Almost Famous (2000)

Leaving March 31st

Writer/Director: Cameron Crowe

Cast: Billy Crudup, Frances McDormand, Kate Hudson, Jason Lee, Anna Paquin, Philip Seymour Hoffman

If you’re looking for a great movie that also features a killer soundtrack, be sure to check out Cameron Crowe’s love letter to rock-n-roll, Almost Famous. The semi-autobiographical film follows a teenager in the 1970s writing for Rolling Stone as he tours with a rock band. During his eye-opening journey across the country, the teenager learns about love, life, and what it means to pursue your dreams. Not only did Almost Famous win an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay, but it also won a Grammy for Best Compilation Soundtrack, which features the likes of The Who, Led Zeppelin, and Elton John.

Batman (1989)

Leaving March 31st

Director: Tim Burton

Writer: Sam Hamm and Warren Skaaren

Cast: Michael Keaton, Jack Nicholson, Kim Basinger, Robert Wuhl, Pat Hingle, Billy Dee Williams

Holy Hulu Batman! If you’re still riding the high from The Batman, then you should check out the movie that started it all. From the mind of Tim Burton, Batman is the first modern cinematic outing of the caped crusader starring Michael Keaton as Batman, Gotham’s dark knight who strikes fear into the hearts of the city’s criminal underworld. He faces off against the clown prince of crime, The Joker, played by Jack Nicholson. If one Batman movie isn’t enough, turn it into a marathon and watch Batman Returns, Batman Forever, and Batman & Robin before they leave Hulu as well.

The King of Comedy (1983)

Leaving March 31st

Director: Martin Scorsese

Writer: Paul D. Zimmerman

Cast: Robert De Niro, Jerry Lewis, Sandra Bernhard, Diahnne Abbott

In the impressive filmography of Martin Scorsese, The King of Comedy is one of his most underrated movies. Robert De Niro stars as an eager yet failed comic looking for his big break in show business. When he meets a famous talk show host, he believes all his dreams will finally come true; however, when the talk show host rejects him, the unstable comic becomes obsessed, and his obsession escalates to a disturbing climax. If the plot sounds familiar, it’s because much of it is found in a recent film also starring De Niro: Joker.

Moulin Rouge! (2001)

Leaving March 31st

Director: Baz Luhrmann

Writer: Baz Luhrmann and Craig Pearce

Cast: Nicole Kidman, Ewan McGregor, John Leguizamo, Jim Broadbent, Richard Roxburgh

When you combine the postmodern styling of Baz Luhrmann with the pop hits of the 20th century, you get Moulin Rouge!, a Best Picture nominee at the 74th Academy Awards. Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor co-lead as star-crossed lovers who meet at the famed Moulin Rouge during the Bohemian movement. The jukebox musical is an explosion of lavish costumes, dance numbers, and a catchy soundtrack, but at its core is about two people in love trying to overcome every obstacle that comes their way. Immerse yourself in a musical love story that will grip you until the end of time.

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Leaving March 31st

Director: Sam Mendes

Writer: Justin Haythe

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet, Michael Shannon, Kathryn Hahn, David Harbour, Kathy Bates

Revolutionary Road is an intimate look at a couple desperately fighting with conformity and trying not to drown in the process. The romantic drama reunites Titanic stars, Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, as a suburban couple who are disillusioned with their comfortable lives. Their personal struggles come to a head and the two create a plan to escape the monotony of 1950s Connecticut. Though they intend to leave it all behind for a life in Paris, complications arise and the decisions they make push them to their breaking point.

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion (1997)

Leaving March 31st

Director: David Mirkin

Writer: Robin Schiff

Cast: Mira Sorvino, Lisa Kudrow, Janeane Garofalo, Alan Cumming

Move over Bill and Ted – Romy and Michele are here to take the world by storm! Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion is a comedy starring Mira Sorvino and Lisa Kudrow about two best friends who attend their high school reunion together. While they haven’t accomplished much in their professional lives, they come up with a plan to impress their former classmates. Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion embraces the fun of being your authentic self and not letting the popular kids get you down. (It even includes an epic dance number!)

The Royal Tenenbaums (2001)

Leaving March 31st

Director: Wes Anderson

Writer: Wes Anderson and Owen Wilson

Cast: Danny Glover, Gene Hackman, Anjelica Huston, Bill Murray, Gwyneth Paltrow, Ben Stiller, Luke Wilson, Owen Wilson

From the whimsical mind of Wes Anderson comes a film about an eccentric, dysfunctional family living in New York City. When the patriarch of the family attempts to reconcile with his estranged family, they start to face the fears they’ve been avoiding. The all-star cast rounding out the Tenenbaum family includes Gene Hackman, Anjelica Huston, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Ben Stiller. Like all of Anderson’s films, the delightful comedy is paired with deeper themes, such as isolation, separation, child prodigies experiencing failure, and depression. By the end of the film, you’ll either need a good cry or a red Adidas tracksuit (maybe both).

Stick It (2006)

Leaving March 31st

Writer/Director: Jessica Bendinger

Cast: Jeff Bridges, Missy Peregrym, Vanessa Lengies, Jon Gries, Gia Carides, Julia Warner, Kellan Lutz

Stick It is one of the few movies that takes audiences inside the world of gymnastics (It’s not called gym-nice-tics!) After too many encounters with the law, a rebellious former gymnast is sentenced to attend a gymnastics academy. Her defiant attitude clashes with the head coach, played by Jeff Bridges, and she begins to change the traditional routines of the sport. Unlike a lot of chick flicks, this underrated teen comedy-drama centers around empowerment and uniting to rage against the machine. Also, it features a soundtrack that acts as a time capsule of the mid-00s.

Whiplash (2014)

Leaving March 31st

Writer/Director: Damien Chazelle

Cast: Miles Teller, J. K. Simmons, Paul Reiser, Melissa Benoist

Make sure to revisit the film that put Damien Chazelle on the map. Whiplash is a psychological drama centers around an aspiring jazz drummer who’s pushed to the limit by his instructor at a prestigious music school. His obsession to please his teacher to the point of bleeding hands begins to deteriorate his life around him. If the subject matter isn’t your cup of tea, it’s worth seeing the magnetic performance of J. K. Simmons as the ruthless drumming instructor, which earned him an Academy Award.

