Normally, when movie-licensed video games come out, they come off as a quick cash grab usually meant to coincide with the release of the film. They're not usually very good, though there are a few notable exceptions. Lately however, there has been a bit of a trend, in that horror games are coming out years or even decades after the release of the films upon which they were based. This gives the game more time to flourish, blossom, and establish itself as something actually enjoyable rather than money-making device.

These horror games have come as marvellous homages to some of the greatest and most classic horror films, and pay respect to the long-established fans while also raking in newcomers. All in all, these games provide fans with a new way to experience their favourite franchises, in a whole new medium that is evolving more and more by the day.

10 'World War Z' (2019)

Platforms: PC/XBO/XBSX/PS4/PS5/Switch/Stadia

Image via Saber Interactive

World War Z is actually based on the original novel, but takes place in the same universe as the film, so it still technically counts. In this zombie shooter, players are placed into a team of four, who must work together to fend off the rising army of the undead in various locations around the globe. With eight different classes to choose from, each with their own distinct advantages and disadvantages, and five thrilling game modes, there's never a dull moment in this co-op shoot 'em up.

The reason it isn't the best is because it doesn't really bring anything new to the table in terms of mechanics, and feels fairly similar to many other games that exist. But it's still a really fun experience, one involving strategy as players must consider which classes their team should consist of based on the location, and which objectives they ought to complete first. If you're a fan of zombie movies or games, this is one that is definitely worth playing.

9 'Saw' (2009)

Platforms: PC/XB360/PS3

Image via Konami

Have you ever watched a Saw film and thought that it would probably be really fun to solve all the puzzles minus the risk of getting killed or seriously injured? Well, with the Saw video game, you can! The game stars a police detective who is thrown into a derelict asylum by the serial killer known as Jigsaw. This detective must then use their skills to navigate a series of deadly traps and puzzles in order to escape unharmed.

The game was actually really good, allowing players to pick and choose which specific routes to take, some of which led to different traps or obstacles, and even included a few combat aspects. But perhaps most importantly, it still had that morbid sense of creativity that comes with implementing the most brutal traps imaginable, which will spell death if not solved properly or in the given time limit. This is a must-play for fans of the Saw franchise, and even earned itself a sequel, though it wasn't as good.

8 'Blair Witch' (2019)

Platforms: PC/XBO/PS4/Switch/Oculus Quest/Oculus Quest 2/Luna

Image via Lionsgate Games

The Blair Witch game picks up two years after the events of The Blair Witch Project, with a small search party being sent out into the woods to find a missing person. Players assume the role of a traumatized military veteran named Ellis, accompanied by his loyal dog, Bullet, who can be customized as the players see fit. As with many who enter the woods, though, Ellis begins to experience some weird occurences, with many paranormal events happening.

The game was received mostly well by fans, but was criticized for how its ending tends to drag on and on and on. Sure, it could have been a lot better, but overall, it is a wonderfully nostalgic and spooky experience for fans of the original film with many callbacks to the original, even if some elements of the game felt a bit underdeveloped.

The Blair Witch Project Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date July 30, 1999 Director Daniel Myrick , Eduardo Sánchez Cast Heather Donahue , Michael C. Williams , Joshua Leonard Runtime 81 minutes

7 'Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul' (2017)

Platforms: Oculus Rift VR/PSVR/HTC Vive VR

Image via VRWERX

Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul is an experience that is exclusively in VR, which kind of limits the pool of people who get to play it, because not everyone is going to be willing to dish out hundreds of dollars for a VR headset, never mind the fact that some players cannot tolerate it due to motion sickness. But if you do have a VR headset and are a fan of horror, this is one that you simply cannot miss.

Many reviews have claimed that this is by and large the most frightening game ever produced in the VR format, and was commended for how it lets players go at their own pace and explore the house as they see fit. The Paranormal Activity film franchise has seen a string of box office bombs lately, so this game could have breathed new life into the franchise had it been made to appeal to a broader demographic. But that's about its only flaw--everything about the gameplay is absolutely stellar.

Paranormal Activity Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date October 16, 2009 Director Oren Peli Cast Katie Featherston , Micah Sloat , Mark Fredrichs , Amber Armstrong , Ashley Palmer Runtime 86 minutes

6 'A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead' (2024)

Platforms: PC/PS5/XBSX

Image via Saber Interactive

A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead just came out in October 2024, and is a single-player game set in the same terrifying world. As with the A Quiet Place trilogy of films, the villains are an alien species that hunt through sound, meaning any tiny noise could attract their attention. Players must be careful, utilizing stealth and keep aware of their surroundings. It also comes with a really brilliant mechanic where, if the player so desires, the game can use a microphone to pick up surrounding noise, meaning the player must actually be careful of any noise they make in the real world, too.

So far, the game has received reviews that are good, but not great. Fans of the franchise are finding it a wonderful addition to the IP, and are praising it for how immersive it is. It's the perfect game to play for fans of survival horror, and may even warrant a movie adaptation of its own one day due to how close it comes to the source material.

5 'The Thing' (2002)

Platforms: PC/PS2/XB

Image via Black Label Games & Konami

The Thing is a third-person shooter at heart, but it's unlike any typical shooter. Like the film, the game follows a group of people sent to Antarctica who come into contact with an alien life form that had previously been frozen in a research base, and has now been unleashed. Only this time, the player is a soldier, and is fully capable of defending themselves against the alien threat. It sounds like a pretty standard ordeal on the surface, but don't let that fool you.

See, the player encounters various NPCs throughout the journey, and can have these people join their squad. The player can order them around or have them perform specific duties based on what their job is. The catch is that the alien life forms may infect one of these NPCs without you knowing it, and they can abruptly turn on you without any warning. Players must constantly watch their back in this action-horror game, which gives it a similar feel as John Carpenter's original film. There's no telling who could be the wolf in sheep's clothing, much like the film.

4 'The Texas Chain Saw Massacre' (2023)

Platforms: PC/PS4/PS5/XBO/XBSX

Image via Gun Interactive

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is a recently-released multiplayer horror game based on the 70s slasher series of the same name, in which two teams compete to finish their various objectives before the other. One team plays as victims, who must free themselves from the clutches of the villainous Leatherface and his family before finding an escape route. But this is very much easier said than done.

The other time is, of course, Leatherface and his family, and are tasked with hunting town the victims to feed their grandfather. If the grandfather isn't fed in a specific amount of time, he will actually reveal the positions of