays Patrick Bateman, a vain but successful investment banker, who moonlights as a serial killer. Bateman narrates the film, calling into question his trustworthiness as an unreliable narrator.

Based on the novel of the same name by popular author Bret Easton Ellis, American Psycho is a mostly faithful adaptation. It doesn't quite venture as far into the dark realms of human depravity as the book does, and it is also less surreal, as the two features would have been hard to film, and even harder to get approved.

'Rosemary's Baby' (1968)

They say that having a child is one of the most challenging but rewarding things someone can do, but when your baby is chosen as the vessel for Satan, it can become even harder. When Rosemary (Mia Farrow) and her husband Guy (John Cassavetes) move into a new apartment building, she begins to suspect her new neighbors are Satanists.

Based on the book by Ira Levin that was released a year earlier, Rosemary's Baby was a pivotal movie in pioneering horror for the big screen. It also helped to popularize the genre's focus on demons and Hell, paving the way for future filmmakers to explore these taboo subjects further.

'Jaws' (1975)

The original summer blockbuster, Jaws took a massive bite out of the box office as it became the highest-grossing movie ever for a time. The legendary movie by Stephen Spielberg follows a marine biologist, a fisherman, and a police chief as they sail out to destroy the shark that is terrorizing their town.

Peter Benchley wrote the original novel after being interested in cases of shark attacks. The characters in the book come across as unlikable, causing one to root for the shark instead. To combat this, Spielberg significantly changed the personalities and characterization of his leads to create heroes the audience can cheer for, even if they are still secretly hoping the shark will win.

'Psycho' (1960)

Alfred Hitchcock's masterpiece, Psycho follows Marion Crane (Janet Leigh), a woman who girlbossed too hard and is now on the run after stealing money from a client. Stopping at the remote Bates Motel, operated by the mysterious Norman (Anthony Perkins), Marion is about to have the night of her life.

As an adaptation of Robert Bloch's novel, Psycho is mostly faithful and hits the same narrative beats. Where it differs is with the characters, as the book never tries to trick the reader into thinking Marion is the protagonist. Instead, Norman is the focus of the story and his portrayal in the book is a stark contrast to the character Perkins made famous.

