The horror genre keeps thriving on the big screen. Thanks to a legion of loyal and thrill-seeking fans, horror films are usually massive successes, prompting the industry to keep investing in the highly-profitable genre. Horror has long been related to female characters, played by incredibly talented performers affectionately called scream queens.

However, modern horror has become home to an increasing amount of actors whose continuous contributions to the genre effectively make them scream kings. These acclaimed and beloved actors have more than a few horror films under their belt, establishing themselves as icons of the enduring and popular genre.

10 Justin Long

Although he rose to fame with comedies and rom-coms, Justin Long became a certified scream king during the 2010s. His horror credentials date back to 2001 when he starred in Jeepers Creepers, but his genre career reached a new level with Sam Raimi's supernatural film Drag Me to Hell.

In 2014, Long starred in the horror cult classic Tusk, one of the most disturbing films from the 2010s. He went on to star in the comedy horror Yoga Hosers, the dark comedy horror House of Darkness, and the horror thriller Barbarian, cementing his place as one of the most prolific horror actors in the business.

9 Oliver Jackson-Cohen

Oliver Jackson-Cohen's career exploded in the last years of the 2010s, thanks to his role in Mike Flanagan's Netflix sensation The Haunting of Hill House. The show received acclaim and remains widely considered among the best horror efforts from the famous streamer.

A second entry in Flanagan's anthology, The Haunting of Bly Manor, premiered in 2020, the same year as Leigh Whannell's The Invisible Man. Both projects star Jackson-Cohen in an antagonistic role, expanding his rapidly increasing horror resumé into the new decade.

8 Cody Fern

Ryan Murphy has a talent for discovering promising actors and utilizing them to their fullest extent across his numerous franchises. Cody Fern rose to prominence playing Michael Langdon, the Antichrist, in Murphy's 2018 American Horror Story: Apocalypse, the eighth entry in FX's long-running anthology series.

Fern became a mainstay in the Horror Story universe, returning for the 80s-inspired ninth season, American Horror Story: 1984. He would appear in a recurring capacity during the tenth season, American Horror Story: Double Feature, and play guest-starring roles in the spin-off series American Horror Stories.

7 Daniel Kaluuya

Academy Award winner Daniel Kaluuya rose to international stardom with his Oscar-nominated performance in Jordan Peele's game-changing masterpiece Get Out. One of the best socially-conscious horror films of the 21st century, Get Out is a terrifying and clever nightmare featuring a stunning performance by Kaluuya.

The actor would reteam with Peele for the 2022 horror sci-fi Nope. Although less revered than Get Out, Nope is just as intelligent and insightful, a bleak and chilling look at the entertainment industry featuring one of the most imaginative and terrifying villains in modern horror.

6 Patrick Wilson

The ever-underrated Patrick Wilson spent most of the 2000s building a strong resume playing lead roles in acclaimed indies and supporting turns in major films and shows. However, he fully embraced his horror sensibilities in the 2010s, thanks to two major franchises that heavily influenced the modern horror genre.

Wilson stars as Ed Warren in The Conjuring franchise and Josh Lambert in the Insidious series. Both franchises elevated him to international prominence, cementing him as a bonafide scream king. Wilson cemented his newfound title with further contributions to horror, including Bone Tomahawk, Nightmare Cinema, and In the Tall Grass.

5 Ethan Hawke

Four-time Oscar nominee Ethan Hawke has become a mainstay in modern horror. The actor had a varied and successful career throughout the 2010s, choosing several major horror films that turned him from a recognizable heartthrob to a certified scream king.

Hawke's journey to horror began with 2012's Sinister, one of the most chilling supernatural films in recent memory. He went on to star in the dystopian action horror The Purge and the psychological thriller mystery Regression. Hawke's horror career continued into the 2020s by starring in the supernatural horror The Black Phone.

4 Jaeden Martell

Despite being only 20 years old, Jaeden Martell already has the kind of horror resumé many actors would die to have. The actor rose to prominence at fourteen, playing Bill Denbrough in Andy Muschietti's 2017 adaptation of Stephen King's It and its 2019 sequel, It Chapter Two.

Martell continued his horror career with the 2019 psychological thriller The Lodge and continued it into the 2020s with the 2022 film Mr. Harrigan's Phone and the upcoming action horror hybrid Arcadian. Martell is already one of the most recognizable scream kings in modern cinema, and his career is only starting, meaning fans can expect more great things from him.

3 Evan Peters

Evan Peters is the original television scream king. The Emmy winner dominated the horror genre on the small screen thanks to his continuous starring roles in Ryan Murphy's American Horror Story anthology; up until season 8, he was the only male cast member to appear in every season.

Peters' most famous roles in the anthology include psychopathic teenage killer Tate Langdon in American Horror Story: Murder House, 1920s serial killer Mr. March in American Horror Story: Hotel, and deranged cult leader Kai Anderson in American Horror Story: Cult. If that weren't enough, Peters also starred in the 2015 horror sci-fi The Lazarus Effect, cementing his dominance over the horror genre.

2 Kyle Gallner

Kyle Gallner might not have the same name recognition with mainstream audiences as other scream kings, but he is outright royalty with horror fans. The actor appeared in multiple horror movies throughout the 2010s, playing both lead and supporting roles and endearing himself to millions of horror aficionados.

The actor began the decade playing the male lead in the 2010 remake of Wes Craven's classic A Nightmare on Elm Street, followed by roles in Red State, The Cleansing Hours, and Ghosts of War. Gallner's scream king status was more than assured going into the 2020s, but he strengthened it with roles in the films Scream and Smile.

1 Bill Skarsgård

Known for his big green eyes and trademark smile, Bill Skarsgård is one of horror's most recognizable faces. The actor gained notoriety as Roman Godfrey in the horror series Hemlock Grove before earning international fame and acclaim for his portrayal of Pennywise the Dancing Clown in Andy Muschietti's It duology.

Skarsgård continued his horror career by starring in the first season of the 2018 psychological horror series Castle Rock. A year later, he starred opposite Maika Monroe in the dark comedy horror Villains, continuing his horror career into the 2020s with Barbarian. Skarsgård will next play one of horror's most iconic figures, Count Orlok, in Robert Eggers' upcoming Nosferatu, cementing himself as the ultimate scream king in modern cinema.

