Even if you’re not already an avid fan of Hot Ones, anyone who’s been on the internet has seen crazy clips, mystifying moments, and memorable memes. This viral series is an internet sensation with a wonderfully simple premise: host and co-creator Sean Evans interviews actors, musicians, athletes, and more while they make their way through a plate of 10 wings that get spicier and spicier as they go.

The appeal of the show isn’t just watching these celebrities try to answer questions while their faces are on fire (though it is a sight to see). The real draw is the questions themselves, as Evans always brings a bevy of well-researched, insightful inquiries that invite the guests to share parts of themselves that audiences rarely get to see.

The show has been going on for almost a decade now, so it can be a bit daunting to know which episodes to start with. Luckily, we’ve compiled a list of the top 15 episodes to whet your appetite before you dive into this spicy series.

Melissa McCarthy

Season 21, Episode 5

Physical comedy extraordinaire Melissa McCarthy (Bridesmaids) joins Sean to promote her role in Disney’s Live-Action The Little Mermaid remake, and by the second wing, she’s wishing she could down every drop of water from the ocean. McCarthy states from the top that she has a pretty low tolerance for spice, and she wasn’t lying, coughing and wheezing by the fourth wing while introducing more and more elaborate ways to get the soothing effects of dairy into her mouth. I know I introduced her as a physical comedian, but her wit is also on full display as she finds new fun ways to describe the disastrous burning sensations in her mouth while threatening to sue Sean’s pants off!

Jennifer Lawrence

Season 21, Episode 6

What do you mean you haven’t seen the episode with Jennifer Lawrence (The Hunger Games)? What do you mean?! Nothing in this Academy Award-winning actor’s career could have prepared her for the heat she takes in this episode — not playing a revolutionary, not dancing with Bradley Cooper (Silver Linings Playbook), not even baring it all on a beach for a raunchy comedy like No Hard Feelings. The wings had her weeping like you, probably, at the end of Winter’s Bone, but she takes it like a champ, bringing her signature effortless charm to her chat with Sean while feeling like she’s on the verge of death with each bite.

Lupita Nyong'o

Season 24, Episode 7

When Lupita Nyong'o (Black Panther) is on the screen, she demands your attention, and this episode is no different. As an Oscar-winning dynamo of film, Nyong'o manages to squeeze some really great insight into her acting process and her mindframe when on set between taking each wing like a champ. However, she doesn’t come out unscathed — once they hit the midpoint, things take a turn, and that’s when the tears start to flow. Sean does his best to break through the pain with levity, but Nyong'o is determined to make it to the end. And folks, listen — when she gets to that last wing…the expressions on her face and the rush of emotions are on par with any short film making the rounds at Sundance.

Idris Elba

Season 9, Episode 10

You might know Idris Elba (Beasts of No Nation) as a cunning businessman in the drug game from The Wire, possibly as the all-seeing Norse god Heimdall in Thor, or maybe as the unstoppable cyborg enforcer from Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw — he’s a big guy with even bigger acting chops. Unfortunately, the wings don’t care about none of that. By the end, they have him coughing up a lung and ready to throw hands with Sean and show co-creator Christopher Schonberger. Fortunately, he keeps his cool enough to drop many pearls of wisdom — including how he built deep relationships in the rap community and how The Wire opened doors for him that he never even considered possible.

Megan Thee Stallion

Season 16, Episode 4

This episode with anime-loving, Grammy-winning collab queen Megan Thee Stallion is real hot girl sh*t! She came on the show to promote her own hot sauce line, so it makes sense she bodies the wings all the way up to the end. Anyone who follows Megan Thee Stallion knows she is real as hell and so down-to-earth, which makes her interview feel like two friends hanging out and chatting about making the best sex jams, gaming, and snakes. This episode probably has the most swears per minute, so just like her hit jam W.A.P., make sure you only enjoy it with awesome people who like dope stuff. That includes being alone ‘cause you’re pretty dope yourself.

Lorde

Season 15, Episode 10

Two-time Grammy winner Lorde will never be royal, but she dominates the wings like a queen. The New Zealand pop star casually powers through every level of heat like it was Tapatío hot sauce, using her love of cooking and food to give a thorough critique of the flavor profiles of each one while she’s at it. While she doesn’t give the explosive reactions that typically come with the escalating burn of the sauces, her mild reaction does allow for a really thoughtful conversation with Sean as she discusses her inspirations for songwriting, the ways that she handles fame, and her love of Shakespeare.

Aubrey Plaza

Season 9, Episode 4

When Aubrey Plaza (Parks and Recreation) parks her butt at the table with Sean, she gets wrecked by the sauces — but still somehow manages to keep her awkwardly dry sense of humor from start to finish. Plaza is known for her bizarrely aloof personality and her eccentric witticisms that make her unpredictable in a live setting, and this interview is no different as she smack-talks the wings, prods Sean for funny reactions, and eventually pours milk down her nose in a futile effort to relieve the pain. If you weren’t already drawn in by Plaza’s natural charisma…first of all, how dare you! But for real, this episode is sure to bring you into the cult of Plaza.

