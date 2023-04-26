Over time, innumerable remarkable horror movies have provided audiences with compelling and thrilling stories, depicting terrifying narratives with the help of exciting characters and resorting to characteristic elements such as fear, violence, gore, and the supernatural. It was only logical that the genre would eventually make its way to the smaller screen, where viewers can immerse in the stories more easily.

From recent enthralling Netflix series like Midnight Massto older and legendary classics that helped revolutionize television like Twin Peaks, we look back at some of the most memorable horror shows ever made with the help of the Reddit community.

10 'Midnight Mass' (2021)

This 2021 miniseries by Mike Flanagan is set in a remote island community, following the entrance of a mysterious and intriguing young priest (Hamish Linklater) who eventually begins to witness miraculous occurrences and unsettling omens.

While Midnight Mass may not be the frightening show audiences initially expect when they spot "horror" in its thematic category, it is nevertheless a worthwhile watch that blends horror and religious elements to great results. On Reddit, InLazlosBasement recommends the series, naming it a "true vampire story."

9 'American Horror Story' (2011 -)

Ever since it premiered, American Horror Story quickly made its way to the top and stands among the genre's most popular series today. The anthology show (meaning that each season features its own self-contained storyline and characters) by Ryan Murphy is set in fictionalized haunted locations and often depicts the fine line that exists between the dead and the living.

While Redditors on the platform agree that not every season holds the same quality (seasons one and two are quite beloved by users, for instance), they still believe the series is worth mentioning. "The first few episodes from every season. It always loses the wheels about [five] in," sammidavisjr wrote.

8 'The Exorcist' (2016 - 2018)

As the name suggests, the Jeremy Slater horror series, The Exorcist, centers on two priests (Ben Daniels and Alfonso Herrera) who handle cases of a sinister presence in a battle against an ancient force of evil that is threatening a family and foster home.

"The Exorcist was really good, shame it only lasted two seasons," rementis said, and many users backed up their comment. "I loved this series. My wife and I were so disappointed when it was cancelled. It was just so, so well-done. The casting was fantastic, and the acting from every last one of them was believable," another Redditor added.

7 'Marianne' (2019)

In the absolutely terrifying series Marianne, viewers are introduced to Victoire Du Bois' Emma, a famous horror writer who discovers that the evil spirit that haunts her dreams is also present in real life when she returns to her hometown.

The perfect pick for those who enjoy adrenaline-inducing watches, Samuel Bodin's French horror series is guaranteed to blow many minds (although it was prematurely brought to an end). According to jdg84530, "Marianne on Netflix was terrifying." In another post, a user said, "Marianne is the scariest show I have ever seen, period. So good!"

6 'The Haunting of Hill House' (2018)

A compelling non-linear narrative horror series, The Haunting of Hill House flashes between past and present while focusing on a broken family's eerie recollections of their former house and the horrible incidents that forced them to leave it behind.

Although The Haunting of Bly Manor spin-off is also a very good series of the genre, Redditors agree that Flanagan's first project stands out the most. As a user puts it, "Haunting of Hill House is one of the most well written and well directed TV shows of all time." On top of that, SpideyFan914 says that "Hill House and Bly Manor are pretty recent, but I seriously love them that much. (Both for different reasons)."

5 'Penny Dreadful' (2014-2016)

Set in Victorian London, John Logan's well-written series Penny Dreadful depicts Sir Malcolm Murray (Timothy Dalton), American gunslinger Ethan Chandler (Josh Hartnett), scientist Victor Frankenstein (Harry Treadaway), and medium Vanessa Ives's (Eva Green) alliance to fight otherworldly perils.

When a user mentioned the show on the platform as one of the best horror projects to date (along with the previously mentioned Haunting of Hill House), madame-brastrap couldn't help noting that the series held "so much potential, cut down in its prime." In general, many people seem to agree that the series was fantastic even if it featured a disappointing ending.

4 'The Terror' (2018-2019)

This semihistorical horror anthology show by David Kajganich, Max Borenstein, and Alexander Woo features two seasons inspired by different mysterious real-life historical tragedies. The first season, which Redditors believe to be the best, focuses on a dangerous expedition by the Royal Navy into unfamiliar terrain as the crew looks for the Northwest Passage.

"Not enough mentions for the first season of [The Terror]. Thought it was excellent," rorymacdonaldsnose remarked. The Terror is the subject of deserved praise on the website; while it counts on immersive narratives, it also benefits from great acting. "It was outstanding," a user replied.

3 'Channel Zero' (2016 - 2018)

Based on popular Internet Creepypastas "Candle Cove," "The No-End House," "Butcher's Block," and "The Dream Door," Channel Zero is a highly creative anthology series by Nick Antosca that makes for an entertaining and never-seen-before watch.

When it comes to top-notch television horror, several Redditors have mentioned the four-season series. "Glad to see a number of mentions here for [Channel Zero]," everythingbeeps noted. In particular, "Butcher's Block" is considered "one of the singular most 'horrifying' stories" a user has seen on screen.

2 'Twin Peaks' (1990-1991)

When talking about horror on TV, it's impossible not to mention Twin Peaks, which was totally ahead of its time. Created by Mark Frost and film director David Lynch, the series follows an FBI agent (Kyle MacLachlan) as he investigates the murder of a young woman in the even more eerie titular town.

No doubt, Twin Peaks is a treasured show that stands the test of time — and users on the platform agree. "It’s horror adjacent, but I count it, especially [The Return]/S3," itdependswhosasking said. "I think the horror side of [Twin Peaks] is a lot more effective than other horror films/shows because they take their time to build the non-horror stuff," a user explained.

1 'Hannibal' (2013-2015)

Starring Mads Mikkelsen and Hugh Dancy, Bryan Fuller's spellbinding Hannibal is a psychological horror thriller based on the series of novels by Thomas Harris, and it focuses on the enigmatic connection between Dr. Hannibal Lecter and Will Graham, an FBI criminal profiler.

"[Hannibal], nothing beats that show," NemoSHill said. By now, it is quite apparent that the 2013 series is Redditors' favorite pick. "Hannibal. 1000 times Hannibal," Ryanmoses10 wrote on another post. On top of the stunning visuals, the series also features unique storytelling and complex character study.

