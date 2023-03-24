Since its 2007 launch, Hulu has been a significant player in the streaming market and routinely creates high-quality original content for its users. But with so much original material being created by streaming platforms these days in an effort to draw in users and excel at what they do, it can be difficult to keep up.

Although Hulu joined the original content party a little later than its rivals, it doesn't appear to lose its edge with each new production. As evidenced by their IMDb scores, several of Hulu's most popular shows have won accolades from both viewers and critics, making them worthwhile to be added to moviegoers’ watch lists.

10 Love, Victor (2020 - 2022)

IMDb Score: 8/10

Inspired by and set in the same cinematic world as the 2018 film Love, Simon, Love, Victor follows Victor (Michael Cimino), a new student at Creekwood High School, as he navigates issues at home, gets used to a new environment, and wrestles with his sexual orientation. He then turns to Simon (Nick Robinson) for assistance in navigating the ups and downs of high school when it all becomes too much.

Love, Victor embraces and continues giving other young people who reside in conservative places or far from other LGBT people a sense of community and a myriad of possible futures to which they might aspire. Also, it is an almost flawless spin-off series that somehow outperforms the original film.

9 Pen15 (2019 - 2021)

IMDb Score: 8.1/10

Pen15 is a humorous tale of middle school as witnessed by two girls in the 7th grade, played by 31-year-old actresses Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle by the time season 1 of the show began, as they navigate the social awkwardness of adolescence.

With its dial-up modems, bubblegum pop, and frosted lip gloss, PEN15 is the ideal trip down memory lane for Old Millennials. The show also bravely confronts the awkwardness, horribleness, and magnificence of adolescence with a large heart. Additionally, even when the treatment of the subject matter sometimes cringes, Konkle and Erskine maintain a charmingly wacky chemistry.

8 11.22.63 (2016)

IMDb Score: 8.1/10

Based on the 2011 novel of the same name by Stephen King, 11.22.63 follows an English teacher Jake Epping (James Franco), who is a newly divorced man from Lisbon, Maine, and is offered by his lifelong friend, Al Templeton (Chris Cooper), to go back in time to 1960.

11.22.63 is a must-see TV show due to its captivating, wholly original plot and great performances by Franco and Sarah Gadon. It’s also a classic example of science fiction/horror hokum with a welcome edge that breathes new life into the time-travel subgenre.

7 Only Murders in the Building (2021 - )

IMDb Score: 8.1/10

Only Murders in the Building follows three neighbors, played by Martin Short, Steve Martin, and Selena Gomez, whose shared interest in true crime podcasts brings them together to investigate a murder in the apartment building in which they all live.

The show is an entertaining adventure that captures both the appeal of Agatha Christine-style whodunnits and the bizarre absurdity of a culture that utilizes real-life murder as entertainment. Elements of solitude, camaraderie, and humor are all present in the series, giving everyone something to linger too. Also, Only Murders in the Building beautifully highlights and bridges the generational gap, luring viewers from all age groups.

6 The Great (2020 - )

IMDb Score: 8.1/10

Loosely based on the rise to power of Catherine the Great, Empress of All Russia, The Great is a historical and satirical black comedy-drama TV series that discusses Catherine the Great's (Elle Fanning) transition from an outsider to the woman who ruled Russia as the most extended period of time.

The Great is a classy and boisterous genre-busting history lecture that is equally full of witty banter, idealistic principles, and heinous vice. Moreover, Fanning and Nicholas Hoult’s amazing on-screen chemistry is one of the show’s highlights along with its dark sense of humor and a critical look at the history and women in power.

5 Wu-Tang: An American Saga (2019 - 2023)

IMDb Score: 8.3/10

Set in New York City in the early 1990s, at the peak of the crack cocaine epidemic, Wu-Tang: An American Saga follows the birth of the Wu-Tang Clan amid the perils and excesses associated with the epidemic, which Bobby Diggs inspired, alias The RZA (Ashton Sanders).

Wu-Tang: An American Saga portrays this world realistically and vividly while yet making room for moments of tranquility, silence, love, and unity. It excels at capturing everyday life on the streets in unassuming, commonplace plainness, allowing viewers to see New York through the eyes of the man who would later become the RZA. Moreover, the musical aspects of the show come to life when the coming-of-age crime narrative is put in the background as a powerful plot device.

4 Normal People (2020)

IMDb Score: 8.4/10

Based on the 2018 novel of the same name by Sally Rooney, Normal People centers on Marianne Sheridan (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Connell Waldron's (Paul Mescal) relationship as they negotiate adulthood from their last days of secondary school to their student years at Trinity College.

The two excellent young actors with a great load of chemistry, drive it forward as they shed light on the highs and lows of a relationship that lasts through college. Moreover, the show perfectly captures the "touch" that is much more than just physical contact, as was mentioned in the original source material. Hence, the evocative force of literature is transferred to a pleasant television drama that gives that narrative structure the potent advantages of performance and visual storytelling.

3 The Handmaid's Tale (2017 - )

IMDb Score: 8.4/10

Based on the 1985 novel of the same name by Margaret Atwood, The Handmaid’s Tale is set in a dystopian future and follows June (Elisabeth Moss), who is arrested while attempting to flee with her husband and kid, is sentenced to serve as a handmaid for childless government officials and bears their children.

The ordinariness of such tyranny even today is what makes The Handmaid's Tale so remarkable, not only in this world where all illusion of female equality has been removed. It’s a difficult watch for some viewers, yet, it’s also expertly put together a serious theme, scary score, and stunning performances by the cast. In addition, the show successfully replaces pure reflection with feeling while maintaining the original novel's tone and purpose.

2 Dopesick (2021)

IMDb Score: 8.6/10

Based on Beth Macy's non-fiction book Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company that Addicted America,Dopesick is a miniseries that focuses on the center of America's problem with opiate addiction in the U.S, on how it affects people and families individually, on the potential conflicts of interest among Purdue Pharma and other government organizations, and on the legal case against Purdue Pharma for their creation, evaluation, and distribution of the medication OxyContin.

Dopesick demonstrates the horrifying, terrible effects of opiate addiction as well as how the checks and balances that were in place clearly failed and how this had a devastating effect on the lives of regular people. Most people find it difficult to watch, especially those who had to go through this, but it's necessary and crucial viewing.

1 Letterkenny (2016 - )

IMDb Score: 8.7/10

Letterkenny centers on the titular small rural Ontario community and features siblings Wayne (Jared Keeso) and Katy (Michelle Mylett) who work along with Wayne's friends Daryl (Nathan Dales) to run a small farm and produce stand.

The extreme moral integrity at Letterkenny's core, rather than the foot-tapping fights and frenzied character assassinations, is its real star. One of the show's highlights is its clever use of language and vocabulary, which occasionally makes it difficult for viewers to follow without subtitles but really just demonstrates how much thought the screenwriters put into it.

