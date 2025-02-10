Even many years after the movie franchise ended, How to Train Your Dragon continues to be one of the most popular animated movie franchises of all time. They're great films for the whole family and a crucial part of the 2010s. Standing among the likes of Shrek and the Pixar films, the How to Train Your Dragon trilogy lives on in the hearts of fans and has them incredibly excited about the live-action adaption due to how much respect it's paying the animated projects.

A huge part of the charm of the series is the memorable and endearing characters that push the plot forward with each new entry. People adore the figures who make up this fantasy Viking world because of how lovable they are. Sometimes, it's the great performance that an actor brings to the role, the way their character arc is written or genuinely just their personality. This list will rank the best characters in How to Train Your Dragon based on their personalities, roles in the overall trilogy, and the iconic scenes they left as part of their legacy.

10 Light Fury

Voiced by Randy Thom

The biggest twist in the franchise comes in How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World with the reveal that the Night Fury species wasn't completely gone; instead, it lived on through a sister species, the Light Fury. She's not only adorable but also has a huge part to play in the third film's plot, and the story pretty much surrounds her.

Light Fury has a very cute personality that also conceals a very fierce side, much like Toothless. She also provides some great conflict for Toothless and Hiccup's relationship, putting it to the test about two whole movies of bonding. Light Fury represents the main message of How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World: learning to let go as one grows older and the world around them changes or refuses to.

9 Snotlout Jorgenson

Voiced by Jonah Hill

In the first How to Train Your Dragon, Snoutlout Jorgenson (Jonah Hill) served as more of a social antagonist to Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III (Jay Baruchel) but eventually grew to be a great friend. Mounting the iconic dragon, Hookfang, he'd also grow to be one of the most dangerous dragon riders in the main squad of this fantasy film franchise.

As the younger Vikings began to grow as dragon riders, Snotlout's respect for Hiccup grew and would come to always have his back (and hit on his mom). Jonah Hill's performance adds a comedic flair to his character that makes him even more enjoyable. Snoutlout's confidence and never-ending determination not only make him funny at times but also admirable.

8 Fishlegs Ingerman

Voiced by Christopher Mintz-Plasse

Fishlegs Ingerman (Christopher Mintz-Plasse) is astoundingly funny, thanks to his joyful nature, love for stats, and adorable care for his dragon, Meatlug. This member of the Dragon Squad may look like a big, strong brute, but he actually happens to be the most sensitive and caring guy in this perfect trilogy.

Fishlegs is a great person to have on the team because he'll always put his friends and dragons first before anything else.

Not only does he have such a strong love for his dragon, but his friends, as well. Fishlegs is a great person to have on the team because he'll always put his friends and dragons first before anything else. His loyal and relatable personality makes him extremely lovable to the fans, as he seems like a friend everyone would want to have in their corner.

7 Drago Bludvist

Voiced by Djimon Hounsou