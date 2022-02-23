Tired of mindlessly scrolling through Hulu trying to pick a movie to watch? Scroll no more! We’ve put together a list of some great movies that are leaving Hulu in February 2022. From Oscar darlings to fantasy favorites, there’s a movie for everyone on this list. February may be the shortest month of the year, so there’s no time to waste on watching these movies before they leave Hulu. Check out our list of the best Hulu movies below.

Fight Club (1999)

Leaving February 28th

Director: David Fincher

Writer: Jim Uhls

Cast: Brad Pitt, Edward Norton, and Helena Bonham-Carter

The 1999 cult classic Fight Club was the wake-up call from the numbness of capitalism consuming society in the late 90s. The film stars Brad Pitt and Edward Norton as two men who form an underground fight club in order to feel something again. Together they create a new kind of chaos that’s gripping, dark, and compelling every time. Whether it’s your first time watching it or the twentieth time, Fight Club offers a challenging philosophical viewpoint that audiences keep coming back to, defining a generation in the process. Plus, it’s so quotable that you may not even realize you’ve been quoting it for years. (First rule of fight club…)

The French Connection (1971)

Leaving February 28th

Director: William Friedkin

Writer: Ernest Tidyman

Cast: Gene Hackman, Roy Scheider, Fernando Rey, Tony Lo Bianco, and Marcel Bozzuffi

If you’re looking for a crime thriller that also happens to be a great film, The French Connection is a must-watch. Gene Hackman and Roy Scheider as two NYPD narcotics detectives and their attempt to track down a heroin smuggler from France. It’s suspenseful yet fast-paced, to keep you engaged for its entire runtime; plus, the film is based on the real events of this history-making narcotics haul. This Best Picture winner has been listed as one of the best movies of all time, so if you haven’t seen it, give it a watch before it leaves the streaming service.

Glory (1989)

Leaving February 28th

Director: Edward Zwick

Writer: Kevin Jarre

Cast: Matthew Broderick, Denzel Washington, Cary Elwes, and Morgan Freeman

If you’re looking for a good historical war drama to watch during Black History Month, be sure to check out Glory before it leaves Hulu. Set during the Civil War, this film tells the story of the Union Army’s first African-American regiment under the command of a white colonel. Widely considered one of the best movies about the Civil War, it is able to show the complex dynamics and struggles Black soldiers experienced, even as they fought for their lives and freedom. Glory also includes exceptional performances from Matthew Broderick post-Ferris Bueller, as well as a star-making role for Denzel Washington. After all, this was the film that gave Washington his first Oscar win.

Gone Girl (2014)

Leaving February 28th

Director: David Fincher

Writer: Gillian Flynn

Cast: Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike, Neil Patrick Harris, Tyler Perry, and Carrie Coon

Looking for a thriller where it's more than meets the eye? Gone Girl is a must-watch. From the director behind Fight Club, Zodiac, and The Social Network, Gone Girl is about a wife who goes missing and the media attention around her disappearance. Ben Affleck stars as the husband who quickly becomes the prime suspect of this dark mystery that unfolds. In true David Fincher fashion, it’s a thought-provoking story with some twists that keep you engaged from start to finish. Come for the appeal of a psychological thriller, stay for Rosamund Pike’s mesmerizing performance.

The Princess Bride (1987)

Leaving February 28th

Director: Rob Reiner

Writer: William Goldman

Cast: Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Mandy Patinkin, Chris Sarandon, Wallace Shawn, André the Giant, and Christopher Guest

The Princess Bride is leaving Hulu? Inconceivable! When a young boy is sick, his grandfather tells him the story of two lovers who are separated and reunited five years later. The only obstacles in their way are an evil prince, a fencing master, and rodents of unusual size. This 1987 fantasy movie is jam-packed with action, adventure, romance, and comedy that is guaranteed to be a crowd pleaser.

That Thing You Do! (1996)

Leaving February 28th

Director: Tom Hanks

Writer: Tom Hanks

Cast: Tom Everett Scott, Liv Tyler, Johnathon Schaech, Steve Zahn, Ethan Embry, Charlize Theron, and Tom Hanks

If you want a light movie with infectious pop music, That Thing You Do! is what you’re looking for. Tom Hanks’ directorial debut centers on the rise and fall of a one-hit-wonder band in the 1960s. The movie follows similar tropes of a music biopic, which makes you question if The Wonders were a real band. (Spoiler alert: they were not!) It features Charlize Theron’s first credited performance, plus an Oscar-nominated song that will stay stuck in your head for the rest of the day.

What's Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)

Leaving February 28th

Director: Lasse Hallström

Writer: Peter Hedges

Cast: Johnny Depp, Leonardo DiCaprio, Juliette Lewis, Mary Steenburgen, and John C. Reilly

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape is a classic coming-of-age 90s drama about a young man and his life in Iowa. Gilbert Grape juggles caring for his family, maintaining his job at the local grocery store, and finding love along the way. What’s Eating Gilbert Grape includes a star-making performance from Leonardo DiCaprio, which earned him his first Oscar nomination at 19 years old. When the angst of your life gets you down, it can be therapeutic to watch someone else’s drama.

