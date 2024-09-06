We’re coming up on the spookiest time of the year. No, not election season (though that can get pretty frightening...) — we’re talking about Halloween! The moment the sun sets on summer and the leaves start to change, that’s the sign to don your pitch-black sweater, grab a pumpkin spice latte, and curl up on the couch with some delectable horror.

But if you’re like us, you’re probably tired of the same old horror films. Fortunately, streaming is serving up some of the best long-form horror content that will keep your skin crawling from now until November, no matter what you subscribe to. So here is the Best Horror show on each streaming service to kick off your dive into the depths of fear.

The Best Horror Show on Netflix

‘The Haunting of Hill House’ (2018) - RT: 93% | IMDb: 8.5/10

Horror visionary Mike Flanagan (Midnight Mass) creates a time-hopping loose adaptation of the Shirley Jackson novel of the same name that expands the themes of the original while bathing the visuals in the signature Flanagan flare. The story takes a similar approach to Stephen King’s It, showing a traumatic haunting from the perspective of five siblings as children inter-spliced with the lives of the adults who carry the weight of those events. The series features an unnaturally great ensemble, including Carla Gugino (Gerald's Game), Michiel Huisman (Game of Thrones), and Kate Siegel (Hush). And once you’ve devoured this series, you can enjoy the next in Flanagan’s Haunting anthology, The Haunting of Bly Manor.

The Best Horror Show on Hulu

‘What We Do in the Shadows’ (2019 - 2024) - RT: 97% | IMDb: 8.6/10

This ghoulishly funny expansion of the world of the What We Do in the Shadows universe is one of the best pieces of vampire media to come out in decades. Establishing a similar dynamic as the cult classic film, the series follows a household of vampires who each represent a different flavor of bloodsucker: Kayvan Novak (Archer) as a version of the classic Vlad the Impaler archetype, Matt Berry (Fallout) as an Anne Rice-style erotic British noble vampire, and Natasia Demetriou (Kite Man: Hell Yeah!) as a Greek-Romani peasant turned undead that leans more into the folkloric aspects of vampirism. Though I would argue the main audience surrogate that drives many a shenanigan is the familiar Guillermo, who is brought to life by the delightfully relatable Harvey Guillén (Harley Quinn). With the final season releasing this year, it’s the perfect time to get into this batty comedy.

The Best Horror Show on Prime Video

‘Hannibal’ (2013 - 2015) - RT: 93% | IMDb: 8.5/10

Based on characters from the Thomas Harris novels, Hannibal is a delectably deranged psychological thriller that will make you both hungry and queasy at the same time. The story takes place before the events of The Silence of the Lambs, which is most people’s first introduction to the charismatic cannibal Hannibal Lecter, and follows an eccentric FBI profiler on the hunt for a mysterious serial killer. Hugh Dancy (Law & Order) takes on the role of the profiler Will Graham and delivers a stunning performance as his slow descent into madness is only amplified as he executes a complex game of cat-and-mouse with his new friend and psychiatrist Hannibal Lector, played by Mads Mikkelsen (Doctor Strange), who brings everything you want from a Lector performance — charisma, ruthlessness, and a healthy amount of homoeroticism. This show is a tantalizing buddy cop horror that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

The Best Horror Show on Max

‘The Last of Us’ (2023 - Present) - RT: 96% | IMDb: 8.7/10

Brought to you by Craig Mazin, creator of the award-winning series Chernobyl, and Neil Druckmann, the co-creator of the original hit video game series, The Last of Us is a dystopian horror where the most frightening aspect is the depth to which humans will sink to survive. Set in a world where climate change drives a cordyceps fungus to mutate into an infection that turns humans into zombie-like monsters, a smuggler must courier a young girl with immunity to the fungus across the country. Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian) and Bella Ramsey (Game of Thrones) take on the role of the smuggler and the smuggled (Joel and Ellie, respectively), and they give their all to bringing the rich character arc from the game into live-action — an endeavor they more than succeed in accomplishing.

The Best Horror Show on Disney+

‘Goosebumps’ (2023 - Present) - RT: 74% | IMDb: 6.7/10

This new Goosebumps series tackles the R. L. Stine children’s horror novels fascinatingly, creating a serialized narrative that weaves together stories and cursed items from the original anthology books to make an original tale. The first season follows a group of five high school students who stumble into being the only one who can stop a supernatural quest for revenge. The main five, played by Zack Morris (EastEnders), Isa Briones (Star Trek: Picard), Miles McKenna (Guilty Party), Ana Yi Puig (Jade Armor), and Will Price (Brave the Dark), are great together and feel like real kids dealing with tough situations, which is great for selling the horror aspects of the show. Plus, we get a wonderfully menacing performance from Justin Long (It's a Wonderful Knife), which is a rare treat from this genuinely sweet comedic actor.

The Best Horror Show on Apple TV+

‘Calls’ (2021) - RT: 95% | IMDb: 7.7/10

Breakout horror filmmaker Fede Álvarez (Alien: Romulus) proves his storytelling prowess isn’t just confined to his magnificent visual style as he adapts the French series of the same name that conveys the unsettling events through a series of found-footage style audio recordings. Lending their voices is a full cast of top-tier talent, including Aubrey Plaza (Emily the Criminal), Clancy Brown (13 Days of Halloween), Rosario Dawson (Haunted Mansion), and Karen Gillan (Sleeping Dogs). This nine-episode miniseries calls back to the golden age of audio drama podcasts when we were treated to bangers like Gimlet’s Homecoming and QCode’s Blackout while enhancing the experience with sensational visualizations of the soundwaves and captions. And though you may be tempted to enjoy the cascade of colorful, swirling images in an “elevated” state, I promise you, this thrill ride will send you on a wild trip.

The Best Horror Show on Peacock

‘Chucky’ (2021 - Present) - RT: 93% | IMDb: 7.3/10

Brad Dourif (Deadwood: The Movie) returns as the voice of the killer doll to further carve into the Child’s Play franchise. The series takes place after the seventh film, Cult of Chucky, but you don’t need to have seen every single film to jump into the show. Plus, the premise is pretty simple: a doll possessed by a serial killer wreaks havoc in a small town, and his teenage owner has to stop him, or he’ll be blamed for the deaths. In addition to being a darkly funny slasher, it’s also a coming-of-age story for the young stars led by Zackary Arthur (Transparent) that dives into themes like toxic living situations, bullying, and wrestling with one's sexuality. After 35 years, it’s crazy that the franchise continues to find new and interesting ways to sink that knife of joy into our hearts, but this series proves that Chucky will never die.

The Best Horror Show on Tubi

‘The Exorcist’ (2016 - 2018) - RT: 89% | IMDb: 7.9/10

Another series that broadens the lore of a long-running franchise is The Exorcist, starring Alfonso Herrera (Sense8) and Ben Daniels (Interview with the Vampire) as two priests investigating a possible demon possession at the house of a small suburban family. The show takes place after the classic hit film, with nods and mentions here and there, but it's a wholly original story that leans into the horror aspects of fighting demons as an odd couple of buddy-cop exorcists. There is an element of spectacle that lends itself well to this thriller series, but it’s not just smoke and mirrors, as the acting is the big selling point that gets you to lean in before a jump scare launches out of your seat — especially from natural leading lady Geena Davis (Blink Twice), who keeps you buckled into this roller coaster at every twist and turn.

The Best Horror Show on Paramount+

‘Evil’ (2019 - 2024) - RT: 96% | IMDb: 7.8/10

In a similar arena to The Exorcist, Evil takes the premise of demonic investigations and blends it with the supernatural procedural format of The X-Files. The show stars Katja Herbers (Westworld), a barely religious and very skeptical forensic psychologist; Mike Colter (Luke Cage), a Catholic priest; and Aasif Mandvi (Million Dollar Arm), a technical expert and pragmatic atheist, as they team up to confirm or debunk miraculous or dark supernatural events. The series is a fun exploration of the occult that sometimes takes inspiration from headlines and urban legends to discuss the possibility of the unnatural. This trio is at their best when they are bouncing theories off one another from their own perspectives, while the show leaves enough ambiguity to engage the audience by letting them decide what’s real and what isn’t.

The Best Horror Show on Roku

‘The Addams Family’ (1964 - 1966) - RT: 100% | IMDb: 8.0/10

Of course, we gotta wrap this up with the gothic G.O.A.T., The Addams Family, that gave us a banger intro song, a dope aesthetic, and the most loving sitcom couple on television to date. This adaptation of the beloved comic strip follows the supernaturally macabre Addams, who are a deconstruction of the concept of the nuclear family, inverting many of the tropes from family shows of the '50s like Leave it to Beaver and The Honeymooners that present glossy images of turbulent family dynamics and contentious marriages. Though the Addams are presented as a strange and morbid group, they are a tight-knit, loving family that always supports one another. It’s a glorious and heartwarming satire that any fans of that good, good spooky stuff can enjoy.

