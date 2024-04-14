Horror is an immensely popular genre, but it's usually restricted to movies; for some reason, it just doesn't always work in a serial format, but that hasn't stopped television from trying. Fortunately, a bunch of shows have managed to be pretty good, bringing new takes on the genre and delivering scares in a way that cinema could never do. There have been a lot of these shows over the years, and though many are good, some are just downright amazing.

Fans of horror movies usually flock to these shows in droves to satisfy their hankering for fear. Whereas horror movies end, TV shows are something that can make people scared again and again before they come to a close. The worlds of horror cinema and horror television are vastly different but equally worth exploring, especially the best horror series of all time. These horror shows are among the best on television, offering compelling narratives enhanced by genuinely chilling frights.

20 'Ash vs Evil Dead' (2015-2018)

Created by Sam Raimi, Ivan Raimi, and Tom Spezialy

Image via Starz

Although, given its comedic elements, Ash vs Evil Dead is not your conventional scary TV show, the Sam Raimi series still fits into the category and is understandably a fan-favorite. The high-rated horror-comedy follows Bruce Campbell's Ash, who has become a total loner who avoids responsibility thirty years after the events of Evil Dead. That is until a Deadite plague emerges and threatens to wipe out the whole human race, and he is forced to get back to action.

Despite not being considered horror to some for its somewhat lighthearted and comical premise, Ash vs Evil Dead still falls under the category and ranks among the best in the genre — especially if you're a fan of the franchise. However, we're sad to say that Ash vs Evil Dead was prematurely canceled, even though it succeeded in appealing to most audiences and fans of the fictional universe, whether that was thanks to its performances or its high nostalgic value.

Watch on Hulu

19 'Archive 81' (2022)

Created by Daniel Powell and Marc Sollinger

Image via Netflix

In Netflix's Archive 81, an archivist (played by Mamoudou Athie) accepts a job repairing damaged videotapes only to find himself sucked into a case involving a demonic cult and a missing director (Dina Shihabi) who was uncovering it in the first place.

Like Ash vs Evil Dead, Archive 81 came to a premature ending. Unfortunately, this was the fate of many canceled Netflix series in 2022. Still, the haunting Marc Sollinger horror show still makes it worth your while, with worldwide not being able to recommend it enough. With plenty of psychological thrills, supernatural elements, and a genuinely unsettling mystery narrative at its center (it will have audiences biting their nails throughout), Archive 81 is guaranteed to send chills down the audience's spine.

Archive 81 Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date January 14, 2022 Cast Mamoudou Athie , Dina Shihabi , Evan Jonigkeit , Julia Chan Seasons 1

18 'The Terror' (2018-2019)

Created by David Kajganich

Image via AMC

This semi-historical horror anthology show by David Kajganich, Max Borenstein, and Alexander Woo features two seasons inspired by different mysterious real-life historical tragedies. The first season, which many believe to be the best, focuses on a dangerous expedition by the Royal Navy into unfamiliar terrain as the crew looks for the Northwest Passage.

The Terror often does not get enough praise despite being a phenomenal show in the category. While it counts on immersive narratives, it also benefits from great acting and the intriguing combination of a historical drama with aspects of suspense and psychological horror. Overall, The Terror is an outstanding, highly atmospheric series that, despite leaning toward the psychological horror genre more, still manages to do its name justice and deliver a thought-provoking, terrifying viewing experience.

The Terror Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date March 26, 2018 Creator David Kajganich, Max Borenstein, Alexander Woo Cast George Takei , Naoko Mori , Miki Ishikawa , Kiki Sukezane Seasons 3

17 'Midnight Mass' (2021 - )

Created by Mike Flanagan

Image via Netflix

This haunting seven-part limited series by Mike Flanagan is set in a remote island community. It follows the aftermath of a mysterious and intriguing young priest's (Hamish Linklater) entrance, who eventually begins to witness miraculous occurrences and unsettling omens, and Zach Gilford's disgraced young man who had been imprisoned. At its core, Midnight Mass is a wonderfully crafted meditation on grief and faith and a fantastic supernatural drama that will give anyone the creeps.

While the visually stunning Midnight Mass may not be the frightening show audiences initially expect when they spot "horror" in its thematic category, it is undoubtedly a worthwhile watch that blends horror and religious elements to great results, sticking with audiences long after they have seen it. Those keen on unconventional vampire stories may want to give the engaging and existentialist Midnight Mass a go, as the trope is presented in a unique, truly compelling way.

Midnight Mass Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date September 24, 2021 Creator Mike Flanagan Cast Kate Siegel , Zach Gilford , Kristin Lehman , Samantha Sloyan Seasons 1

16 'From' (2022 - )

Created by John Griffin

Image via ‎MGM+

From is set in a cursed town in Middle America, which traps those who come in and makes it nearly impossible for the inhabitants to leave. Depicting the residents' struggle to stay alive as they are faced with terrifying creatures from the forest, this gripping post-apocalyptic series is likely to keep viewers invested.

