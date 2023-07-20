House, M.D. is an American medical television drama that stars Hugh Laurie as the titular medical genius with a streak of misanthropy who uses unconventional methods to lead a team of diagnosticians. House constantly clashes with his superior, Dr. Cuddy (Lisa Edelstein), and his team due to his disrespectful demeanor and controversial methods and finds his only friend in the head of oncology, Dr. Wilson (Robert Sean Leonard).

Running for eight seasons, this series quickly became one of Fox Network's most popular, receiving critical acclaim and multiple awards and becoming one of the most-watched primetime TV programs of 2008-2009. House has many unforgettable episodes, but a few stand out because of their memorable plots, witty dialog, and excellent performances. Fans on IMDb have given high rankings to these best House episodes, cementing them as the show's best offerings.

House Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Release Date November 16, 2004 Creator David Shore Cast Hugh Laurie , Omar Epps , Robert Sean Leonard , Jesse Spencer , Peter Jacobson , Odette Annable , Charlyne Yi Main Genre Drama Seasons 8 Studio Fox Expand

15 "Autopsy" (Season 2, Episode 2)

IMDb Score: 9.1/10

"Autopsy" is an episode that bases itself around Andie (Sasha Pieterse), a nine-year-old with cancer in the terminal stage. One surprisingly brave and wise little girl wakes up one fine day while she is hallucinating. Through the investigation of the team, they found that even if she might have been hallucinating, there is a secondary operable condition: a blood clot in the heart.

Andie was an incredible, heartbreaking, and hopeful character in the acclaimed medical TV show as she accepted the horrible reality with unrivaled courage. One such memorable moment is when her mortality stares her in the face, Andie asks Dr. Chase (Jesse Spencer) to please kiss her and let her experience it before she dies. Sensitively and poignantly handled, the scene mirrors the sensitivity that juxtaposes medical drama with the deep human emotions the show touches upon.

14 "Frozen" (Season 4, Episode 11)

IMDb Score: 9.1/10

In "Frozen," Dr. Cate Milton (Mira Sorvino), a researcher working in a base located at the South Pole, falls seriously ill. Since she is in the Southern Pole, House, and his team are obliged to diagnose and treat her using videoconferencing. Cate's isolation, underlined by the ticking clock, filled the air thickly with tension: every second taken became invaluable in her battle for life.

The best scene in the episode was when House, feeling the confines of diagnosis at a distance, performed an on-the-fly, high-stakes surgery via Cate, directing her procedure using household items under his direction. "Frozen" is considered one of the classic episodes of House because it highlights the doctor's brilliant diagnostic capabilities and its thrilling storyline.

13 "Locked In" (Season 5, Episode 19)

IMDb Score: 9.1/10

"Locked In" puts the spotlight on Lee (Mos Def), a patient suffering from locked-in syndrome, who is in every sense of the word alive but unable to speak or move, with eye movements being his only form of communication. The episode narrates from the perspective of controlling eye movements that Lee possesses, letting him feel alive. Of course, House, being the eccentric one that he is, is obsessed with diagnosing Lee.

Among the most heartbreaking scenes in the episode is when House attempts to communicate with Lee by all means, right from his out-of-the-box attempts to a letter board. The brilliance of House in his relentless search for medical mysteries, where the odds are incredibly high, sets "Locked In" apart. While the episode shows House M.D.’s medical inaccuracies, it also underscores House's brilliance and tenacity, as well as the team's ability to adapt to extraordinary circumstances.

12 "Simple Explanation" (Season 5, Episode 20)

IMDb Score: 9.1/10

Due to the death of Dr. Lawrence Kutner (Kal Penn), "Simple Explanation" is perhaps one of the saddest episodes in the series. The episode opens with a lady called Charlotte, who is suffering from a simple disease that suddenly turns fatal. It all culminates in the breaking news of Kutner's suicide, which has the entire team in a state of disarray, wracked by sorrow and confusion.

The episode is branded by the raw emotional intensity that is so very expected in such a scenario. The scene where House and Foreman (Omar Epps) find Kutner's body is devastating and disturbing, revealing the impact of his death on each character. House’s struggle to understand Kutner’s suicide — considering it a puzzle he cannot solve — adds a layer of poignancy and frustration to the story. It’s a turning point in the series due to the influence on team dynamics and the reiteration of the struggles of the characters.

11 "After Hours" (Season 7, Episode 22)

IMDb Score: 9.1/10

"After Hours" is a gripping episode that unfolds over the course of a single night, with the main storyline premised on the crises of House's main characters. House is threatened with the action of his life when he decides to remove the tumors from his thigh through a self-performing surgical operation. At the same time, Thirteen (Olivia Wilde) is trying to help a friend, Darrien (Amy Landecker), whose reaction to some drugs is severe, and Taub (Peter Jacobson) has to try to learn how to accept that the pregnancy test was done incorrectly on his ex-girlfriend.

Because of its real-time format, as well as its intertwining storylines, the episode is exceptionally dense. House’s self-surgery serves to illustrate just how far House will go to rid himself of both pain and dependency, showing how he wrestles with his own vulnerabilities. The episode has been well-received by fans as it exposes the characters' burdens and the lengths they will go to in times of crisis.

10 "Everybody Dies" (Season 8, Episode 22)

IMDb Rating: 9.2/10

In this episode, House wakes up in an abandoned building on fire next to a dead body, and he is hallucinating dead people from his past. As their conversations reveal, he was working on the case of a heroin addict before the incident; House is then forced to examine his past, his life, and what he wants from the future.

"Everybody Dies" brought a satisfying conclusion to House by giving its misanthropic and cynical character a satisfying ending on his own terms. While it was more meditative and sentimental than the series' usual fare, it worked well to tie all the loose strings in Princeton-Plainborough, becoming one of the best TV series finales in modern television.

9 "Under My Skin" (Season 5, Episode 23)

IMDb Rating: 9.2/10

Image via Fox

A ballerina collapses during practice, and it's up to House's diagnostics team to figure out what's wrong with her, but he is distracted by his many issues. He is hallucinating a dead woman from his past, and he tasks Dr. Wilson with diagnosing him so he can return to normal and continue his practice.

As the ballerina worsens and the team struggles to treat her, House struggles with the ghost from his past and turns to Dr. Cuddy as a last resort, finding more than he bargained for. "Under My Skin" features the outwardly logical House grappling with his overly complicated mind, making this an excellent exploration of the thoughts and feelings he never lets out. House is among the all-time best medical drama shows, largely thanks to its central and compelling figure; "Under My Skin" shows new layers to his characterization, thus improving the series' overall standing.

8 "Euphoria: Part 2" (Season 2, Episode 21)

IMDb Rating: 9.2/10

The second part of a storyline that began with the earlier episode, "Euphoria: Part 1" sees Dr. Foreman's (Omar Epps) state worsening from an illness with the same symptoms as a patient who died. The team races to save his life, with House taking desperate measures to figure out how to cure him before it's too late.

"Euphoria: Part 2" is a riveting episode where the stakes are higher than ever before. With Foreman's life at risk, audiences see a new side to the usually detached and unbothered House. Laurie does a brilliant job showing House's complicated reactions to the situation, allowing a peak into the character's notoriously elusive psyche.

7 "No Reason" (Season 2, Episode 24)

IMDb Rating: 9.4/10

Image via Fox

While the diagnostics team tries and figure out what's going on with a patient with bizarre symptoms, a past patient whose affair was found out thanks to Dr. House returns to seek revenge by shooting him. As the doctor becomes patient, he wakes up to find his shooter recovering in the same room, and he notices several anomalies.

Serving as the finale of the second season, "No Reason" features Dr. House dealing with the consequences of his actions, albeit in a most violent way. As it goes on, it becomes clearer that not everything is as it seems, taking the audience on a journey of figuring out what's real and what isn't.

