Hulu has been a giant in the streaming industry and producing original programming. The network continues to be the viewers' top choice for entertainment options due to the timely content, excellent production, and great casting, which garnered lots of popularity and accolades throughout the year for some original series, including Normal People, The Great, and Pam and Tommy.

Competing with big networks such as Amazon Prime and Netflix, Hulu has to constantly up its content game with numerous shows being produced yearly. However, despite being widely lauded and favored, not every show is fortunate enough to escape the infamous "one-season curse."

10 ‘Dimension 404’ (2017)

Dimension 404, narrated by Mark Hamill, is a six-part anthology series that examines the wonders and perils of the digital era, ranging from absurd horror comedy to mind-bending action adventure. The Twilight Zone and The Outer Limits are two major influences on the series.

As Dimension 404 is often compared to Black Mirror, a darkly ironic show that frequently delivers a harsh look at our contemporary reality and the near future, the Hulu show has a different tone, and isn't as bleak. The series gets viewers to consider the future, and by featuring well-known characters such as Lea Michele, Sarah Hyland, and Patton Oswalt, it makes the tough pill easier to swallow.

9 ‘Resident Advisors’ (2015)

Set in the world's most hormonally-charged, sexually active, and chaotic workplace, which is a college dorm, Resident Advisors follows a group of resident advisors as they handle sexual activity, illicit substances, and midterm exams.

Resident Advisors demonstrates how challenging education can be and how students frequently have a lot going on in their personal and academic lives. The audience may probably recognize some of the circumstances depicted in the show. Nevertheless, despite its strong web ratings, Resident Advisors didn't win over the viewers enough to merit a second season.

8 ‘The First’ (2018)

The First explores the difficulties of making the initial steps toward interplanetary colonization while tracing the planning of the first human expedition to Mars. The narrative centers on the astronauts as well as their loved ones, family members, and the ground crew back on Earth.

Despite being misunderstood as a science fiction program, the drama of the program shines as it concentrates on human limitations and emotions. By the end of the show, viewers will be just as concerned about the mission's potential for life or death as the relatives and friends who were present for the historic launch. That alone, makes the show worthwhile, especially when The First only has one season.

7 ‘Helstrom’ (2020)

Helstrom follows Daimon (Tom Austen) and Ana Helstrom (Sydney Lemmon), son and daughter of a powerful and enigmatic serial killer. With their individual attitudes and skills, the siblings have a complex dynamic as they join forces to fight crime together.

The series has a lot of suspense in addition to action and lets viewers get to know the characters well. There is also a lot of sarcasm and morbid humor, as well as an overwhelming feeling of dread. Helstrom's emotional weight is provided by the familial dynamics, but the main mythos is what keeps viewers interested. Helstrom received mixed reviews; as a result, it was terminated after just one season.

6 ‘Spooked’ (2014)

The focus of Spooked, the Hulu show premiered in 2014, is a group of ghost hunters who look into and consider various paranormal phenomena. Due to the fact that the show is a web series, it is already more difficult to compete with traditional TV programs or even those that are available on streaming sites.

Despite the series having an above-average IMDb rating of 6.9, no second season has been ordered, and it is unlikely that one will be. Since there are virtually no limits to the number of ghost-hunting story ideas, it is unlikely that Spooked will ever run out of material to work with if another network ever picks it up.

5 ‘Maggie’ (2022)

Maggie centers on the titular character, played by Rebecca Rittenhouse, a young woman who struggles to deal with life while accepting her psychic skills. Although she can glimpse into everyone's futures, her present is chaotic.

Even if the central conceit of this show — a psychic who ignores her own emotional life — seems outdated and has been utilized in films and on television numerous times before, it still has the potential to be amusing and thought-provoking. Maggie stands out from many of its predecessors by genuinely being amusing while still sporting all the old sitcom trimmings. However, the show was axed by Hulu after only one season.

4 ‘There's... Johnny!’ (2017)

Set in Los Angeles in the 1970s, There’s…Johnny! Follows Joy (Jane Levy), the show's young Talent Coordinator, and Andy (Ian Nelson), a 19-year-old Nebraskan who stumbles into a job at The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson as they both try to make their way and establish themselves during this time of turmoil in society and politics.

It's one of the few workplace comedies that doesn't seem contrived: the series has a distinctly natural feeling to it. Even when the series successfully captures significant societal and cultural developments of the 1970s, it never loses its sense of humor.

3 ‘Reboot’ (2022)

Reboot centers on the dysfunctional ensemble of the popular sitcom Step Right Up from the early 2000s, who are forced to confront their lingering problems and navigate a very different media and entertainment landscape after a new writer successfully pitches a revival of their show.

With all the recent sitcoms relaunched, it comes as no surprise that there is now a show about a reboot sitcom. It is entertaining and fascinating to watch and offers intriguing insights into the lives of the show's producers. However, the program was discontinued after one season despite having a high rating and receiving excellent reviews from fans and critics.

2 ‘High Fidelity’ (2020)

Based on the 1995 novel of the same name by Nick Hornby and the 2000 same-name movie, High Fidelity follows the ideal music fan, Robyn "Rob" Brooks (Zoë Kravitz), the owner of a record shop who is fixated on pop culture and the Top Five lists.

High Fidelity revisits how music impacts our perspective on relationships, the world, and who we are while surpassing the cliches of the original movie. Moreover, Kravitz was a terrific choice for the role since she not only brings out the most of her character, but also elevates the show. Unfortunately, Hulu decided not to order this show for a second season, which disappointed lots of fans.

1 ‘Battleground’ (2012)

Battleground follows the inner workings of a Wisconsin Democratic Party senatorial candidate. Campaigning for a weak third-place candidate, the team is led by campaign manager Chris "Tak" Davis (Jay Hayden) as they contend with dishonest politicians and internal strife.

The series has a rocky beginning, but as the pieces come together, Battleground develops into a scrappy charmer that feeds on underachievement, much like the campaign it portrays. Unfortunately, the show was discontinued after only one season by Hulu, thus, fans of the show cannot get to see what will happen if the show receives a second season.

