April showers may bring May flowers, but they also bring great movies. We’ve compiled a list of the best movies that are about to leave Hulu in April 2022. From romance fan favorites to action-packed movies, there’s something entertaining on this list for everyone. You can officially stop your scrolling – check out our list of the best movies on the streaming service before they disappear.

(500) Days of Summer (2009)

Image via Fox Searchlight Pictures

Leaving April 30th

Director: Marc Webb

Writer: Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber

Cast: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Zooey Deschanel, Chloë Grace Moretz, Matthew Gray Gubler, Clark Gregg, Minka Kelly

(500) Days of Summer is a quirky yet honest look at love and how to move on when that love is lost. Paired with an exceptional soundtrack, the film follows the love story of Tom (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and Summer (Zooey Deschanel) through the highs and lows of their relationship. What makes this rom-com stand apart is the use of a nonlinear narrative structure and the attempt to deconstruct the manic pixie dream girl. From the beginning of their relationship, Summer makes a distinction between falling in love with her versus falling in love with the idea of her, which is rare to see typical romances address. For its charm and authenticity, (500) Days of Summer remains a quintessential staple of the genre.

Charlie’s Angels (2000)

Leaving April 30th

Director: McG

Writer: Ryan Rowe, Ed Solomon, and John August

Cast: Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, Lucy Liu, Bill Murray, Sam Rockwell, Tim Curry, John Forsythe

In his feature directorial debut, McG brings the popular '70s series to the modern silver screen. Charlie’s Angels stars Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, and Lucy Liu as the Angels, three badass investigators who work for an unseen millionaire (John Forsythe). Each of them are smart, beautiful, and have the martial arts skills to take out their enemies without breaking a sweat in this action comedy. Come for the fun action and stay for the Angels’ friendship and female empowerment. Bonus – the sequel, Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, is also available on Hulu, so you can turn this into a double feature.

First Daughter (2004)

Leaving April 30th

Director: Forest Whitaker

Writer: Jessica Bendinger and Kate Kondell

Cast: Katie Holmes, Marc Blucas, Amerie, Lela Rochon Fuqua, Margaret Colin, Michael Keaton

Be prepared to fall in love with this rom-com about the president’s daughter (Katie Holmes) leaving the comforts of the White House for college. While experiencing her taste of freedom, the first daughter falls for her RA (Marc Blucas) who’s really an undercover Secret Service agent. First Daughter is about self-discovery and making your own path while being under the public eye, reminiscent of Roman Holiday. Plus, for fans of the bodyguard crush trope, it’s a sweet love story about finding that safe person who can take care of you physically and emotionally.

Kingdom of Heaven (2005)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Leaving April 30th

Director: Ridley Scott

Writer: William Monahan

Cast: Orlando Bloom, Eva Green, Jeremy Irons, David Thewlis, Edward Norton, Brendon Gleeson, Liam Neeson

If you enjoyed The Last Duel, make sure to check out its spiritual predecessor – Kingdom of Heaven. Set during the Crusades, a young blacksmith (Orlando Bloom) grieving his wife and son leaves his home in France to join his father (Liam Neeson) in battle in Jerusalem. Once there, he entrenches himself in the political scene and becomes the city’s defender against its outward and inward enemies. Though the historical accuracy of the story is lacking, Ridley Scott makes up for it with impressive set designs and sweeping cinematography that immerses you into the epic drama.

Shrek (2001)

Leaving April 30th

Director: Andrew Adamson and Vicky Jenson

Writer: Ted Elliot, Terry Rossio, Joe Stillman, and Roger S. H. Schulman

Cast: Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz, John Lithgow

Shrek turns classic fairy tales on its head when an anti-social ogre (Mike Myers) and a talkative donkey (Eddie Murphy) set off on an adventure to rescue a princess (Cameron Diaz). During this thrilling and hilarious journey, Shrek starts to let others in through friendship and love. With its sharp satire and adult jokes that fly over children’s heads, Shrek stands apart as a story of accepting yourself for who you are. Spawning a few sequels and a spin-off, audiences have embraced this unlikely hero who shows the world there’s more to him beyond his green appearance and that he has layers– like an onion, not a cake.

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005)

Image via Warner Bros.

Leaving April 30th

Director: Mike Johnson and Tim Burton

Writer: John August, Caroline Thompson, and Pamela Pettler

Cast: Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter, Emily Watson, Tracey Ullman, Richard E. Grant, Christopher Lee

An underrated film of Tim Burton, the stop-motion animated musical tells the story of Victor (Johnny Depp) and his unexpected detour to the Land of the Dead after he unintentionally marries a dead bride (Helena Bonham Carter). Together, they help each other find their happily ever after and solve the mystery of the bride’s untimely death. Teaming up with his frequent collaborator Danny Elfman, the jovial music pairs well with the dark fantasy elements Tim Burton is most notable for.

The Tree of Life (2010)

Leaving April 30th

Writer/Director: Terrence Malick

Cast: Brad Pitt, Sean Penn, Jessica Chastain, Tye Sheridan

If you’re looking for a thought-provoking film, Terrence Malick writes and directs this deeply philosophical movie about the creation of the universe concurrently with the story of a suburban family in Texas. Jack (Sean Penn) is trying to make sense of his life by reflecting on memories from his childhood. In the past, he recounts memories with his two brothers (one of whom would later die), his fond relationship with his mother (Jessica Chastain), and his contentious relationship with his father (Brad Pitt). Paired with stunning visuals from cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki, The Tree of Life is a meditation on rationalizing the existential crises through the looking glass of time.

Twilight (2008)

Image via Summit Entertainment

Leaving April 30th

Director: Catherine Hardwicke

Writer: Melissa Rosenberg

Cast: Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Billy Burke, Anna Kendrick, Cam Gigandet, Peter Facinelli

Before Kristen Stewart earned her first Oscar nomination and Robert Pattinson was the caped crusader, they starred in the massively popular vampire romance movies. Based on the young adult book series, Twilight introduces audiences to Bella, the new girl at school, who finds herself drawn to the mysterious Edward Cullen and his family, who have a dark secret of their own– they’re vampires that don’t drink human blood. Though the obstacles they face are dangerous, Bella and Edward face it because their love for each other is immortal. If you’re looking to keep the vampire angst going, the Twilight Saga is available on Hulu and also leaves at the end of the month.

White Men Can’t Jump (1992)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Leaving April 30th

Director: Ron Shelton

Cast: Wesley Snipes, Woody Harrelson, Rosie Perez, Kadeem Hardison

White Men Can’t Jump turns 30 years old and what better way to celebrate its anniversary than by revisiting this classic 90s comedy. Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson star as an unlikely duo of basketball hustlers who work together to make money off others on the Los Angeles street courts. The comedy also features an epic cameo from the late, great Jeopardy host, Alex Trebek, after Billy’s girlfriend, Gloria (Rosie Perez), fulfills her lifelong dream to be on the game show. From the fashion to the birthplace of the famous yo mama jokes, the cultural impact can’t be overstated; White Men Can’t Jump stands as a perfect time capsule of a specific place and time, celebrating the LA street court scene.

The Best Shows You Can Only Stream on Hulu

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Meredith Loftus (19 Articles Published) Meredith Loftus is a Los Angeles-based freelance features writer for Collider. When she is not writing for Collider or watching movies/TV, she can be found running the live stream for Paramount and recording podcast episodes for Fangirl Forum. She enjoys baking, hiking, and explaining to others why the Mamma Mia movies deserves its own cinematic universe. More From Meredith Loftus

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe