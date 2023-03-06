Netflix has a reputation for producing great shows, only to cancel them before they reach their conclusion. The cancelations have had fans and critics alike scratching their heads as the service has axed several series that have not only developed a cult following but that critics also lauded.

The streaming giant's foray into horror has produced hits like Stranger Things and The Haunting of Hill House, which has developed a devout community of viewers clamoring for more fear-inducing content. A handful of horror series like Mindhunter and The Santa Clarita Diethave ranked higher on Rotten Tomatoes than more established shows with both audiences and critics, but have succumbed to Netflix's cancelation policy much to the ire of subscribers.

10 1899 (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 76%

Set in 1899, the series follows a group of immigrants traveling from the UK to New York aboard a steamship. As the show unravels the backstories of its passengers, it reveals a connection to a ship that went missing four months before its departure. To divulge any more would be a disservice to viewers hoping to experience the series for themselves.

Created by Dark'sJantje Friese and Baran bo Odar, 1899 was hailed for its stunning visuals and gripping performances. Netflix cut the historical drama just two months after its premiere, sparking fans to start a petition on Change.org however, despite the impressive amount of signatures, the creators have moved on to other projects.

9 The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (2018 - 2020)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 82%

Based on the Archie comic book series of the same name, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina starred Kiernan Shipka as the titular Sabrina Spellman, who lives a dual life as a half-witch, half-human. The dark, coming-of-age series incorporated elements of horror and drama as Sabrina tries to protect her friends, family and the town of Greendale from the demonic forces of evil.

After two seasons, the series was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as safety measures and frequent testing added to a more costly production across the board. Shipka has appeared on the companion series Riverdale as her character, Sabrina, wrapping up some loose ends from her series and returning for a new storyline.

8 Archive 81 (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 86%

Based on the podcast of the same name, Archive 81 stars Mamoudou Athie as an archivist hired to restore a video dissertation of a grad student who disappeared in 1994. The further along he gets in his restoration, the more he gets sucked into the mystery that surrounds her disappearance and his evasive employer's involvement.

Not only was Archive 81 canceled after a single season, but it was axed after it peaked at number two on the Nielsen streaming rankings. Critics praised the show for its performances and its blending of horror and supernatural mystery, but it wasn't enough to save the series from the chopping block.

7 The Society (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 86%

Told as a Gen Z version of Lord of the Flies, The Society follows a group of teens that have returned from a camping trip to discover everyone in their town has disappeared. Cut off from the rest of the world, the teens must learn to fend for themselves and survive the power struggles within their ranks.

The series premiered to generally favorable reviews and was renewed for a second season in late 2019. However, like a handful of other series that met the same fate, The Society was later cancelled after the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

6 The Midnight Club (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 87%

Loosely based on the Christopher Pike book of the same name, The Midnight Club follows a group of teens in hospice care who secretly meet every night to exchange ghost stories. But the old mansion they are living in holds secrets of its own and the adults who are supposed to be helping them have nefarious motives.

The series, created by Mike Flanagan, was meant to have a multi-season arc but was canceled after one season, in part because of Flanagan's move to Amazon Prime for his latest series and because viewership did not hold. The series' pilot episode holds the Guinness World Record for most jump scares (twenty-one in total) in a single episode of television.

5 Santa Clarita Diet (2017 - 2019)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 89%

Santa Clarita Diet follows real estate power couple Joel (Timothy Olyphant) and Sheila Hammond (Drew Barrymore) as they navigate Sheila's newfound taste for flesh. The family tries to hide the trail of bodies that are left in her wake while trying to find a cure for her undead state and presenting a normal suburban family.

The cult zombie comedy was canceled after three seasons, despite being a hit with fans it fell victim to Netflix's "cost plus" budget model. With each season that gets more costly to make, it gets harder for Netflix to pay back investors, and with stars like Olyphant and Barrymore, the series was too expensive to maintain.

4 Marianne (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%

When a best-selling horror author, Emma (Victoire Du Bois) kills off her main character with the intention of retiring, she gets a visit from a friend who insists her mother believes she is a character from one of Emma's novels. As she and her assistant investigate the claim, more characters from her books emerge posing a danger to her and her loved ones.

The Marianne was canceled after a single season. The French horror series did very well with international audiences, however, its completion rate in France did not perform well enough to warrant a second season.

3 Mindhunter (2017 - 2019)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96%

Mindhunter starts in 1977 and follows two FBI agents in the Behavioral Science Unit. Together they interview imprisoned serial killers in order to understand patterns in their behavior to help solve crimes.

The David Fincher-led series, loosely based on a true story, was a critical success. The show aired for two seasons and was prepared for a third that was in development before Fincher revealed it wouldn't be returning, citing the cost of the show as the reason for its cancelation.

2 The Order (2019 - 2020)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%

The Order follows Jack Morton (Jake Manley), a college freshman who joins a secret society steeped in dark magic. The further Jack goes into the Hermetic Order of the Blue Rose, he discovers an ancient battle between werewolves and the practitioners in the organization that delves into his own family's dark past.

Another victim of COVID-19, The Order was canceled in late 2020 with concerns about increased production costs not outweighing the more targeted audience the series drew. The series was praised for its suspenseful, humorous writing and for leaning into the campiness of the plot.

1 Crazyhead (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%

The UK series Crazyhead stars Cara Theobold and Susan Wokoma as two friends, one who possesses the power to see demons and one who is an amateur demon hunter. Together they work to rid their hometown of demons who have been disguising themselves as humans and form a genuine bond in the process.

Despite international acclaim, Netflix canceled the series after only a single season, leaving fans puzzled. Crazyhead was praised for the enthralling dynamic between its stars Theobold and Wakoma and its perfect blend of horror and comedy.