6 "Help Me" (Season 6, Episode 21)

IMDb Rating: 9.5/10

When a crane operator loses consciousness on the job, a tragedy occurs as the crane crashes into a building and parking garage, leaving many in critical condition. House, Cuddy, and the diagnostics team arrive at the scene to give medical attention to the survivors, one of whom is Hanna, a woman trapped under rubble facing leg amputation to survive.

"Help Me" is the season six finale and sees House forced to reckon with his beliefs as he becomes attached to this patient with whom he empathizes. It received critical acclaim thanks to its tight pacing and storyline. This episode showcases Hugh Laurie's incredible acting abilities as audiences see House in his most vulnerable.

5 "Both Sides Now" (Season 5, Episode 24)

IMDb Rating: 9.6/10

The day after a major change in House and Cuddy's relationship, he arrives cheerfully at the hospital to find a patient with an unusual condition. After undergoing a procedure to split his corpus callosum in half, the patient now has two independently functioning brain hemispheres with two distinct personalities struggling for dominance.

The appropriately titled "Both Sides Now" serves as the fifth season finale and features many events that completely change the series as House's substance abuse reaches a breaking point. Realizing his problem is much more severe than he thought, Hosue needs to be vulnerable with the people who care for him to get through it. It's a breaking point for his characterization, and Laurie sells House's internal conflict beautifully.

4 "Three Stories" (Season 1, Episode 21)

IMDb Rating: 9.6/10

House is forced to take over a diagnostics class thanks to the teacher becoming ill. He proceeds to present the students with an unconventional lecture where he describes three case studies of patients with leg pain. Meanwhile, his ex-girlfriend Stacy shows up at the hospital to get help for her ailing husband from House, the only doctor who can help him.

"Three Stories" proves that House was among the most riveting and believable medical dramas on television from the start. It's a standout episode where both characters and audiences learn more about the enigmatic and fascinating Gregory House. With the framing device of a lecture, imagination and truth converge into a medical tale that creatively exposes Greg's past.

3 "Broken" (Season 6, Episode 1)

IMDb Rating: 9.7/10

"Broken" has Dr. House in previously unseen territory, interned inside a psychiatric hospital where he has to overcome his psychological problems and Vicodin addiction to keep his medical license. Despite voluntarily committing himself, he refuses to cooperate until he realizes the only way out is through.

One of the show's few hour-and-a-half episodes gives the sixth season a strong start. "Broken" features some of Laurie's best acting, with the stoic doctor connecting with some vivid, colorful characters. The episode also features one of House's often-forgotten guest stars, Alvie, played by future Tony winner Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Watch on Peacock

2 "Wilson's Heart" (Season 4, Episode 16)

IMDb Rating: 9.7/10

After Dr. House and Dr. Wilson's girlfriend Amber are involved in a terrible bus crash, the team works to save her life after she begins developing symptoms unrelated to the accident. The key to helping her is inside Dr. House's brain, but he can't remember exactly what it is due to the accident; thus, he takes extreme measures to save her.

Being the second and final part of the season four finale, "Wilson's Heart" takes the characters through the wringer after the brutal accident reveals ugly truths. Wilson and House have a fan-favorite TV friendship; their relationship is a central aspect of the show, and putting it to the test in this masterful and emotional episode was a stroke of genius.

1 "House's Head" (Season 4, Episode 15)

IMDb Rating: 9.8/10

Image via Fox

The episode revolves around Dr. House vaguely remembering seeing someone "going to die" after being in a bus crash, knowing they are dying now but not from the accident. He attempts to trace back his steps throughout the episode to figure out who they are before it's too late to help them.

The first part of the season four finale, "House's Head" features House still trying to save lives while having a concussion and retrograde amnesia caused by a bus crash. In a race against time to answer the question, House does a wonderful job of creating tension, becoming a wonderful example of its unique ability to blend medical drama with thrilling mystery.

NEXT: The Best Dramas of All Time, Ranked