House of the Dragon is one of HBO’s hottest shows, bringing in 20 million viewers per episode and a spot on Twitter’s trending list. The prequel series is set in the world of Game of Thrones and chronicles the history of the Targaryen family when they ruled Westeros on the Iron Throne.

The show introduces a large ensemble cast of characters from different royal families, and many have become new fan favorites.

Rhaenyra Targaryen (both young and mature)

Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’arcy and Milly Alcock) is the main protagonist of House of the Dragon, and she is the daughter of King Viserys and heir to the Iron Throne. She is a strong-willed, cunning, and independent woman who will back down from nothing.

Throughout the series, viewers saw a young Rhaenyra and an older version of herself who now has 3 children. Fans have taken a liking to Rhaeynyra’s endeavors in the series and are rooting for her against the egotistical Aegon.

Daemon Targaryen

King Viserys’ brother and Princess Rhaenyra’s uncle, Prince Daemon (Matt Smith) prove to be an audience favorite. Daemon is a fiercely-skilled, protective, unpredictable ruler. He is even more cunning than his sister and will stop at nothing to achieve the thing he wants most (which usually has to do with amassing power).

Fans have taken a liking to Daemon regardless of his incestuous and evil behaviors in the show. After all, Smith is a widely-popular actor anyway!

Ser Laenor Velaryon

Ser Laenor Velaryon (John MacMillan) is Rhaenyra’s husband and king consort. He is sensitive, caring, and supportive as a husband, father, and knight. Though he may not be the fiercest warrior, he cares for the people he loves most. And, speaking of love, he happens to be one of the few queer characters in the show.

However, he must keep his love alive. Perhaps what makes Laenor and Rhaenyra’s relationship so special and well-loved is that they support each other for who they love.

King Viserys I

The long-reigning King Viserys I (Paddy Considine) is the current ruler of Westeros. He was chosen to rule over his cousin, Princess Rhaenyras Targaryen, creating a bit of a rift between the two.

The one thing about him, however, is that he will do whatever it takes to support his family and his kingdom. Throughout the series, his health begins to decline and viewers are becoming anxious as to when his character may die.

Larys Strong

The devious, scheming, and chilling Lord Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) is the original Littlefinger (from Game of Thrones). His character seemed friendly in the beginning few episodes but quickly turned into a plotting sociopath who will do what it takes to gain power and status.

He may not be an audience favorite, but the character is written so exceptionally well that audiences despise every action he takes.

Princess Rhaenyras Targaryen

Princess Rhaenyras Targaryen (Eve Best) is the cousin to King Viserys I and was thrown to the side as a possible ruler because she was a woman. She is married to Lord Corlys Velaryon, and had two children she loves tremendously.

She is not seen much in the show as a whole, but her moments are usually quick-witted, bitter, and full of strife. She is not an audience favorite, but she received much sympathy from viewers who think she should’ve been the better ruler of Westeros.

Lord Corlys Velaryon

Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) is the patriarch of the Velaryon family. He is known as the “Sea Snake” because of his great exploration and wealth. He is the commander of the largest navy in the world and master of Driftmark.

Corlys often disagrees with many of the other council members, and his voice is not always heard. To fans, he is one of the only voices of reason, and in the world of Game of Thrones, that is a necessity.

Ser Criston Cole

Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) is one of the skilled knights who is a part of the royal Kingsguard. He, at first, appears loyal and friendly to the young Princess Rhaenyra. However, once the two engage in a small love affair and she then breaks off the relationship, he quickly turns sour. He then antagonizes Rhaenyra’s family and tries to work against them.

At her wedding to Ser Laenor, he beat Laenor’s lover to death. Ser Criston Cole has the arc of winning and losing the audience’s approval within an episode.

Ser Harwin Strong

Ser Harwin Strong (Ryan Corr) is the true father of Rhaenyra’s children and an honorable knight of Strong House. He is known by a nickname, “Breakbones,” for being the strongest man in the Seven Kingdoms. He is constantly bombarded with allegations of his intimate relationship with the Princess.

His death was untimely, and viewers were quite upset that they had to part with his character so soon.

Lady Baela Targaryen

Lady Baela Targaryen (Bethany Antonia) is the second wife of Prince Daemon. She is from House Velaryon and is a valiant dragon rider along with her husband.

Lady Baela is not seen much throughout the season, but viewers were always on her side as she is one of the most down-to-earth characters. She also happens to ride the biggest dragon in the entire series.

