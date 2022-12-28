Television has come a long way in the course of a few decades, and so have the rights and support for the LGBTQ+ community. It was in 2015 that same-sex marriage was legalized in the United States, and in 2022 when the Respect for Marriage Act was signed into law, securing the validity of LGBTQ+ marriages nationwide.

In celebration of the Respect for Marriage Act, from a 90s primetime first to a 2011 daytime achievement to an iconic double wedding, there are several groundbreaking same-sex and LGBTQ+ weddings on television to look back on and celebrate.

David & Patrick – 'Schitt's Creek' (2015 - 2020)

During its six seasons on POP, David and Patrick's love story was one of the many fan-favorite parts of Schitt's Creek, and it all concluded with their series finale wedding that earned the show its second and final GLAAD Award win in 2021.

The typical, comedy chaos ensues on David and Patrick's wedding day when their outdoor ceremony is rained out and the officiant cancels, but the two are memorably married in the town hall by David's mother and receive their happy ending, thus the final episode's title, "Happy Ending."

Stef & Lena – 'The Fosters' (2013 - 2018)

Partners Stef and Lena started The Fosters as mothers to their fostered and adopted children, and while Lena had always made it clear she longed for marriage, Stef made it clear she didn't find marriage necessary for them to remain committed.

But that all changed when Stef got shot while on duty, and after almost losing her life, decided to propose to Lena. During the show's first season finale, the two got married in their backyard surrounded by their family in friends in what was television's first same-sex wedding since the Supreme Court struck down the Defense of Marriage Act in 2013.

Will & Sonny – 'Days Of Our Lives' (1965 - 2022)

After a long coming-out storyline full of heartbreaking and heartwarming moments, when Will Horton and Sonny Kiriakis finally started dating on Days of Our Lives in 2012, fans of the daytime super couple longed for the two to tie the knot.

It wasn't until after several breakups and makeups that they finally got married in 2015 in what was daytime's first-ever male same-sex wedding. Officiated by Days legend Deidre Hall as Marlena Evans, Will and Sonny exchanged tear-jerking vows inside the Kiriakis mansion before finally sealing their marriage with a kiss in front of their fellow Salemites.

Mr. Ratburn & Patrick – 'Arthur' (1996 - 2022)

It was after 22 seasons that the children's series Arthur had a controversial day on PBS when the show's longtime teacher Mr. Ratburn married a fellow aardvark named Patrick during the 22nd season premiere in 2019.

The episode follows Arthur and his friends in awe of their teacher having a life outside of school upon learning of his upcoming wedding, and then vowing to break up Mr. Ratburn and his partner, who they believe is a controlling woman. But the kids are left surprised when they attend their teacher's wedding and learn his partner is a man named Patrick.

Maya & Rick – 'Bold And The Beautiful' (1987 - )

While transgender characters and actors are a mainstream part of soaps nowadays, back in 2015, Bold and the Beautiful made soap opera history with daytime's first transgender character, played by actor Karla Mosley. And not long after Maya's coming out was her wedding to longtime love Rick Forrester.

After partnering with GLAAD to bring Maya's major storyline to the forefront, it concluded over the summer of 2015 when she married Rick at the Forrester Mansion during what was daytime's first-ever – and currently only – wedding to feature a transgender character.

Carol & Susan – 'Friends' (1994 - 2004)

There's a lot about Friends that have aged poorly and would not fly today, including their execution of lesbian characters. But one thing the sitcom did do right in the 90s during their second season was feature side characters, Carol and Susan, in the first same-sex wedding to air on primetime.

The title "The One with the Lesbian Wedding" would probably turn some heads in a different way in 2022, but back in 1996, it was the only understandable title for an episode centered around the ex-wife of Ross who came out as a lesbian. The episode does, though, showcase the couple's marriage in a positive light despite the friends' constant jabs at Ross.

Kurt & Blaine, Santana & Brittany – 'Glee' (2009 - 2015)

Glee was an influential show for teens during the early 2010s, and was especially groundbreaking when it came to its LGBTQ+ characters. The show starred gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender characters during its six seasons on FOX, and in its final season, its two most prominent queer couples tied the knot together.

In an episode simply titled "A Wedding," one same-sex wedding unexpectedly turns into a double wedding between the beloved fictional couples Santana and Brittany and Kurt and Blaine. Considered the best episode of the show's final season by many fans,the episode is notable for showcasing weddings between gay, lesbian and bisexual characters.

Amanda & Vicky – 'Wedding Every Weekend' (2020)

Hallmark Channel romcoms have gotten with the times in recent years, slowly including LGBTQ+ characters before finally premiering its first Christmas movie to be led by two queer characters in 2022. But in 2019, the channel made history when it aired its first same-sex wedding, however minor the characters were.

Wedding Every Weekend starred Hallmark alums Kimberly Sustad and Paul Campbell as two buddies who attend four separate weddings within a month. One of those weddings is the nuptials of Amanda and Vicky, who became Hallmark Channel's first lesbian characters.

Ruby & Sapphire – 'Steven Universe' (2013 - 2019)

Queer characters aren't something you see in children's animated series often, but Cartoon Network's Steven Universe was always known for breaking the mold when it came to LGBTQ+ representation, with characters who identified as lesbian, transgender, non-binary and more.

After it was confirmed in 2015 that Ruby and Sapphire were a lesbian couple, characters that earned the show the honor of being the first animated series to win a GLAAD Award, the queer couple wed in a special 22-minute-long episode in Season 5 – a first for any cartoon series.

Bianca & Reese – 'All My Children' (1970 - 2011)

All My Children was a legendary soap opera for dozens of reasons, but a major one was their groundbreaking decision to air daytime's first-ever same-sex wedding all the way back in 2009 between soap opera super couple Bianca and Reese.

Just a day before Valentine's Day in 2009, Bianca and Reese got married in front of family and friends in Pine Valley, a storyline that earned the soap a GLAAD Award nomination after the characters were the first same-sex couple to become engaged on daytime, and later the first characters to become same-sex parents.

