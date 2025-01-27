While Netflix's catalog of horror shows is not all that extensive, it nevertheless boasts more than a few gems for fans to enjoy. From gothic tales like The Haunting of Hill House (or any Mike Flanagan project, really) to supernatural epics like Dark, Netflix’s lineup has something for everyone. Many of these shows boast incredibly high production values and a ton of delectable scares.

With these facts in mind, this list looks at the best horror series Netflix has to offer. Each of the following shows brings a unique flavor of terror, whether it’s the atmospheric dread of Marianne or the adrenaline-fueled gore of Ash vs Evil Dead. All of them are well worth checking out for fans of things that go bump in the night. This list will rank them based on their overall quality and the effectiveness of their scares. Details like performances and production values will also factor in.

10 'Dracula' (2020)

Created by Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat

"The dead travel fast." This 2020 miniseries offers a bold and stylish reimagining of Bram Stoker's bloodsucking classic. Created by Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat (the brains behind BBC's Sherlock) and consisting of three 90-ish minute episodes, Dracula explores the iconic vampire’s story with a modern flair while maintaining its gothic roots. The writers set out to make Dracula the unlikely hero of the story, and they certainly succeeded. Claes Bang's charismatic performance as the Count breathes new life into the character, nicely blending charm and menace.

The show is fun, witty, and just the right amount of creepy, though some Dracula purists may not like all the deviations from the established lore. While the showrunners make some changes and put their stamp on the tale, it's clear that they have a lot of affection for the source material. Dracula is very much a tribute to the vampire stories of yore, even as it updates their tropes.

9 'The Haunting of Bly Manor' (2020)

Created by Mike Flanagan

"Dead doesn't mean gone." Mike Flanagan, Netflix's resident horror maven, followed the masterful Haunting of Hill House with the less impressive, though still strong, Haunting of Bly Manor. Set in a sprawling English estate, it revolves around Dani Clayton (Victoria Pedretti), a young American au pair hired to care for two orphaned children. However, Bly Manor harbors dark secrets as the ghosts of the past begin to surface and intertwine with Dani's troubled history.

The show isn't quite as scary as its predecessor, but it boasts the same sumptuous production values, believable performances, and storytelling care. The nonlinear narrative unfolds at an introspective slow burn, as labyrinthine as the titular house itself, full of surprises and more than a few emotional moments. Here, Flanagan dusts off a lot of old "haunted house" conceits—spectral kids, spooky games of hide-and-seek, possession, buried trauma—and makes them feel surprisingly fresh again.

8 'The Fall of the House of Usher' (2023)

Created by Mike Flanagan

"Every sin comes home to roost." Flanagan strikes again with The Fall of the House of Usher, a tale of family, greed, and retribution, paying homage to the works of Edgar Allan Poe. The Ushers are a powerful pharmaceutical dynasty (strong hints of the Sacklers) whose members face their dark pasts as supernatural forces close in. Bruce Greenwood delivers an especially commanding performance as Roderick Usher, the family patriarch haunted by guilt and betrayal.

The supporting cast is rounded out by the likes of Flanagan regular Carla Gugino, Kate Siegel, and Henry Thomas, with an enjoyable henchman part for Mark Hamill. The finished product is a lot more gory than Flanagan's other Netflix shows (one scene that springs to mind involves dancing people being showered with acid), which will please some viewers while alienating others. Bookworms may also enjoy spotting the myriad Poe Easter eggs Flanagan intersperses throughout the show, referencing everything from The Raven to The Masque of the Red Death.

7 'Midnight Mass' (2021)

Created by Mike Flanagan

"Faith is a hunger. It’s insatiable."Set on the isolated Crockett Island, Midnight Mass begins with the return of Riley Flynn (Zach Gilford), a disgraced local battling his inner demons. His arrival coincides with that of Father Paul Hill (Hamish Linklater), a charismatic priest whose presence brings miraculous events to the island. But as the miracles turn sinister, the community spirals into chaos.

From here, Midnight Mass expands into a solid theoretical thriller, even if its reach occasionally exceeds its grasp. It has a lot to say about grief and faith, though it also delights in classic genre elements like the undead, vampirism, unholy bargains, and unsettling angels. The show's themes were very personal for Flanagan, reflecting his Catholic upbringing, addiction issues, and eventual atheism. "My feelings about religion were very complicated. I was fascinated, but angry," has said about writing Midnight Mass. Ultimately, Flanagan's storytelling elevates the material, transforming it into something more thought-provoking than standard horror fare.