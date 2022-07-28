We’re running up that hill to the end of July, and we have to say goodbye to more movies leaving Hulu in July 2022. We’ve brought together a list of the best movies that are about to leave the streaming service, including sci-fi cult classics, chick flick favorites, and a double dose of Robin Williams. Your scrolling can officially cease– check out our list of the best movies on the streaming service before they’re gone.

Image via Lionsgate

Leaving July 31

Director: Phil Alden Robinson

Writer: Daniel Taplitz

Cast: Robin Williams, Mila Kunis, Peter Dinklage, James Earl Jones, Melissa Leo, Hamish Linklater

In his final film released before his death, Robin Williams stars as Henry Altmann, a man who learns he has a brain aneurysm and only has 90 minutes to live. With his remaining time, he attempts to reconcile with all the people he’s hurt, including his wife (Melissa Leo) and his son (Hamish Linklater). The Angriest Man in Brooklyn is an American remake of the Israeli film, The 92 Minutes of Mr. Baum; the film has a manic pace matching Altmann’s own countdown, but the film offers introspection on what a person would do if they found out they only had so much longer to live. If you’re looking for a comedic drama that asks you to ponder your life and features Williams, The Angriest Man in Brooklyn is the film for you.

Center Stage (2000)

Image via Columbia Pictures

Leaving July 31

Director: Nicholas Hytner

Writer: Carol Heikkinen

Cast: Amanda Schull, Zoe Saldaña, Susan May Pratt, Peter Gallagher, Donna Murphy, Ethan Stiefel

Discover the competitive world of professional ballet in this 2000 teen drama, featuring the film debut of Zoe Saldaña. Center Stage follows a group of ballet dancers who’ve been accepted to a prestigious dance academy and vying for a spot as one of their principal dancers. The film explores how each of the dancers deals with the pressure as they figure out what they really want from life and dance. For anyone outside the world of dance, there’s plenty of drama, impressive choreography, and a soundtrack featuring Mandy Moore to keep your attention. Center Stage is one of the more underrated teen movies of the era, so make sure to give it a watch before its curtain call.

Image via 20th Century Fox

Leaving July 31

Director: David Frankel

Writer: Aline Brosh McKenna

Cast: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, Simon Baker, Adrian Grenier

Andy (Anne Hathaway), an aspiring journalist, enters the world of high fashion when she’s hired as an assistant to legendary editor-in-chief, Miranda Priestley (Meryl Streep). The Devil Wears Prada features an iconic performance from Streep as the cold, demanding Miranda; with the pursing of her lips, she and her imposing presence rules the fashion industry. In addition to an Oscar-nominated performance by Streep, Patricia Field, costume designer behind Sex and the City, and her Oscar-nominated costumes make the fashion world accessible.

The Devil Wears Prada is also a psychological drama about the cycles of abuse found in a toxic work environment. Andy willingly accepts berating from Miranda and her unreasonable requests day in and day out. In trying to gain favor from Miranda, Andy alters more than just her wardrobe, but her personality as well. It’s not just her either– both Emily (Emily Blunt) and Nigel (Stanley Tucci) have worked at Runway long enough to accept this level of mistreatment as normal. For all the couture and stellar performances, this film speaks to the mental toll a job can take in order to advance a career. Groundbreaking.

Image via Columbia Pictures

Leaving July 31

Director: Luc Besson

Writer: Luc Besson and Robert Mark Kamen

Cast: Bruce Willis, Gary Oldman, Milla Jovovich, Chris Tucker, Iam Holm

Get your multi passes out for this sci-fi adventure from the mind of Luc Besson. Korben Dallas (Bruce Willis) and his life is turned on its head when Leeloo (Milla Jovovich) falls into his cab. Together, they race against time to save humanity from Zorg (Gary Oldman) and the Great Evil. The film also features Chris Tucker as the scene-stealing Ruby Rhod, an over-the-top talk show host who helps Dallas and Leeloo. With its hyper-stylized aesthetic, The Fifth Element stands apart from other sci-fi movies of the 90s. Plus, with its themes of political corruption and the tension between technology and mankind, The Fifth Element has more relevance today than it did in the late 1990s.

Image via Warner Bros.

