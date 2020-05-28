There are a number of streaming services out there with a host of original and library content, but sometimes it can be hard to see what sets the streaming services apart. When it comes to Hulu, they not only have a robust lineup of original series that are excellent but also a number of library TV shows that you can only find on this particular streaming service, from comedies to animated shows, fantasy to sci-fi. Below, we highlight the very best shows you can only binge-watch on Hulu—including originals and library content—which should serve as argument enough that if you don’t already have it, it’s well worth signing up for Hulu now.

Editor's note: This article was updated September 2024 to include How to Die Alone.

‘How to Die Alone’ (2024 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 83%

How To Die Alone Release Date September 13, 2024 Cast Natasha Rothwell , Conrad Ricamora , Jocko Sims , KeiLyn Durrel Jones

Hulu is no stranger to churning out exciting new projects by up-and-coming stars. Next on their list is Natasha Rothwell, who has co-created and stars in How to Die Alone. The show sees Rothwell portray Melissa, a young, loveless JFK airport employee who finds unlikely hope through a terrifying experience. A comedy bursting with fresh ideas, the series also features the likes of Conrad Ricamora, Jocko Sims, Jaylee Hamidi, and Michelle McLeod. How to Die Alone is produced by Disney's Onyx Collective, ABC Signature, Big Hattie Productions, and Welcome Stranger, with Rothwell showrunning alongside Orange Is the New Black, BoJack Horseman, PEN15, and more’s Vera Santamaria. - Jake Hodges

'Only Murders in the Building' (2021 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 98% | IMDb: 8.1/10

Our collective fascination for true crime—and specifically true crime podcasts—comes into comedic focus with Only Murders in the Building. Charles (Steve Martin), a lonely out-of-work actor, Oliver (Martin Short), a washed-up Broadway director, and Mabel (Selena Gomez), a mysterious young woman, find themselves living in the same building when a murder is committed. They decide to investigate themselves and weave their findings into a podcast. Each character has their own motivation for obsessing over the murder and the episodes eke out the mystery with a side of character development, surprise guest stars, and plenty of twists. Only Murders in the Building is a delightful romp that centers its characters, without forgetting that a murder mystery is at the heart of the story. Both Steve Martin and Martin Short are delightful in their roles—Martin's understated Charles is the voice of reason, while Short's Oliver hides his true pain beneath his eccentricities. This show is an easy to watch, and you don't even have to be a true-crime fan to love it. – Monita Mohan

'The Other Black Girl' (2023 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 85% | IMDb: 6.8/10

The Other Black Girl Release Date September 13, 2023 Creator Zakiya Dalila Harris, Rashida Jones Cast Sinclair Daniel , Ashleigh Murray , Kate Owens , Karina Willis

Based on the novel by Zakiya Dalila Harris, The Other Black Girl is a satirical mystery that explores Blackness in white spaces and the ways that white institutions encourage competition between marginalized groups. The story follows Sinclair Daniel (Insidious: The Red Door) as Nella, an underappreciated editorial assistant at a book publishing firm where she's the only Black woman on staff. When a new assistant is hired who is a fellow Black woman, they quickly bond, but Nella's life soon starts to unravel as she suspects her new friend might be trying to sabotage her to get ahead just as she's on the cusp of a promotion. The series plays with visuals and editing techniques borrowed from the horror genre to convey the unease of pervasive racism, which fits perfectly as the mystery escalates and draws the viewer into the same uneasiness.

'Tiny Beautiful Things' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 85% | IMDb: 7.1/10

Based on the novel by Cheryl Strayed, Tiny Beautiful Things captures the difficulties of motherhood and the importance of treasuring your family in such a raw way that feels both breathtaking and tragic all at once. Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision) and Sarah Pidgeon (The Wilds) play two versions of Clare, a woman whose life is slowly falling apart who finds an outlet in starting an advice column. Hahn plays Clare as an adult with her marriage on the rocks and no idea how to relate to her daughter, while Pidgeon is the youthful version of Clare from the past with her whole life ahead of her. The advice column focuses on the type of advice Clare would give her younger self as we, the audience, see her tragedies, hangups, and joys play out in both the past and the present.

