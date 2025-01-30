The Hulk has been one of the biggest Marvel characters since his very introduction in May 1962. Before the Marvel Cinematic Universe entered the fray, the "big three" of Marvel were Wolverine, Spider-Man and the big green rage monster himself. His fame has continued and not died in the years since. He still finds wide renown among fans and general audiences alike and can even be scary, at times.

While his film distribution rights have prevented him from getting his own solo film after The Incredible Hulk, he's gone on to become a central MCU character through appearances in other movies. He's a primary character in The Avengers franchise and has played a major role in the Thor series, as well. So, even though he hasn't gotten the chance to be the lead of his own flick in quite a while, he's kept his fame alive thanks to the other incredible ways he's been represented in the MCU.

7 The Hulk vs. Abomination

'The Incredible Hulk' (2008)

The final battle against Abomination (Richard Moll) in Harlem, New York is easily the most iconic and recognizable scene in the movie and Hulk's (Edward Norton) entire MCU career. When those who are upset with where the character has ended up in recent years reference what they wish Hulk could be, they turn to this scene, as its very rewatchable.

The rage and animalistic characterization in this fight is the best the Hulk has seen in his cinematic tenure. The not-so-jolly-green-giant has some very iconic moments in this battle, like picking up cars to use as boxing gloves. If one thing is clear, while The Incredible Hulk isn't perfect, it truly understands what makes Hulk so great. The scene not only portrays the character well, but contains some of the most iconic imagery of him in all his films.

6 "I'm always angry."

'The Avengers' (2012)

Another one of the most legendary scenes for the character in cinema finds itself in his second MCU appearance, The Avengers. A consistent point of conflict in The Avengers is the looming threat of the Hulk over the population of the Helicarrier. The conflict comes to a climax when, eventually, Bruce Banner loses control of the monster within and the Strongest Avenger basically destroys the flying S.H.I.E.L.D. base. After he falls from it, his whereabouts are unknown as the final battle begins in New York.

So, when he makes his appearance at the start of the invasion, everyone is unsure of him. However, when Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) leads a monster their way, Bruce shows off that he, in fact, has some control over the Hulk with an iconic quote as he transforms: "That's my secret Captain, I'm always angry." It's one of the most notable moments of the movie in general, marking Bruce's character arc coming full circle and finally uniting the Avengers as one.

5 Hulk vs. Hulkbuster

'Avengers: Age of Ultron' (2015)

One of the most recognizable Iron Man armors for Marvel fans is the Hulkbuster. The armor is pretty much self-described. It was built to combat the Hulk, should he ever lose control. So, when this giant suit made its appearance in The Avengers sequel, Avengers: Age of Ultron, people were pretty excited. It was such a selling point that it was even a major scene used in the trailers.

The wait and hype-building was well worth it when the movie came out. The team behind Avengers: Age of Ultron did a great job making the fight between the two titans feel equal. Hulk gets some good hits and gives Tony Stark a run for his money. This is one of the best examples of Hulk's rage and wildness in Mark Ruffalo's era as the character. It's also quite moving as the scene ends and the giant witnesses how much the civilians fear him. Plus, who doesn't love a good hero vs. hero fight?