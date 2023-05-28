How I Met Your Mother remains to be a beloved sitcom, providing viewers with familiar laughs. Even after the infamously unpopular finale, it's still one worth revisiting. The New York-based sitcom ran for 9 long seasons, spanning from 2005 to 2014. Viewers follow the main character Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor) as he recounts to his children how he met their Mom, through flashbacks about his life with his four best friends, Marshall (Jason Segel), Lily (Alyson Hannigan), Robin (Cobie Smulders) and Barney (Neil Patrick Harris).

It is a long journey full of laughs, love and everything in between and full of valuable life lessons. After 208 joke-filled episodes, some stand out from the crowd. From pineapples to slap bets to The Mother, it's time to break down the top 10 episodes as ranked by fan ratings on IMDb.

10 Blitzgiving - Season 6, Episode 10

IMDb Rating: 9/10

In this Thanksgiving special, Ted leaves the bar early to prepare his turkey and in his absence, his friends have an unforgettable night of partying with Ted's nemesis, Zoey (Jennifer Morrison). Viewers are introduced to the concept of the 'Blitz', referring to somebody who misses out on legendary moments due to bad luck. By turning in early, Ted becomes the Blitz.

When the gang ends up at Zoey's for Thanksgiving, the episode acts as a turning point for Ted's relationship with her. It is full of quintessential How I Met Your Mother comedy, and is great for lovers of Zoey, despite the unfortunate end to her and Ted's story.

9 Girls vs. Suits - Season 5, Episode 12

IMDb Rating: 9/10

At the forefront, this episode features Barney exercising his ever-questionable morals. A new Bartender at MacLaren's catches his attention, but when she states that she hates men in suits, Barney must choose between her and his favorite clothing. More importantly, however, is Ted getting closer to his soulmate, as he dates her roommate, Cindy (Rachel Bilson).

One thing viewers love about this episode is the unexpected musical number, Girls VS Suits, which almost distracts from Ted's plot developments. Though it is still a little way down the road, it teases the happy ending everyone is waiting for.

8 Spoiler Alert - Season 3, Episode 8

IMDb Rating: 9/10

Ted introduces his current date, Cathy, to his friends. They have an obvious distaste for her, and inform Ted that it is because she talks too much. Ted questions why he didn't notice, and he and the gang begin to notice each other's worst flaws. Meanwhile, Marshall deals with a dilemma as he forgets his password to check his law school results.

This episode portrays a lesson, that nobody is perfect. And sometimes, an imperfection is what solves a problem. The gang point out that Marshall's annoying habit is his constant singing, but when he realizes he had been singing his password all along, he can get his results.

7 Game Night - Season 1, Episode 15

IMDb Rating: 9/10

"Game Night" is an episode of bonding for the group. A night of harmless games soon turns into a time of reflection for Barney. The gang get their hands on a tape that Barney sent to an old girlfriend, and despite his wishes, they watch it. It showcases a different side of Barney, the man he was before he became a corporate womanizer. After watching it, Barney makes everyone else tell embarrassing stories too.

What makes this episode unique is the exposition of Barney's character, though it does not redeem his sexist behavior. It was bad for the time, but it has aged even worse. However, the swapping of stories makes for an entertaining episode.

6 The Naked Man - Season 4, Episode 9

IMDb Rating: 9.1/10

By this time in season 4, Ted is trying to move on after his separation from ex-fiancé Stella (Sarah Chalke). Viewers meet Mitch, or The Naked Man, based on his tactic of surprise nudity to sleep with women. Barney is inspired to try it, and he drags Ted along. Mitch told the gang that it works 2 out of 3 times, and this comes to fruition with Barney being the one to fail.

It acts as an exhalation after the seriousness of Ted being left at the altar, a perfect level of comedic relief for viewers. And as fans will know, Mitch shows up later in the series connected to The Mother in another uncomfortable and humorous altercation.

5 The Pineapple Incident - Season 1, Episode 10

IMDb Rating: 9.1/10

Going back a few seasons, "The Pineapple Incident" takes place when Ted is still in love with Robin. Barney tells Ted that he overthinks too much and that he should get drunk to lower his inhibitions. This leads to a drunken night of Karaoke, a pineapple, and a woman he does not recognize in his bed. The next morning, Ted, Marshall and Lily try to complete the puzzle of what happened the night before.

This classic episode has the perfect balance of humor and plot, as well as documenting a relatable situation for many 20-somethings. However, the pineapple does remain a mystery to this day.

4 The Final Page: Part Two - Season 8, Episode 12

IMDb Rating: 9.3/10

This integral episode of How I Met Your Mother takes place on the day that Ted finally opens his building, becoming the youngest architect to build a skyscraper for the New York skyline. Across the city, Barney is waiting to propose to Robin. Robin is furious at Barney's lies as she reads the final page of Barney's playbook: The Robin until she sees Barney down on one knee.

It is a rollercoaster of emotions, from Ted letting Robin go, to the long-awaited engagement. It is bittersweet, despite viewers not always liking Ted's character. He stands in his building happy, but somehow also crushed and lonely. This packed episode is a catalyst for the wrap-up of this show.

3 The Playbook - Season 5, Episode 8

IMDb Rating: 9.3/10

Set in the aftermath of Barney and Robin's initial break-up, Barney jumps back into womanizing with his playbook. He uses one of his scams to charm a woman that Lily was going to set up with Ted, and in a fit of rage, she steals the playbook. She threatens to post it online but hesitates as Barney begins The Scuba-Diver, a scheme that he ripped out of the book. The gang can't help but watch how it plays out.

This episode shows how people deal with break-ups differently. Lily sympathizes with Barney when he explains that these schemes are taking his mind off Robin. It is a memorable episode, particularly for any fans of Barney and his odd behaviors.

2 Slap Bet - Season 2, Episode 9

IMDb Rating: 9.4/10

Even non-watchers of How I Met Your Mother, most people would probably recognize "Let's Go To The Mall". This episode marks the day the gang find out Robin was a teen pop star. Ted digs to find out her secret, while Barney and Marshall make a slap bet about it. Despite wanting to keep it private, Barney shows up with a video and the gang watches the iconic Robin Sparkles music video.

This episode remains one of the most rewatchable of them all, not only because of the song. The slap bet gag lasts right to the end of How I Met Your Mother, as viewers waited in anticipation for the next slap.

1 How Your Mother Met Me - Season 9, Episode 16

IMDb Rating: 9.5/10

Now approaching the end of How I Met Your Mother, the best-rated episode is "How Your Mother Met Me". Viewers finally get a dedicated episode to Ted's soulmate, Tracy (Cristin Milioti). It follows Tracy and her life before Ted, including the heartbreaking loss of her boyfriend. Fans get to see all the close calls between Ted and Tracy, including the yellow umbrella and her talking to Cindy about him.

This episode could have become its own show. The restriction of around 25 minutes does it a disservice, but it is still the most lovable episode, full of heart and warmth. Justice for The Mother.