'Fleishman Is in Trouble' (2022 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 87% | IMDb: 7.7/10

Fleishman is in Trouble Release Date November 17, 2022 Creator Taffy Brodesser-Akner Cast Jesse Eisenberg , Claire Danes , Lizzy Caplan , Adam Brody​

A truly bizarre dark comedy, Fleishman Is in Trouble comes from Taffy Brodesser-Akner, who also wrote the novel on which the series is based. Jesse Eisenberg plays Dr. Toby Fleishman, a forty-something divorcee who finds himself responsible for his two children after his ex-wife (Claire Danes) inexplicably disappears. Fleishman Is in Trouble unravels through a nonlinear experience narrated by Toby's friend Libby (Lizzy Caplan). Although odd, and at times perplexing, Fleishman Is in Trouble is genuinely entertaining — mostly due to the wonderful supporting characters played by Josh Radnor (Hunters) and Adam Brody (Shazam). – Yael Tygiel

'Welcome to Chippendales' (2022 - 2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 72% | IMDb: 7.3/10

Welcome to Chippendales is a limited series that chronicles the unbelievable true story of Somen "Steve" Banerjee, the man behind Chippendales. Crafted by Robert Siegel (Pam and Tommy), Welcome to Chippendales stars The Eternals' Kumail Nanjiani as Banerjee, a dreamer who follows his American Dream to create the famous male revue. Bursting with dancing, drama, drugs, and murder, Welcome to Chippendales is an unforgettable peek under the collar and cuffs. Co-starring Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus), Annaleigh Ashford, and Juliette Lewis (Yellowjackets), Welcome to Chippendales is an eight-episode series revealing the tragic circumstances of Banerjee's successes, as well as his ultimate demise. – Yael Tygiel

'Reboot' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 85% | IMDb: 7.4/10

Reboot (2022) Release Date September 20, 2022 Cast Keegan-Michael Key , Johnny Knoxville Rachel Bloom , Calum Worthy

From Steven Levitan of Modern Family fame comes Reboot, a meta-filled sitcom about a sitcom reboot. The brilliantly talented Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) stars as a writer determined to reboot a sitcom from the early 2000s. To do so, she must reunite the dysfunctional cast of the original series and continue the story with wittier, more modern humor. Starring in Reboot as the cast of the original series are talented comedians Keegan-Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville, and Judy Greer, with Paul Reiser (The Boys) appearing as the original show's showrunner. Reboot is playfully entertaining, ludicrous at times, and ultimately, undeniably clever. – Yael Tygiel

'Tell Me Lies' (2022 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 73% | IMDb: 6.7/10

Tell Me Lies Tell Me Lies is a drama television series created by Meaghan Oppenheimer for Hulu. Based on the novel, the series follows the relationship of two people over eight years who develop into a toxic co-dependent relationship that causes lasting effects for them and those closest to them. Release Date September 7, 2022 Creator Meaghan Oppenheimer Cast Grace Van Patten , Jackson White , Catherine Missal , Spencer House

Based on the novel by Carola Lovering, Tell Me Lies is a dark and thrilling drama about the toll a tumultuous relationship can take when infatuation becomes an addiction. Produced by Emma Roberts, Tell Me Lies holds viewers' attention with an intoxicating mystery, peeling back layers of the sinister plot over a lengthy entanglement. Star Grace Van Patten (Nine Perfect Strangers) is enigmatic and magnetic as Lucy, inviting the audience to watch the chaos she brings to the story, as well as the passion between Lucy and Stephen (Jackson White). Tell Me Lies is irresistibly messy, full of secrets, twists, and non-stop entertainment. – Yael Tygiel

'Under the Banner of Heaven' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 86% | IMDb: 7.5/10

Andrew Garfield (Spider-Man: No Way Home) shines in Under the Banner of Heaven, a dramatic mystery set within a fundamentalist LDS community in Utah. Garfield continues to hone his talent, becoming indistinguishable from his characters with the role of Detective Jeb Pyre, a man of faith who is tested when he's called to investigate a vicious murder. Along with Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven stars Sam Worthington (Avatar) and Daisy Edgar-Jones (War of the Worlds). Based on the terrible true story, Under the Banner of Heaven presents an eerie mystery as well as broaching fascinating questions about faith, morality, and humanity. – Yael Tygiel

'The Bear' (2022 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 99% | IMDb: 8.6/10

The Bear is a drama about a talented young chef, played by Jeremy Allen White (Shameless), who returns home due to a tragedy, leaving the fine-dining world behind to run his family's small sandwich restaurant. Through unique circumstances presented in an expectedly relatable story, White's performance as the heartbroken Chef Carmy is stunningly intriguing as he blends devastation and grief with the perceived loss of his own future. The Bear navigates strained family drama with harsh realities and features a stellar supporting cast as the tenacious restaurant staff, including Liza Colón-Zayas (In Treatment) and Ayo Edebiri (Big Mouth). – Yael Tygiel