Anyone not yet familiar with From should make sure to give this exciting 2022 John Griffin horror series a go; not only does it count on a good dose of gore and incredible world-building, but also features a thoroughly engrossing narrative that deals with isolation and the panic that comes with being trapped in such a nightmarish situation. While it is definitely more of a psychological horror series, From is a scary show filled with mysteries that slowly unravel over time, keeping audiences on edge.

From Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date February 20, 2022 Creator(s) John Griffin Cast Harold Perrineau , Catalina Sandino Moreno , Eion Bailey , David Alpay , Elizabeth Saunders , Shaun Majumder , Scott McCord , Ricky He , Chloe Van Landschoot , Pegah Ghafoori , Corteon Moore , Hannah Cheramy , Simon Webster , Avery Konrad , Paul Zinno Seasons 3 Expand

15 'Channel Zero' (2016 - 2018)

Created by Nick Antosca

Image via Syfy

Based on popular Internet Creepypastas "Candle Cove," "The No-End House," "Butcher's Block," and "The Dream Door," Channel Zero is a highly creative anthology series by Nick Antosca that makes for an entertaining and never-seen-before watch.

When it comes to top-notch scary TV shows, Channel Zero immediately comes to mind. "Butcher's Block", in particular, is considered one of the singular most horrifying stories on the small screen. Furthermore, many seem to agree that the first season reigns superior over the rest, especially for the way it manages to build tension and dread. Instead of relying on jumpscares, Channel Zero keeps audiences invested through a creepy premise, which is guaranteed to appeal to those who enjoy slow-burn horror.

14 'The Exorcist' (2016 - 2018)

Created by Jeremy Slater

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

As the name suggests, Jeremy Slater's horror series The Exorcist centers on two priests (Ben Daniels and Alfonso Herrera) as they handle cases of a sinister presence in a battle against an ancient force of evil threatening a family and foster home.

Based on the groundbreaking film of the same name, which was in turn adapted from William Peter Blatty's novel, The Exorcist is set decades later, introducing new characters while also paying homage to the original movie. While it is quite disappointing that it only lasted two seasons, The Exorcist is still worth watching, whether for the incredible way it was executed or the great acting performances. Fans of demonic possession and exorcisms in media, particularly horror, are likely to enjoy the supernatural elements of this must-see horror TV show.

13 'Marianne' (2019)

Created by Samuel Bodin

Image via Netflix

In the absolutely terrifying Netflix original horror series Marianne, viewers are introduced to Victoire Du Bois' Emma, a famous horror writer who discovers that the evil spirit that haunts her dreams is also present in real life when she returns to her hometown.

The perfect pick for those who enjoy adrenaline-inducing watches, Samuel Bodin's French horror series is guaranteed to blow many minds. Like many other shows on this list, Marianne was prematurely brought to an end, but that does not mean it isn't worth checking: Bodin's show is one of the scariest horror series available for streaming. The flawless way Marianne creates tension will certainly send chills down audiences' spines, and the fact that it is a French show will appeal to fans of international horror.

Marianne Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date September 13, 2019 Cast Victoire Du Bois , Ralph Amoussou Seasons 1

12 'Penny Dreadful' (2014 - 2016)

Created by John Logan

Image via Special Effects

Set in Victorian London, John Logan's well-written gothic series Penny Dreadful centers on Sir Malcolm Murray (Timothy Dalton), American gunslinger Ethan Chandler (Josh Hartnett), scientist Victor Frankenstein (Harry Treadaway), and medium Vanessa Ives' (Eva Green) alliance to fight otherworldly perils.

Penny Dreadful is also known for its shared monster universe and is a great pick for those who have checked and enjoyed Netflix's recent release, The Fall of the House of Usher. While some agree that the show was unfortunately cut down in its prime, many also believe that the series was fantastic and worth watching despite its rushed and overall disappointing ending. Penny Dreadful is often celebrated for its great writing and engaging performances, featuring an immersive atmosphere that engulfs audiences.

11 'Are You Afraid of the Dark?' (1990-2022)

Created by D. J. MacHale and Ned Kandel

Image via Nickelodeon

Are You Afraid of the Dark? is a children's horror series produced by Nickelodeon and the first of its kind. Very few other shows had presented child-friendly horror stories in such a way before. An anthology series, the show features a new story every episode framed around a group of kids known as the Midnight Society telling each other the stories while sitting around a campfire.

While other shows, such as R. L. Stine's Goosebumps, have tried to live up to the success of Are You Afraid of the Dark? few have ever come close to the legacy that it left behind. The reason behind its iconic status is its kitschy yet still really creepy vibe, which turns ordinary scary stories into true works of eerie horror. Even adults have admitted to finding certain episodes to be downright terrifying. It was actually so popular that it was brought back for a revival series on two separate occasions, most recently in 2022. Are You Afraid of the Dark? is where many horror fans got their first taste of the genre, further cementing its impressive standing.

Are You Afraid of the Dark? Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date October 11, 2019 Creator BenDavid Grabinski, Ned Kandel, D.J. MacHale Cast Bryce Gheisar , Malia Baker , Beatrice Kitsos , Arjun Athalye Seasons 4

10 'American Horror Story' (2011-)

Created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk