With a stellar career on screen and stage alike, Hugh Jackman is easily one of the most prominent actors of the 21st century. He may be best known for playing the superhero Wolverine in the X-Men movies, but over the last two decades, the Australian actor has delivered mindblowing performances in many different kinds of films, ranging from intense dramas and thrilling actioners to toe-tapping musicals and animated comedies. Jackman recently returned to the role of Wolverine in the blockbuster superhero comedy Deadpool & Wolverine, making this the perfect time to revisit some of the actor's best works to date. Read on to find out where you can stream the best of Hugh Jackman’s movies right now.

‘Bad Education’ (2019)

Based on Robert Kolker’s 2004 New York magazine article "The Bad Superintendent," Bad Education is a true story crime dramedy starring Hugh Jackman as Dr. Frank Tassone, a school district superintendent who stole millions of dollars from the public school district. Directed by Cory Finley and written by Mike Makowsky, the film is set in Long Island in the early 2000s. The film boasts an ensemble supporting cast that includes Allison Janney, Geraldine Viswanathan, Alex Wolff, Rafael Casal, Stephen Spinella, Annaleigh Ashford, and Ray Romano in key roles. Bad Education had its world premiere at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival, where it received great reviews, especially for Jackman’s performance as a compromised school official. The movie has also been praised for its script and direction and went on to win numerous accolades, including a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Television Movie. A delightfully entertaining film, Bad Education is easily one of Jackman’s most underrated movies to date. The film is currently available for streaming on Max.

‘Logan’ (2017)

Playing Wolverine (aka Logan) in the X-Men franchise is arguably the role that made Hugh Jackman’s career. And of all the movies in which Jackman has played the character, 2017’s Logan is without a doubt the very best. Logan was directed by James Mangold, who also co-wrote the film with Michael Green and Scott Frank. Set in 2029, the movie follows an older Wolverine as he escorts a young mutant to safety while defending her from an evil corporation. Besides Jackman, the movie also stars Richard E. Grant, Boyd Holbrook, and Stephen Merchant, as well as Patrick Stewart as the elderly Charles Xavier and Dafne Keen in her film debut. Logan premiered at the 2017 Berlin International Film Festival, where it received near-universal acclaim. The film went on to become one of the highest-grossing R-rated movies ever released and has been praised for its direction, action sequences, emotional depth, and acting. Jackman’s performance in the film is easily one of his most moving ones yet, with an intensity of emotion that’s rare in a superhero movie. Logan is also the first live-action superhero film to receive an Academy Award nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay. The film is currently available for streaming on Disney+.

‘X-Men’ (2000)

Based on the Marvel Comics superhero team of the same name, X-Men is the movie that introduced the world to Hugh Jackman’s version of the Wolverine. Directed by Bryan Singer from a screenplay by David Hayter, the movie’s ensemble cast also includes Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Halle Berry, Famke Janssen, James Marsden, Anna Paquin, and more. The film follows Wolverine as he and young mutant Rogue (Anna Paquin) find themselves caught between the X-Men, who fight for tolerance and acceptance, and the Brotherhood of Mutants, which advocates mutant supremacy over humans. The film was Jackman’s first American movie and helped launch the actor to his current level of international stardom. The movie itself was one of the better Marvel films produced by 20th Century Fox, receiving positive reviews and great success at the box office. Sure, we’ve seen much better superhero movies since its release, but X-Men is a landmark movie in the history of the genre that spawned a massive franchise and opened the way for all the amazing superhero films that would follow. The movie is currently available for streaming on Disney+.

‘Eddie the Eagle’ (2015)

Directed by Dexter Fletcher and written by Sean Macaulay and Simon Kelton, this biographical sports comedy-drama recounts the story of Michael Edwards, a British skier who became the first competitor to represent Great Britain in the sport at the Olympics since 1928. Set in the '70s and '80s, Eddie the Eagle revisits the life of the titular skier, who starts out as an underdog and takes on various challenges in his pursuit of becoming the first participant from the British Olympic Association in six decades to compete in Olympic ski-jumping. Taron Egerton leads the cast as the titular skier, with Hugh Jackman as Bronson Peary, a former American ski-jumping champion who mentors Eddie and supports his dreams. Christopher Walken, Iris Berben, and Jim Broadbent star in supporting roles. Eddie the Eagle premiered at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival to a positive reception from critics and was nominated for Best British Film at the 2017 Empire Awards. You can now stream the movie on Max.

‘Missing Link’ (2019)

English animator and filmmaker Chris Butler wrote and directed this animated adventure comedy film from Laika. Missing Link tells the story of Mr. Link, a Sasquatch who teams up with British explorers Sir Lionel Frost and Adelina Fortnight and sets out on an adventure to the Himalayas to meet his Yeti cousins. The film features a stellar ensemble cast, with Jackman voicing Sir Lionel Frost and Zoe Saldaña voicing Adelina, alongside David Walliams, Stephen Fry, Matt Lucas, Timothy Olyphant, Emma Thompson, and Zach Galifianakis in various roles. Produced by Laika, Missing Link is the most expensive film ever made by the studio, as well as the most expensive stop-motion animation film of all time. The animated adventure film premiered in 2019 and garnered critical acclaim for its art and animation style, voice acting, and storytelling. Missing Link was nominated for Best Animated Feature at the 92nd Academy Awards, and the film also won a Golden Globe Award for Best Animated Feature Film, making it the first non-CGI animated film to win in the category since 2008’s Waltz with Bashir. The movie is currently available for streaming on Prime Video.