'Reservation Dogs' (2021 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 99% | IMDb: 8.3/10

Reservation Dogs Release Date August 9, 2021 Cast D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai , Devery Jacobs , Lane Factor , Paulina Alexis , Elva Guerra , Lil Mike , Funny Bone , Sarah Podemski

One of the most hilarious and fresh new shows, Reservation Dogs is a coming-of-age story centered on four Native American teenagers growing up on a reservation in eastern Oklahoma. It is a winner of an Independent Spirit Award and it is easy to see why as it is an endlessly funny experience that never lets up. Full of nuanced and compelling characters who are all trying to navigate a harsh world, the humor is grounded in a real sense of humanity that makes for a loving portrait of a people. It is a show that deconstructs and pokes fun at the common portrayals of Native American people in media, eschewing stereotypes to move beyond the superficial imagery to find something far more profound. It both earns every laugh and emotional beat, drawing you into every loving detail of its world with an unending charm. – Chase Hutchinson

'The Dropout' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 90% | IMDb: 7.5/10

The Dropout Release Date March 3, 2022 Creator Elizabeth Meriwether Cast Amanda Seyfried , Naveen Andrews

The story of Elizabeth Holmes and her company, Theranos, has become one of the most fascinating fraud cases in the past decade. Based on the hit podcast of the same name, The Dropout chronicles the meteoric rise of Elizabeth Holmes, played by Oscar nominee Amanda Seyfried, and her ultimate downfall. With her distinct deep voice and clad in a black turtleneck, she and her partner Sunny Balwani (Naveen Andrews) set about trying to change the world through Theranos. Audiences get to know the hidden layers of the once-praised CEO as Seyfried immerses herself as Holmes, peeling back the layers of her hidden insecurities as well as her blatant manipulation. The Dropout is a microcosm of the Silicon Valley startup scene, exposing the questionable nature of "fake it until you make it" work ethic. — Meredith Loftus

'The Great' (2020 - 2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 96% | IMDb: 8.2/10

Created by Tony McNamara, the Oscar-nominated screenwriter of The Favorite, The Great tells the "mostly true" story of Catherine the Great (Elle Fanning). Naïve but ambitious, Catherine optimistically enters into marriage with Emperor Peter III (Nicholas Hoult) of Russia but is quickly disenchanted with the cruel, mercurial nature of the ruler and his court. She begins to collect her own allies in a dangerous scheme to coup the emperor and reform the country. Yet despite their drastically different ideas of leadership, she finds herself drawn to her volatile husband – who can't help but be charmed by her even in her antagonism. Sharp and wickedly funny, The Great is a rollicking good time with two outstanding performances from Fanning and Hoult. – Mary Kate Carr

'Nine Perfect Strangers' (2021 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 59% | IMDb: 7.0/10

The latest installment from powerhouse collaborators David E. Kelley, Nicole Kidman, and author Liane Moriarty (some of the masterminds behind Big Little Lies), Nine Perfect Strangers is a trippy, tense character study. Kidman stars as the mysterious Masha, the founder of a wellness resort that brings together an unlikely group of strangers (including Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Regina Hall, and more) for an unforgettable therapeutic experience. Each of the attendees brings their own demons and dark pasts, but no one has more secrets than Masha herself. While the cure may prove to be worse than the disease for her guests, Masha's past comes back to haunt her in a way that threatens to upend everything she's built at Tranquillum House. – Mary Kate Carr

'The Handmaid’s Tale' (2017 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 83% | IMDb: 8.4/10

Based on the novel by Margaret Atwood, The Handmaid's Tale is set in a dystopian future following America's Second Civil War, where sexism and totalitarianism run rampant and staggering rates of infertility have led to the enslavement of fertile women. The story follows June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss), renamed Offred, a Handmaid to Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) and his wife Serena Joy (Yvonne Strahovski), and her struggle to survive in this new world. Dark, brutal, but laced with underlying hope, The Handmaid's Tale is a frighteningly relevant commentary on religion and societal roles that features compelling characters and a gripping story. – Olivia Fitzpatrick

'How I Met Your Father' (2022 - 2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 34% | IMDb: 5.7/10

