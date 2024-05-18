When it comes to the vast and expansive world of reality television, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better option than Hulu. Even before merging with its sibling service of Disney+, Hulu had just about every type of reality tv content one could want. This includes cooking competitions, slice-of-life dramas, uplifiting workplace deep-dives, and much more.

The list of popular reality shows on Hulu is near-bottomless, with some of the biggest names in the industry being a part of the conversation. You'll be able to find a controversial dancing show, the queens of reality television, a new Hulu Original reality sensation, a hysterical prank show, and much more on Hulu right now. For a few suggestions of what you should be watching next, are some of the best reality shows you can watch on Hulu.

'Dance Moms'

(2011-2019)

Release Date: July 13, 2011 Starring: Abby Lee Miller, Richy Jackson, and JoJo Siwa

One of the most controversial reality shows ever made, Dance Moms has been heavily criticized for glorifying abusive behavior towards children, particularly towards young adolescent women. The show's lead star, dance instructor Abby Lee Miller, has even had some run-ins with the law, serving time in prison after a fraud conviction. Still, these didn't stop Dance Moms from being a massively popular series, as the moms of the students at Abby Lee Miller's dance school try to prove each of their daughters is the best of the best. The show recently held a reunion special, which was characteristically condemned by an excluded Abby Lee Miller.

All eight seasons of Dance Moms are available to stream on Hulu.

'The Kardashians'

(2022-)

Release Date: April 14, 2022 Starring: Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner

There's not a single connoisseur of reality TV that isn't aware of The Kardashians. Following the cancelation of the wildly popular Keeping Up with the Kardashians, The Kardashians continues the same momentum by following the legendarily contentious family of affluent stars. A new season is set to begin on May 23rd, once again showing Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé Kardashian living the high life in Los Angeles along with the Jenner family.

The first four seasons of The Kardashians is available to stream on Hulu.

'Vanderpump Villa'

(2024-)

Release Date: April 1, 2024 Starring: Lisa Vanderpump, Caroline Byl, Gabriella Sanon, Eric Funderwhite, Anthony Bar, Marciano Brunette, Stephen Alsvig, Andre Dante Mitchell, and Priscilla Ferrari

A Hulu original and one of their more recent hits, Vanderpump Villa offers a glimpse into the lives of a swanky getaway location's employees. Operated by The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump, the villa regularly brings in guests who are willing to pay top dollar for a gorgeous venue and quality service. While Vanderpump tries to steer the ship, the young and eligible bachelors and bachelorettes she employs can't seem to stay out of trouble, often getting a bit too close to comfort with the villa's many guests.

Vanderpump Villa Season 1 is available to stream on Hulu.

'Impractical Jokers'

(2011-)

Release Date: December 31, 2011 Starring: James Murray, Brian Quinn, Sal Vulcano, and Joe Gatto

What do you get when you take a group of life-long friends from New York and make them embarrass each other? You get the long-running and unique prank show, Impractical Jokers, where the butt of the joke isn't unsuspecting bystanders, but the show's four main stars. Here, the comedy group try to one up each other with more and more audacious dares and challenges, with anyone refusing becoming at risk of being given a humiliating punishment. One of the groups member, Joe Gatto, departed the show in order to spend more time with his family, but the series is still going strong to this day.

The first seven seasons of Impractical Jokers are available to stream on Hulu.

'Wife Swap'

(2004-2020)

Release Date: September 26, 2004 Narrated by: John Schwab and Brian Lee

Wife Swap might have the lowest success rate of any social experiment series in history. As the title implies, Wife Swap takes two moms from two opposite households and replaces them to see how they operate with a different family. The result almost always ends with the moms getting into heated arguments with the other family members and opposing couples, with their explosive blow-ups becoming legendary in reality TV history.

The first seven seasons of Wife Swap are available to stream on Hulu.

'Kitchen Nightmares'

(2007-2023)

Release Date: September 19, 2007 Starring: Gordon Ramsay

The undisputed king of reality food shows, Gordon Ramsay, puts struggling restaurants to the test with Kitchen Nightmares. Here, the Scottish-born chef and Hell's Kitchen host visits some of the worst restaurants in America, hoping to refurbish and reinvigorate them with new life. While Ramsay isn't always successful in his endeavors, it's still a dramatic and tension-fueled look into what it's like to run a restaurant. It's no wonder why the show made a welcome return in 2023.

The first six seasons and the most recent season of Kitchen Nightmares are available to stream on Hulu.

'Storage Wars'

(2010-)

Release Date: December 1, 2010 Starring: Brandi Passante, Jarrod Schulz, Laura Dotson, Dan Dotson, Darrel Sheets, Brand Sheets, Dave Hester, Ivy Calvin, and Barry Weiss

Accusations of staging be darned, there's a reason why Storage Wars has been on the air for so long. Ever wondered what happens to your storage units if you don't pay them off on time? Storage Wars explains that they're auctioned off to the highest bidder, with many paying top dollar to go through and resell the units' contents. More often than not, the bidders are constantly getting into arguments and fights with their opponents.

Seasons 1, 9, 11, and 15 of Storage Wars are available to stream on Hulu.

'Undercover Boss'

(2010-)

Release Date: February 7, 2010 Narrated by: Mark Keller

With so many companies and chains out there, quality control can be a difficult feat. That's what Undercover Boss hopes to solve, with high-ranking executives of some of the country's biggest companies going undercover within their organizations. While doing so, they'll not only see the daily operations of the businesses they oversee, but they'll also form meaningful bonds with the employees that make the company run smoothly.

Seasons 1, 7, 9, 10, and 11 are available to stream on Hulu.

'90 Day Fiancé'

(2014-)

Release Date: January 12, 2014 Starring: Natalie Podiakova, Mike Youngquist, Nicole Nafziger, Azan Tefou, Sophie Sierra, and Rob Warne

Last but not least, TLC's audacious dating show 90 Day Fiancé has inspired a multi-show-spanning dynasty for the network. The show explores the unique romantic relationships between couples that live in completely different countries and originate from totally different backgrounds. Typically, the goal of the show is to see if the couples are compatible enough to get married and apply for a 90-day fiancé visa.

Seasons 2, 3, and 4 of 90 Day Fiancé are available to stream on Hulu.