‘The Greatest Showman’ (2017)

Directed by Michael Gracey in his directorial debut, The Greatest Showman is a musical biopic that presents a fictionalized take on the life of entertainer P.T. Barnum, played by Hugh Jackman. Set in the 19th century, the film follows Barnum’s rise to fame and the creation of the Barnum & Bailey Circus. The movie was written by Jenny Bicks and Bill Condon and boasts a massive ensemble cast that also features Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson, and Zendaya, among others. The Greatest Showman has received mixed but generally positive reviews and is one of the highest-grossing musicals of all time. The film earned a number of accolades, including a Golden Globe nomination for Jackman in the Best Actor – Musical or Comedy category. The Greatest Showman does take a lot of liberties with the truth, so it’s not the sort of film you should watch if you’re looking for historical accuracy. But that said, the film is a moving and entertaining experience full of great performances, brilliant music, and gorgeous visuals. The movie is currently available for streaming on Disney+.

‘Happy Feet’ (2006)

An Academy Award- and BAFTA-winning animated jukebox musical comedy, Happy Feet was directed and produced by Mad Max creator George Miller, who also co-wrote the film with John Collee, Judy Morris, and Warren Coleman. Set in Antarctica, Happy Feet tells the story of an emperor penguin, Mumble (Elijah Wood), who cannot sing a song to attract a soulmate but is brilliant with tap dancing, making him a laughingstock among his family and friends. Rejected and ridiculed, Mumble sets out on a journey to discover himself and find out why the local fish population is dying. Hugh Jackman voices Mumble’s father, Memphis, with Robin Williams, Brittany Murphy, Nicole Kidman, Hugo Weaving, and Steve Irwin voicing other supporting characters. Even though Happy Feet primarily uses computer animation, the film also incorporates motion capture in some scenes showing live-action human characters. The film earned rave reviews for its heartwarming story, great visuals, and music and was a huge box office success. A sequel, Happy Feet Two, was released in 2011, with Jackman reprising his role for a brief cameo. You can currently stream Happy Feet on Tubi.

‘Flushed Away’ (2006)

Flushed Away is an animated adventure comedy starring Hugh Jackman as the voice of pampered pet rat Roddy St. James, leading an ensemble cast that also includes Kate Winslet, Ian McKellen, Shane Richie, Bill Nighy, Andy Serkis, and Jean Reno. The movie follows Roddy, who gets flushed down the toilet by a sewer rat called Sid (Richie). In an attempt to get back home to his luxurious life, Roddy befriends a street-wise scavenger rat, Rita (Kate Winslet), while dodging the evil Toad (Ian McKellen) and his henchmen. The movie was directed by Sam Fell and David Bowers in their feature directorial debut from a screenplay by Dick Clement, Ian La Frenais, Chris Lloyd, Joe Keenan and Will Davies. Flushed Away premiered in 2006 at the Tokyo International Film Festival and was widely praised by critics for its production values and voice acting. Though the film wasn’t a box office success, it earned several award nominations and won five Annie Awards, including for Writing in a Feature Production and Voice Acting (for McKellen) in a Feature Production. Flushed Away is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

‘Real Steel’ (2010)

Directed by Shawn Levy, Real Steel is a sci-fi sports film starring Hugh Jackman as a former boxer. Set in a time when robots have replaced human boxers, the film follows Jackman’s character as he and his estranged son train an obsolete sparring robot to become a champion fighter. The movie also stars Dakota Goyo, Evangeline Lilly, and Anthony Mackie and is based on the 1956 short story "Steel," which has previously been adapted as a Twilight Zone episode. While the movie’s premise may sound quite silly, Jackman’s performance as a father reconnecting with his estranged son is what brings real heart to Real Steel. The film received largely favorable reviews when it premiered and performed well at the box office as well. The movie has been praised for its acting, direction, and special effects. The film uses a combination of motion capture and animatronics to create a cool yet realistic future world and some amazing action sequences. The movie received several accolades, including an Academy Award nomination for Best Visual Effects. Real Steel is currently streaming on Hulu.

‘The Front Runner’ (2018)

Directed by Jason Reitman, The Front Runner stars Hugh Jackman as former American senator Gary Hart. A biographical political drama, the film is based on the 2014 book All the Truth Is Out: The Week Politics Went Tabloid by Matt Bai. In a dramatized recounting, the film chronicles the rise and fall of Gary Hart as the front-runner candidate to be the 1988 Democratic presidential candidate. A senator from Colorado, Hart decides to run for President of the United States, but when the media exposes his extramarital affair with activist and author Donna Rice, he finds his campaign and career going downhill. The film also stars Vera Farmiga, J. K. Simmons, Mamoudou Athie, Kevin Pollack, and Alfred Molina. On its premiere at the 2018 Telluride Film Festival, The Front Runner received mixed reviews from critics, but Jackman’s performance as the politician, diplomat, and lawyer navigating the wreckage of his political campaign was well-praised. The movie is currently available for streaming on Starz.