Years after Ted (Josh Radnor) found true love on How I Met Your Mother, Sophie (Hilary Duff), another hopeless romantic New Yorker, begins her own quest for a partner on How I Met Your Father. As her older self (Kim Cattrall) narrates to her future son, the path to meeting "The Father" begins with befriending Jesse (Chris Lowell) and his roommate Sid (Suraj Sharma), eventually forming a new "gang" with Jesse's sister Ellen (Tien Tran), Sophie's BFF Valentina (Francia Raisa), and Valentina's newly-acquired British boyfriend Charlie (Tom Ainsley). While Sophie pursues her happy ending, the new friends have the kind of wacky misadventures that will appeal to HIMYM fans. Even more appealing are the Easter eggs from the original series sprinkled throughout (and even some familiar faces and places revisited at the end of season 1). – Mary Kate Carr

'The Mindy Project' (2012 - 2017)

Rotten Tomatoes: 86% | IMDb: 7.5/10

The Mindy Project is a love letter to romantic comedies with wall-to-wall jokes. Fans of Mindy Kaling's character on The Office will easily fall in love with Mindy Lahiri, a somewhat self-centered but lovable single gal who's also a competent and accomplished OB/GYN. She's frequently at odds with her handsome coworkers, particularly Dr. Danny Castellano (Chris Messina). Yet the comically weird workplace fosters its own found family – and a few love stories, too. Over the course of its six seasons, the show deftly handles cast turnover and introduces lots of memorable characters, both on the staff of Shulman & Associates as well as in the parade of Mindy's wacky, attractive boyfriends. – Mary Kate Carr

'PEN15' (2019 - 2021)

Rotten Tomatoes: 97% | IMDb: 8.1/10

PEN15 Release Date February 8, 2019 Cast Maya Erskine , Anna Konkle , Melora Walters , Mutsuko Erskine

Being a teenage girl isn't easy. And, back in the days of the original TRL and dial-up internet, things were even harder. In PEN15, 30-somethings Ana Konkle and Maya Erskine play fictionalized versions of their 13-year-old selves, best friends Ana Kone and Maya Ishii-Peters. Trough the eyes of these two middle-school outcasts, the show offers us an earnest, unapologetically funny, and sometimes painfully uncomfortable portrayal of early adolescence. Surrounded by actual kids who play their friends, siblings, and classmates, Konkle and Erskine disappear into the skins of Ana and Maya, to a point in which it becomes hard to see them as anything but actual middle-schoolers. After the illusion takes hold, PEN15 sores to heights never before seen in the history of teen shows. The series' second and final season is sure to bring you to tears just as quickly as it can make you laugh. The supporting cast is also worthy of praise, particularly Mutsuko Erskine, Erskine's real life mother, who plays Maya's mom, Yuki, a no-nonsense Japanese immigrant to which the show devotes an entire episode that is by far the most beautiful 30 minutes of television of 2021. – Elisa Guimarães

'Veronica Mars' (2004 - 2019)

Rotten Tomatoes: 91% | IMDb: 8.4/10

Veronica Mars Release Date September 22, 2004 Creator Rob Thomas Cast Kristen Bell , Enrico Colantoni , Jason Dohring , Percy Daggs III

What if you made a show about a high schooler who was a private eye? And what if that show was packed with film noir references that made the mysteries and investigations all the more exciting? That's Veronica Mars in a nutshell, and it's a testament to the characters and Kristen Bell's winning performance that the show holds up so well to this day. The show initially ran for three seasons, telling one big mystery each season and shifting to college in Season 3, and was revived in 2019 for an all-new fourth season with an all-new mystery all while aging up its characters rather significantly. This is compelling teen TV at its finest with a number of emotional gut-punches to boot.

'Castle Rock' (2018 - 2019)

Rotten Tomatoes: 88% | IMDb: 7.5/10

If you're into Stephen King, you simply have to watch Castle Rock. This is an anthology series where each season focuses on a different group of characters and story, with the thread being that it all takes place in and around a town called Castle Rock. It's a remix of many King stories, so the first season is a loose adaptation of The Shawshank Redemption and other King stories, while Season 2 is a mash-up of Misery and Salem's Lot. It takes the kernel of an idea of these tales and fleshes them out beautifully, with a wonderful ensemble that includes Andre Holland, Lizzy Caplan, Sissy Spacek, and Tim Robbins. It's spooky, heavy into mythology, and kind of addicting.