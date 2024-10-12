It’s hard to explain exactly why we enjoy watching shows and movies that terrify us. But then again, you don’t need to understand it to know it’s fun. Whether it’s on the big screen or the small one, horror has shaped and transformed pop culture for generations. But there’s something about horror TV that can showcase maximum terror. Fortunately, Prime Video has a vast catalog of horror shows, ranging from classic TV series to more modern favorites. Below, we’ve put together a handpicked selection of the best horror shows on Prime Video right now.

‘The Twilight Zone’ (1959 - 1964)

Rotten Tomatoes: 92% | IMDb: 9.0/10

The Twilight Zone (1959) Release Date October 2, 1959 Creator Rod Serling Cast Rod Serling , Jack Klugman , Burgess Meredith , John Anderson Seasons 5

Created and presented by Rod Serling, The Twilight Zone is a classic horror anthology series that ran for five seasons on CBS. Each episode presents a standalone story of ordinary characters experiencing strange, inexplicable events. Over the course of its run, the series included stories of science fiction, fantasy, and horror, featuring a mix of both established stars of the time like Buster Keaton and Mickey Rooney, as well as younger actors who became more famous later on like Carol Burnett, William Shatner, Robert Duvall, and more. Widely regarded as one of the greatest TV shows of all time, The Twilight Zone’s popularity and acclaim have never waned despite the decades that have passed since it aired its final episode. The series has been a major influence on the horror genre, inspiring a whole host of great shows and movies over the years. The show also earned a number of awards, including a Golden Globe and two Primetime Emmy Awards out of four nominations.

‘THEM’ (2021 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 58% | IMDb: 7.5/10

Created by Little Marvin and produced by Lena Waithe, THEM is a horror anthology series, with each season set in a different era and following a new group of protagonists. The first season, titled THEM: Covenant, is set in 1953 during the Second Great Migration and tells the story of a Black family that moves from North Carolina to an all-white neighborhood in East Compton, where they are haunted by evil people and supernatural forces that threaten their home and existence. The second season, THEM: The Scare, is set in 1991 and follows an LAPD detective who investigates a complicated and gruesome murder case that puts her family and herself in danger. THEM stars Deborah Ayorinde as the lead in both seasons, with Ashley Thomas, Alison Pill, and Ryan Kwanten taking on supporting roles in the first season and Pam Grier, Luke James, and Jeremy Bobb in the second. THEM premiered in 2021 and had relatively mixed reviews from critics. However, Ayorinde and Thomas garnered critical acclaim for their performances, which are the true highlight of this period horror series.

‘American Horror Story’ (2011 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 77% | IMDb: 8.0/10

Created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, American Horror Story is a horror anthology series that presents a new (largely) self-contained story with each season, exploring different characters, settings, and genres of horror within the same fictional universe. While the show has a rotating cast, some actors appear in multiple seasons, occasionally in returning roles but usually as new characters. The show’s ensemble cast has included the likes of Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Lily Rabe, Frances Conroy, Denis O'Hare, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, and many more. From haunted houses to covens of witches, supernatural hotels to political cults, American Horror Story’s 12 seasons present a wide range of scares, as well as deep explorations of the human condition. The series has been generally well-received by critics and fans, with over a hundred awards to its name, and has spawned an influential multi-series franchise. The show’s latest season, titled American Horror Story: Delicate, concluded in April 2024, and Season 13 is currently in the works.

‘The Originals’ (2013 - 2018)

Rotten Tomatoes: 84% | IMDb: 8.3/10

The first spin-off of The Vampire Diaries, The Originals was created by Julie Plec, who also created the parent show. Adapted from the eponymous novels by L.J. Smith, the series focuses on the vampire-werewolf hybrid Klaus Mikaelson and his siblings. Set in New Orleans, The Originals tells the story of the thousands-of-years-old, power-hungry family of the Mikaelsons, who once ruled the city but lost control to newer powers. Klaus and his siblings Elijah and Rebekah return to the city to reclaim their ancestral land and rights, reconnecting with old friends, forming new foes, and getting involved in complex supernatural politics. Joseph Morgan stars as Klaus, Daniel Gillies as Elijah, and Claire Holt as Rebekah, with Phoebe Tonkin, Charles Michael Davis, and Daniella Pineda in key supporting roles. The Originals ran for five seasons from 2013 to 2018 and enjoyed a generally positive reception from fans and critics alike. With interesting characters, ample plot twists, and a gripping supernatural thriller narrative, The Originals makes for a great follow-up to The Vampire Diaries and may even be better in some respects.

