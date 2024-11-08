This weekend, Heretic, the latest horror film from A24 and writer-directors Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, will be released. The film centers around Mr. Reed, played by a dastardly Hugh Grant, who welcomes two missionaries (played by Chloe East and Sophie Thatcher) into his home, and tests their faith in multiple ways. While Grant has been on a roll lately with great villainous performances, with Heretic, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, and Paddington 2, we've never quite seen him as terrifying as he is in Heretic. Grant fully embraces being a villain, and because of it, many consider it one of the actor's finest performances.

But what is your favorite movie from Hugh Grant? If we're going solely based on performance, I'd absolutely say Paddington 2, a film that he was criminally overlooked for at the Oscars, and showed a certain level of self-deprecation that added to one of the best family films of the 21st century. But if we're going favorite movie in general, I'd have to say Love, Actually. Look, I know it has its problems, and it's downright goofy and ridiculous at times. But as a sucker for intertwining storylines and solid Christmas stories, Love, Actually hits me right in my cheesy heart every single time I watch it.

So what is your favorite Hugh Grant film?