When people aren't singing carols or groaning like a Grinch or shouting out, "Ho Ho Ho," it's Christmas movies that may just be the most quoted during the holiday season. Whether it's out of pure aggravation, used as a form of sarcasm, or to simply show your holly jolly spirit, Christmas movies have memorable lines that cover it all.

From a notable curse-like phrase to a stern warning about BB gunshots to the eye to Buddy the Elf's unforgettable Christmastime advice full of holiday cheer, some quotes said by these iconic Christmas movie characters are considered much merrier than others.

"Bah Humbug!"

Scrooge, 'A Christmas Carol' (2009)

A Christmas Carol tells the story of a cold-hearted man who spends his days working his only employee to the bone, being a cheapskate, and hating anything and everything to do with Christmas. But before Ebenezer Scrooge learns the error of his ways, he's heard around town with a memorable phrase.

Typically with a negative, even angry tone to his voice, Scrooge will exclaim, "Bah humbug!" at the mere mention of Christmas, and while it has to be the least merry of Christmas quotes, it's certainly a well-remembered one.

"Fra-Gee-Lay... It Must Be Italian!"

The Old Man, 'A Christmas Story' (1983)

A Christmas Story is full of quotable lines about the holiday season and growing up in the 1940s, most coming from Ralphie Parker himself. But once in a while throughout the film, other characters will swoop in with unforgettable quotes that have since become some of the movie's slogans.

When The Old Man receives his major award on his doorstep, he reads the word plastered on the big, wooden box. Not so merrily but oh-so-memorably, he says, "Fra-gee-lay," mispronouncing the word 'fragile' before going on to defend his pronunciation with, "It must be Italian."

"Keep The Change, Ya Filthy Animal!"

Gangster Johnny, 'Home Alone' (1990)

Home Alone is a holiday classic and essential Christmas movie for the ages, starring Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister, the young boy who accidentally gets left home alone at Christmastime and winds up saving his home from burglars.

Upon Kevin's shenanigans being home alone, he finds himself jumping on the bed, eating a gigantic bowl of ice cream, and watching an old black-and-white movie, the last of which provides a line that has become a slogan for the film despite its not-so-merry context. When Kevin wants to scare off the pizza boy, he plays the man in the black-and-white movie saying, "Keep the change, ya filthy animal!" before the man starts shooting a gun.

"You'll Shoot Your Eye Out!"

Mrs. Parker, Miss Shields, Santa Claus, 'A Christmas Story' (1983)

Whether it's Peter Billingsly's 9-year-old Ralphie or narrator Jean Shepherd's older Ralphie, as memorable as the star character's quotes are, they sometimes don't compare to the ones said by his fellow characters in A Christmas Story.

When he's not facing school bully Scut Farkus or decoding Little Orphan Annie's secret message, Ralphie spends the film longing for an official Red Ryder, carbine action, 200-shot, range model air rifle. It's a disappointing reaction to a hopeful desire, but Ralphie is met with the same response from his mother, his teacher and Santa Claus, who all never hesitate to assure the child: "You'll shoot your eye out!"

"It's A Griswold Family Christmas!"

Clark Griswold, 'National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation' (1989)

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation offers some family Christmas hilarity when Clark Griswold longs for the perfect Christmas with his big, less-than-merry family, only for everything from a squirrel in the tree to setting an aunt on fire to make it all go wrong.

Clark and his family are known for saying some pretty sarcastic - and relatable - things when it comes to spending the holidays with family, but in the end, it's Clark's, "It's a Griswold family Christmas!" that has left a mark on fans of the film.

"They Say That The Grinch's Small Heart Grew Three Sizes That Year."

Narrator, 'How The Grinch Stole Christmas' (1966)

Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas is a Christmastime rhyme that tells the tale of The Grinch, a Christmas-hating outcast who vows to ruin the holiday for the jolly Who's of Whoville. But when The Grinch finally has a change of heart, it's that part of the poem that is still quoted to this day.

"They say that The Grinch's small heart grew three sizes that day," the narrator reveals while the animation shows the Christmas icon's heart growing in size as he decides not to destroy Christmas for the Who's, making this a merrier quote for such a dastardly character.

"If You Look For It, I’ve Got A Sneaky Feeling You’ll Find That Love Actually Is All Around."

Prime Minister, 'Love, Actually' (2003)

Christmastime romcom Love, Actually delves into the meaning of what love actually is throughout nine intertwined stories, starring notable names like Hugh Grant, Kiera Knightley, future The Walking Dead star Andrew Lincoln, and Thomas Brodie Sangster of The Maze Runner.

While Lincoln's Mark has arguably the most memorable scene in the film, the best quote of the film comes at the beginning when Grant's Prime Minister character introduces it in a fun and heartwarming way with, "lf you look for it, I've got a sneaky feeling you'll find that love actually is all around."

"Though I’ve Grown Old, The Bell Still Rings For Me… As It Does For All Who Truly Believe.”

Chris, 'The Polar Express' (2004)

The Polar Express may have mixed reviews among viewers, but the gorgeous animation and catchy tunes tell the heartwarming story of a boy who loses his belief in Santa Claus, only to be taken on a train ride to the North Pole to get his beliefs back.

Tom Hanks' signature voice can be heard all throughout the film as multiple characters, but the merriest thing the actor says is as a grown-up Chris, ending the film with, "Though I've grown old, the bell still rings for me... as it does for all who truly believe.”

"The Best Way To Spread Christmas Cheer Is Singing Loud For All To Hear." ('Elf')

Buddy The Elf, 'Elf' (2003)

Buddy the Elf is the epitome of merry in the Christmastime classic Elf, when the grown man raised to be an elf suddenly finds out he's in fact merely human and decides to hunt down his birth father in New York City and show him the true meaning of Christmas.

Buddy spreads his merry nature to everyone he meets no matter how Scrooge-like they are, but the elf's merriest and most remembered quote in the film remains, "The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear."

"Teacher Says, Every Time A Bell Rings, An Angel Gets His Wings."

Zuzu, 'It's A Wonderful Life' (1946)

It's A Wonderful Life is a Christmas classic that teaches both George Bailey and the viewers the importance of pushing through the tough times, because you never know what the future holds.

Following George on his journey through what life without him would be like along with his guardian angel Clarence, when George finally returns home to his family, possibly the merriest quote of all comes from George's daughter Zuzu. When a bell begins ringing on their Christmas tree, the little girl announces, "Teacher says, every time a bell rings, an angel gets his wings."