‘Bates Motel’ (2013 - 2017)

Rotten Tomatoes: 93% | IMDb: 8.1/10

Billed as a “contemporary prequel” to Alfred Hitchcock’s 1960 classic Psycho, Bates Motel follows the lives of Norman Bates and his mother, Norma, before the events of the film. Set in the fictional coastal town of White Pine Bay, Oregon, Bates Motel begins with Norma and her son moving from Arizona to Oregon, where she buys the Seafairer motel and starts a new life. When Norman’s mental illness takes a dangerous turn, she does whatever it takes to protect her son from himself. Developed by Carlton Cuse, Kerry Ehrin, and Anthony Cipriano from characters in Robert Bloch’s 1959 novel Psycho, the series stars Freddie Highmore as Norman and Vera Farmiga as his mother, Norma, with Max Thieriot, Olivia Cooke, Nicola Peltz, Nestor Carbonell, and Kenny Johnson in significant roles throughout the series. Bates Motel ran for five seasons, from 2013 to 2017, and garnered critical acclaim for its complex characterization and suspenseful storytelling, as well as Highmore and Farmiga’s strong performances.

‘Hannibal’ (2013 - 2015)

Rotten Tomatoes: 93% | IMDb: 8.5/10

Developed by Byran Fuller, NBC’s Hannibal is loosely adapted from Thomas Harris’ 1981 novel Red Dragon, with characters and elements taken from the follow-up novels Hannibal and Hannibal Rising. The series follows William Graham, a skilled criminal profiler for the FBI who finds himself questioning his sanity. He starts consulting Hannibal Lecter, a forensic psychiatrist who is also secretly a cannibalistic killer, which leads to a complicated relationship between the cop and the killer. Hannibal stars Mads Mikkelsen as the titular antagonist and Hugh Dancy as Will Graham, with Caroline Dhavernas, Laurence Fishburne, and Gillian Anderson starring in main roles and Richard Armitage, Raul Esparza, Gina Torres, and Anna Chlumsky as supporting characters. A dark psychological thriller show that occasionally veers into campiness, Hannibal ran for three seasons from 2013 through 2015, earning widespread critical acclaim and multiple awards. The show has been praised for its dark, tense narrative and Mikkelsen and Dancy’s stellar performance and on-screen chemistry. The series is now considered one of the best shows ever made in the psychological thriller genre.

‘Dark Shadows’ (1966 - 1971)

IMDb: 8.1/10

Dark Shadows Release Date June 27, 1966 Creator(s) Dan Curtis Cast Jonathan Frid , Joan Bennett , David Selby , Kathryn Leigh Scott , Lara Parker , Thayer David , John Karlen , Roger Davis Seasons 6

Created by Dan Curtis, Dark Shadows is a gothic soap opera series that follows the lives, loves, and struggles of the wealthy Collins family of Collinsport, Maine. While the show had a rather rocky start, it eventually evolved into a fascinating supernatural drama featuring ghosts, werewolves, witches, zombies, time travel, and more. The series maintained a relatively small cast of actors playing multiple roles throughout much of its run, with notable stars including Jonathan Frid, Joan Bennett, Louis Edmonds, and Nancy Barrett, among others. Dark Shadows wasn’t particularly popular with critics or audiences until several months into its run. In retrospect, the first 70 or so episodes are largely subpar when compared to the rest of the show, which significantly improves its pacing, characterization, and plot over time. But on the whole, Dark Shadows is a spooky, melodramatic, and atmospheric show with fascinating character-driven stories. The show’s popularity has garnered it a cult following and inspired novels, audio dramas, feature films, a remake, and a reboot film directed by Tim Burton.

‘The Horror of Dolores Roach’ (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 80% | IMDb: 7.1/10

The Horror of Dolores Roach Release Date July 7, 2023 Creator Aaron Mark Cast Justina Machado , Alejandro Hernandez , K. Todd Freeman , Kita Updike , Ilan Eskenazi , Jeffery Self , Jean Yoon , Jessica Pimentel Seasons 1

Created by Aaron Mark, The Horror of Dolores Roach is a dark comedy horror series based on Mark’s one-woman off-Broadway play and podcast called Empanada Loca. Inspired by the story of Sweeney Todd, the show stars Justina Machado as the title character, who returns to her neighborhood after an unjust 16-year prison sentence and finds herself pushed to extreme lengths in order to survive. Besides Machado, the show also stars Alejandro Hernandez, Kita Updike, K. Todd Freeman, Marc Maron, Ilan Eskenazi, Judy Reyes, Jessica Pimentel, Jean Yoon, Jeffery Self, Cyndi Lauper, Kate Beahan, and Maureen Cassidy. The Horror of Dolores Roach premiered its first three episodes at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival as part of its Festival TV lineup. Though canceled after just one season, the show has received largely positive reviews from critics, with praise for its fun narrative and the impeccable performance by Machado. A darkly humorous horror comedy paired with clear-eyed commentary on social issues like mass incarceration and gentrification, The Horror of Dolores Roach is a thoroughly enjoyable series with some important messages behind all the murder and cannibalism.