Leaving July 31

Director: George Miller

Writer: George Miller, John Collee, Judy Morris, and Warren Coleman

Cast: Elijah Wood, Robin Williams, Brittany Murphy, Hugh Jackman, Nicole Kidman, Hugo Weaving

Before George Miller resurrected the Max Max franchise with Fury Road, there was the animated jukebox musical, Happy Feet. The movie tells the story of Mumble (voiced by Elijah Wood), a tap-dancing Emperor penguin who leaves his home after being ostracized for his inability to sing. He embarks on an adventure where he learns about life beyond the forbidden shores with a group of Adelie penguins, led by Ramón (voiced by Robin Williams). Though he can’t sing, he woos Gloria (voiced by Brittany Murphy), the best singer and Mumble’s crush, through his happy feet. For what’s regarded as a fun musical for kids, Happy Feet has a message of standing up to authority and embracing something different in order to save the day.

Image via Columbia Pictures

Leaving July 31

Director: Sofia Coppola

Cast: Kirsten Dunst, Jason Schwartzman, Judy Davis, Rip Torn, Rose Byrne, Molly Shannon, Jamie Dornan, Tom Hardy

Sofia Coppola puts a spin on this electrifying retelling of the life of France’s infamous queen. The historical drama, infused with its anachronistic soundtrack, follows Kirsten Dunst as Marie Antoinette as she navigates a loveless marriage to Louis XVI (Jason Schwartzman), the French court in Versailles, and the lavish lifestyle that comes with it. Though she’s known for her extravagant spending, Marie Antoinette also focuses on the isolation that the young queen faced after leaving her home in Austria; Coppola creates an intimate picture of the loneliness rarely seen with the ill-fated monarch. Get lost in the world of 18th century French society with a slice of cake before it faces the streaming service guillotine!

Once Upon a Time in America (1987)

Image via Warner Bros

Leaving July 31

Director: Sergio Leone

Writer: Sergio Leone, Leonardo Benvenuti, Piero De Bernardi, Enrico Medioli, Franco Arcalli, and Franco Ferrini

Cast: Robert De Niro, James Woods, Elizabeth McGovern, Joe Pesci, Burt Young, William Forsythe

Revisit the gangster classic and last film from legendary director Sergio Leone. Once Upon a Time in America tells the story of two friends, Noodles (Robert De Niro) and Max (James Woods), as they rise to power as gangsters in New York City; their friendship begins to break down as they differ on where they want their business to go. The film explores betrayal, greed, and loss through the flashbacks and flash forwards in Noodles’ opium-induced mind. There’s no clear heroes or villains in this nearly four-hour film, yet it stands tall as one of the best films from the genre that is well worth your time.

Image via Sony

Leaving July 31

Director: Paul W. S. Anderson

Cast: Milla Jovovich, Michelle Rodriguez, Eric Mabius, James Purefoy, Colin Salmon, Jason Isaacs

Journey to Raccoon City with Milla Jovovich before it’s too late! Based on the popular video games, Resident Evil teams Jovovich’s Alice up with Rain (Michelle Rodriguez) and Matt (Eric Mabius) to infiltrate The Hive to keep a virus from escaping and affecting humanity. Though the visual effects are dated, the action keeps you on the edge of your seat as the team fights off mutated dogs and zombified scientists. Not enough Resident Evil for you? Then make sure to watch the sequels also available and turn it into a movie marathon.

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007)

Image via Columbia Pictures

Leaving July 31

Director: Jake Kasden

Writer: Jake Kasden and Judd Apatow

Cast: John C. Reilly, Jenna Fischer, Tim Meadows, Kristen Wiig, David Krumholtz, Craig Robinson

There are parody movies, and then there’s Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story. Jake Kasden and Judd Apatow take a stab at the entire music biopic genre through the stand-in of Dewey Cox (John C. Reilly), a combination of many artists who’ve received the biopic treatment like Johnny Cash and Ray Charles. The movie follows the similar story beats that you find in your typical music biopic– from their humble origins, the big break, addiction to drugs, and the triumphant final performance with a freeze-frame and text ending. You may never look at music biopics the same way after Walk Hard, but you’ll laugh your way through Dewey Cox’s entire life, featuring an all-star ensemble of comedy actors and an ear-grabbing soundtrack.