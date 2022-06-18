Whenever you think of the Bollywood film industry, you usually associate these extravagant movies with special effects, lots of music, and dancing (but a lot of music), and there's always that scene where through some magical fan appears that "breeze" that you know is the prelude to a romance.

But one thing is sure: their storylines manage to impact audiences beyond their frontiers, and that's why they're on Netflix, since, regardless of the country, everyone can identify with some family conflicts, receive the unconditional support of friends, or discover love where you least expect it.

'Om Shanti Om' (2007)

Reincarnation and revenge are themes that have long been used throughout cinema history, and this is no exception. Om Makhija (Shah Rukh Khan, best known as SRK) is a novice artist who falls in love with Shantipriya Kashyap (Deepika Padukone), a movie star who had a marriage hidden from the public and who dies tragically and mysteriously in an attempt to save her he is also killed.

However, 30 years later, life takes a turn and allows Om Kapoor (SRK), a Bollywood superstar, to take revenge on Shanti's killer with the help of Makhija's family and Sandy (Padukone), an innocent young girl who starts her journey in movies and who is Shanti's doppelgänger. Even if this movie has a predictable ending, the action and drama scenes interspersed with beautiful dancing are worth watching.

'Chennai Express' (2013)

How do you change a hopeless bachelor into a man in love and capable of anything for the one he loves? It seems like an unsolvable question, and maybe there isn't one, but at least this film, again starring Khan and Padukone, brings in a lot of humor as linguistic confusion can lead you to love.

Rahul Mithaiwala (SRK), on his journey to drop off his grandfather's ashes, tries to help Meenamma, a damsel in distress (Padukone) and ends up in a village run by a local mafia in Tamil Nadu. Rahul's lack of knowledge of the village dialect and Meenamma's attempts to escape from an arranged marriage by saying that Rahul is her lover cause more than one problem for Rahul, who, trying so hard to escape from her and her family, ends up falling in love.

'Kabhi Khushi Khabie Gham...' (2001)

If there's a movie that depicts family love and the consequences when this union is broken, then this drama introduces viewers to Rahul Raichand (SRK), the eldest son of one of the wealthiest families in Delhi, who returns to study abroad. On his return, he meets and falls in love with Anjali Sharma (Kajol), a cheerful young girl from Chandni Chowk who lives with her father and little sister Pooja (Kareena Kapoor Khan).

Rahul's rejection from his father Yash (Amitabh Bachchan) for his relationship and subsequent marriage forces him to leave the country and cut off communication with the family. Years later, Rahul's younger brother Rohan (Hrithik Roshan), who returned from boarding school, discovers the truth about the family breakup and sets out to fix everything and travel to London to look for his brother, which creates humorous situations but full of brotherly love and nostalgia for the family.

'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' (1998)

Everyone, but absolutely everyone, has lived the good and bad experiences of first love, but it's interesting when this situation affects the relationship of two best friends and the arrival of a third person to the equation, but hey, who doesn't love to watch some love triangle for the weekend?

This romantic comedy, with elements of drama, shows Rahul Khanna (SRK) and Anjali Sharma (Kajol), two best friends in college, who always played pranks, argued, and made up until Tina Malhotra (Rani Mukerji), the principal's daughter, arrives. Love arises, but it is not always reciprocated. Many years later, however, a little girl named Anjali (Sana Saeed) decides to reunite her father, Rahul, with his true love.

'Paheli' (2005)

There are many movies about ghostly love, to the point that they should already have their film genre, such as Ghost, Just Like Heaven, Corpse Bride, or Casper, which had mild romance, albeit more childish. But Paheli is not a typical supernatural love movie.

Odd narrators tell the audience the story of Lachchi (Mukerji), a young Rajasthani villager who marries Kishan (SRK), the son of a merchant. During the post-wedding journey to her in-laws' home, Kishan mysteriously abandons her. But when she thought she would experience the same as her sister-in-law, Kishan shows up again, or so it seems? That's for viewers to find out.

'Hum Saath-Saath Hain' (1999)

Family is essential, even with the in-laws: this drama presents the evolution of a family over 20 years and how one incident can change their entire interaction.

The plot focuses on the cohabitation of siblings Vivek (Mohnish Bahl), Prem (Salman Khan), Sangita (Neelam Kothari), and Vinod (Saif Ali Khan), and how the misdeeds of Sangita's brother-in-law sow in her mother, Mamta (Reema Lagoo), mistrust towards Vivek, as he's the son of Ramkisham (Alok Nath) Chaturvedi's deceased first wife. This family must face many difficulties until they discover what is more important, business or family.

'Duplicate' (1998)

Something wonderful about Bollywood is that there are movies for all tastes, and if you like action with some comedy, this is a good option. This film shows the classic dilemma of whether a bad person can be good and vice versa, introducing the audience to Bablu and Manu (both played by SRK).

The similarity between the two characters produces a series of entanglements with the police going after the criminal Manu. Still, Bablu is mistaken for him and can only be fixed by his mother and his colleague at work in a hotel. This film presents a good dose of humor but with a bitter ending.

'English Babu Desi Mem' (1996)

Professional success is also often a recurring theme in Indian films, as a good job guarantees you more money and better social status. Yes, it's nice to have a job and a steady income, but why should love be seen as an antagonist?

The film focuses on Vikram Mayur (SRK), a billionaire business owner (because they are always CEOs of something) who returns to Mumbai to meet his 8-year-old nephew Nandu, son of his deceased older brother, and bring him to London. The dilemma he faces, however, emerges when he falls in love with Bijuriya (Sonali Bendre), the aunt who has raised the little boy all those years. Should he stay, or should he go? That is something only the viewers will find out.

'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' (1995)

Perhaps it's for a cultural reason not to express openly in families when there's a love interest, but definitely, communication is so vital in interpersonal relationships, but without it, moviegoers wouldn't have interesting Bollywood stories to watch that make you laugh or cry.

This film focuses on the couple relationships of brothers Prem (Khan) and Rajesh (Bahl) and their respective girlfriends, Nisha (Madhuri Dixit) and Pooja (Renuka Shahane). But as it happens in life, a tragic incident tests the commitment to the family versus the feelings for the loved one, that is, between duty and love.

'Ram Jaane' (1995)

Unfortunately, to the present day, there are still social differences between people just because they were born into the right family. Though this movie is an action thriller, it features musical numbers and deep thematic content.

However, the plot follows Ram Jaane (SRK), an orphan who has found a home on the streets. In one of his many misdeeds as an adult, he's sent to a shelter where he meets Murli (Vivek Mushram) and reconnects with Bela (Juhi Chawla), a childhood friend he was in love with. The ending is guaranteed to be sad and leave a certain emptiness in the heart.

