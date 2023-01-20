Hugh Jackman is one of the few entertainers working right now who are close to attaining “EGOT” status. With an Emmy, Grammy, and Tony on his resume, Jackman could be looking at an all-time record if he wins an Academy Award; given his fairly consistent track record of working on great projects, it seems like a very likely possibility. Jackman has seemingly done it all; he’s starred in blockbusters and theatrical sensations, hosted the Oscars to acclaim, and currently has a terrific presence on social media (that includes a playful rivalry with Ryan Reynolds).

Jackman broke out as a musical star thanks to his role in Oklahoma!, which may have led some comic book fans to doubt that he’d be able to play one of the most ruthless characters in the Marvel universe. Jackman silenced any doubters upon his appearance in Bryan Singer’s 2000 film X-Men, which essentially spawned the modern age of comic book movies. Jackman retained the role for two decades, and he’s set to reprise it once more for an appearance in Deadpool 3 within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Jackman has mastered action films, musicals, dramas, period pieces, romances, and biopics. Here are his best performances so far.

X2 (2003)

While it's hard to not slot in the first X-Men as the one that started it all, 2003’s X2 delivered the Wolverine action that fans had been waiting a lifetime to see. Wolverine’s merciless defense of Professor X’s (Patrick Stewart) school and students during the raid sequence remains one of the most incredible action sequences in comic book history, and nearly edges past the limits of a PG-13 rating. X2 also showed Jackman’s dramatic range with the character as Wolverine unravels his backstory through his encounters with Riker (Brian Cox).

The Fountain (2006)

Darren Aronofsky’s riveting drama crosses between three timelines, with one set in the distant past of conquistadors, one set in the modern day of medical research, and one set in a galactic space opera in the distant future. While it’s hard to grasp your hands around the complex themes of fate, destiny, and eternity that Aronofsky is dealing with, it’s the romance between Jackman and his co-star Rachel Weisz that makes The Fountain such an emotional powerhouse.

The Prestige (2006)

Given Jackman’s storied history on stage, he’s the ideal person to cast in a film about the very nature of theatricality. Christopher Nolan’s dazzling magician movie pits Jackman head-to-head with Christian Bale as a pair of rival illusionists that attempt to outdo each other with each subsequent show and trick. In The Prestige, Jackman shows the obsessive nature of being a performer, and how the lure of competition can draw out man’s cruelty.

Les Miserables (2012)

Les Miserables is one of the most decorated musicals of all time, and any adaptation for the big screen was going to face steep expectations. Les Miserables doesn't entirely work due to Tom Hooper’s confusing directorial choices, but Jackman is nonetheless electrifying as Jean Valjean. He delivers empowering renditions of classics like “Who Am I” and “Bring Him Home” that certainly would have the same impact on stage. Jackman received his first and only Academy Award nomination for Best Actor for his performance.

Prisoners (2013)

Jackman’s darkest role isn’t in an X-Men movie but in Denis Villeneuve’s haunting mystery thriller. Jackman shows the obsessive nature of a terrified father as he pushes past ethical, legal, and moral barriers in a search for his kidnapped daughter. The brilliant cinematography from Roger Deakins gives Jackman the space to give stirring monologues about his conviction. Prisoners is easily his most terrifying performance.

Eddie the Eagle (2016)

While Jackman is certainly renowned for his dramatic abilities, he’s shown that he is equally adept at comedy. Jackman co-stars as Brosnon Perry in the inspirational sports biopic Eddie the Eagle as the alcoholic coach of the future Olympic champion Michael Edwards (Taron Egerton). His training regime is goofy and a little unusual, but Perry is ultimately re-energized by the quirky skier as he watches Michael evolve from an outcast into a champion.

Logan (2017)

Logan is not only the best film featuring Jackman’s Wolverine, but one of the greatest comic book movies ever made. Logan is a film that is strictly for adults, as the film received a rare R-Rating for a superhero film due to the excessive violence. It’s a gripping drama about mortality, parenthood, and the struggle of loneliness, and Jackman contends with his two decades playing the character as he reflects on his defining role.

The Greatest Showman (2017)

The Greatest Showman is a fairly generic musical that became a sensation thanks to the electrifying musical numbers; Jackman oozes so much charisma as he waltzes across the screen that it’s easy to overlook how inaccurate the film is to the real history of P.T. Barnam. While the film’s elaborate musical numbers, notably “The Greatest Show” and “From Now On,” allow Jackson to bring the power of the stage to the big screen, it’s the more intimate moments he has with Michelle Williams that prove what a versatile star he is.

The Front Runner (2018)

It’s unfortunate that The Front Runner performed so poorly with both critics and audiences because it’s a rather insightful film about the realities of modern politics. With his performance as the publicly shamed Presidential hopeful Gary Hart, Jackman isn’t trying to admonish the man, but rather look at an unprecedented situation through his eyes. It’s interesting to observe Jackman, who we’re used to seeing at the height of confidence, being completely vulnerable under the spotlight of the media.

Bad Education (2020)

Bad Education allows Jackman to bring out his performative qualities to play a character who is pulling a greater con than anyone realizes. He stars as Dr. Frank Tassone, the superintendent behind the biggest educational embezzlement scheme in modern American history. Tassone runs his administration like a political campaign, and we see over the course of the film how he deceived his admirers with his schemes, intentions, and even his sexuality.

Reminiscence (2021)

Reminiscence is a flawed science fiction noir that perhaps pays a little too much of an homage to Blade Runner, but Jackman is pretty spot on in the role of a cyberpunk noir hero. The film delves into the romantic side of memory thanks to Jackman’s performance as Nick Bannister, a man who operates a device that can replicate memories. While the sci-fi conspiracy gets a bit convoluted, it’s the heartbreaking romance between Bannister and his client Mae (Rebecca Ferguson) that shows what a captivating romantic lead Jackman can be.

The Son (2022)

Let’s be clear; The Son is a bad movie. Compared to the nuance of Florian Zeller’s previous film, The Father, The Son is borderline disrespectful in its generic depiction of mental health issues, and the film opts for melodrama over anything that seems authentic. While it can be challenging to watch such a miserable story play out, Jackman is virtually the only performer who comes out unscathed. He’s able to add more nuance than the script allows as a struggling father who is unable to forgive his own parents or inspire his tormented child.