Paul Rudd

Season 10, Episode 5

The ageless wonder that is comedian and writer Paul Rudd (Living with Yourself) came into Sean’s studio Clueless as to how much they’d Party Down without an Anchor…man. Get it? Yeah, you get it. Needless to say, this episode is hilarious and immensely meme-worthy — who would have thought? YES, me! Rudd gives a fantastic interview discussing his eclectic film and television career and even showcases some of his thespian talents by utilizing his tears of pain to improvise a heartfelt scene with Sean. This episode is a microcosm of everything that makes the show so great: intimate moments, fantastic questions, and personal insights into the real person behind the celebrity personas.

Conan O'Brien

Season 23, Episode 12

In 1997, four years after Conan O’Brien (Late Night with Conan O'Brien) had departed from the writer’s room, The Simpsons would air an episode in which Homer would coat his tongue in wax to eat a hot pepper that sends him on a hallucinatory journey. Almost 30 years later, we get the same level of absurdity in real life as O’Brien creates one of the most unhinged episodes of Hot Ones to date. The long-time comedian and late-night host has admitted to being addicted to overcommitting to bits, and this time, he thoroughly regrets it. After slathering the hottest sauces on his face and nipples, in addition to taking a shot of the highest-ranked dab on the table like it's tequila, he later admitted to having legitimate burns on his skin. This level of insanity must be witnessed. Don’t let his pain be in vain.

Shaquille O'Neal

Season 8, Episode 8

Shaquille O'Neal (Inside the NBA) is literally one of the biggest stars the show ever has — dominating the NBA as a four-time champion, the silver screen as a 90s kid’s movie star, and broadcast television as an Emmy-winning sports commentator…oh, also the man is hella tall. But all those accolades and inches couldn’t stop him from making all the best reaction faces that meme makers covet. He starts the episode confidently declaring he would make up for getting embarrassed by the One Chip Challenge, even going so far as to bring his own gallon of milk, but all that sinks away like a ball dunked through a hoop once he gets to Da Bomb sauce. And it’s only downhill from there.

Elizabeth Olsen

Season 15, Episode 4

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Mother of Madness, Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision) takes a trip to New York Citaaaay to chat with Sean about her meteoric rise into stardom. They dive into the various roles that pushed her to hone her craft and the ones that made her want to quit and go back to theater. Olsen keeps her adorably chill vibe throughout as she drops a veritable cornucopia of behind-the-scenes stories from her favorite projects and shares juicy anecdotes about the wild times she has with her former co-stars turned besties like Aubrey Plaza (Ingrid Goes West). She’s so chill, in fact, that she even forgets what she came to promote and just has a ball hanging out with Sean.

Keke Palmer

Season 3, Episode 12

Actress, singer, author, and all-around great gal Keke Palmer (Nope), who broke into the industry as the young star of Akeelah and the Bee, just can’t stop laughing to cope with the wings a-killin’ her! (HELP! I can’t stop making bad puns). Palmer talks a big game at the top, mocking Sean as she gives priceless life advice, but as they turn up the heat, her bravado gives way to the skin-searing pain. She can’t help but giggle her way through the agony while dropping wisdom about persevering through the Hollywood Machine as a child star who is constantly adapting and growing. Also, if you love this episode as much as I do, she comes back in a more recent season in a reunion special that has a little sweetness to it.

Florence Pugh

Season 20, Episode 10

The British aren’t known for their affinity for spicy food, but actress and avid foodie Florence Pugh (Midsommar) savors the 10 sauces with poise and elegance — despite sweating from every pore in her body. Pugh makes her own food content on her YouTube channel, Cooking with Flo, and she brings her love of cooking to the table as she analyzes each sauce for the flavors and makes suggestions as to how to pair them for the people at home. She also shares her radiant excitement for the process of filmmaking (especially getting to eat on camera) and how she handles each project, especially having to suppress being star-struck while working with her faves.

Gordon Ramsay

Season 8, Episode 1

Speaking of Brits who love food, famous foul-mouthed chef Gordon Ramsay (Hell's Kitchen) hits the table with the complete opposite energy as the delightfully posh Pugh. Ramsay, from minute one, starts critiquing the wings themselves, calling them overcooked and dry — and the wings took that personally, ultimately kicking his butt and sending him to the loo. However, it’s always nice to see Ramsay drop the tough guy act and share his love of the culinary arts, and that’s really prominent in this episode. He even gives an in-depth mini-course on how to scramble eggs. Oh yeah, I know I said Megan Thee Stallion had the most swears, but this one is definitely up there with it, possibly tied…my statistician is still crunching the numbers.

Margot Robbie

Season 11, Episode 1

And to round out the trilogy of traditionally soft palates, Australian real-life Barbie Margot Robbie (I, Tonya) powers through her plate of wings using only willpower and a competitive spirit. Usually, guests start sweating around wing four or five, but Robbie starts wincing by the second sauce. Despite this, she refuses to let the world see her get beaten. And to help her get across the finish line, Sean brings in some heavy hitters to help her utilize the power of friendship. Despite her numb face and watery eyes, Robbie tells us all about all the random non-acting skills she’s picked up from the different roles she played, including pickpocketing, ice skating, and economic theory.

