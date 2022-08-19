Idris Elba is without a doubt one of the hottest actors working today. The Brit has been a presence in cinema and TV for 25 years, first starting out in soap operas across the pond, before becoming known in one of the most critically-acclaimed series of all time, to his success now in the world of Marvel and animated films. His popularity has even seen him top every poll for years that ask fans who the next James Bond should be. Idris Elba is at the top of his game in every form. Elba's latest film, Beast, is currently in theaters and he is set to star opposite Tilda Swinton in Three Thousand Years of Longing later this month. With such an exciting month for the actor, it's the perfect time to look at his best performances to date.

Russell “Stringer” Bell in The Wire (2002-2004)

Twenty years after it first debuted on HBO, The Wire remains one of the most loved TV series ever made. Elba was part of the first three seasons as Russell “Stringer” Bell, the right-hand man of Baltimore drug kingpin and head of the Barksdale Organization, Avon Barksdale (Wood Harris). Elba may have had the good looks that were going to get him noticed, but Bell was no good guy. He was one of the biggest and best baddies of The Wire’s early years. While his character’s criminal ways may have cost him his life in Season 3, Elba wasn’t going away. The actor was here to stay.

Charles Miner in The Office (2009)

Image Via NBC

Elba would play a different kind of villain in the workplace sitcom, The Office. In its fifth season, Elba plays Charles Miner, the new Vice President of the Northeast Region. He seems cool at first but the employees of Dunder Mifflin soon realize Miner is all business. There is no fun to be had in his office. It’s all about work and nothing else. He clashes with Michael Scott (Steve Carell) constantly. Even Jim (John Krasinski) is scared of him and ends up sucking up to the guy. His only love is soccer, which the workers try to use as a way to get in his favor. When Michael gets his revenge and sees Miner ousted, it feels so good to see him go, even if we wanted the actor behind the character to stay longer.

John Luther in Luther (2010-2019)

Image Via BBC

In this British crime drama, Elba plays the titular character, detective chief inspector John Luther. Though its run lasted a decade, the series consisted of only five seasons made up of usually four episodes. That format only serves to make the setup more powerful. Every moment matters when we check into his life. A serious man, Luther is consumed by his job and the terrible toll it takes on him. The best moments of the series are without a doubt his interactions with serial killer Alice Morgan (Ruth Wilson). The chemistry between the two is undeniable. Elba’s craft paid off, earning him four Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or Movie. A film continuation of the show starring Elba is currently in the works.

Heimdall in Thor (2011)

Image Via Disney

Elba would appear in six DC Universe films, first in Thor, as Heimdall, the Asgardian gatekeeper who can see and hear all and would do anything to protect the Realms. This commitment leads him to turn against Odin (Anthony Hopkins) and allow Thor to be rescued so that he may fight against Loki (Tom Hiddleston), the adopted son of Odin. Heimdall has a crucial moment when he uses the Tesseract to fix The Rainbow Bridge. He would appear in several MCU films before dying at the hand of Thanos. While never a big player like Thor or Captain America, Heimdall has always been a big fan favorite, no doubt due to the performance of Idris Elba.

Stacker Pentecost in Pacific Rim (2013)

Image Via Warner Bros.

Guillermo del Toro directed this sci-fi action film pitting kaiju against giant, man-controlled robots. Stacker Pentecost (Elba) is one of the pilots of those robots, known as Jaegers. He begins as Marshall in the Pan Pacific Defense System before volunteering to first test the Jaegers and then be one of its pilots. He is the epitome of a 21st-century war hero, never afraid to fight the enemy despite the costs. It’s not all about the fighting, however. His best moments are a rousing speech sure to pump up any viewer and his heartwarming friendship with Mako, a Japanese girl whose life he saved. In the end, he sacrifices his life, ending an incredibly heroic journey.

Nelson Mandela in Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom (2013)

Image Via 20th Century Fox

Elba took on his biggest role in playing Nelson Mandela, the larger-than-life South African leader who fought to end apartheid. Reviews were mixed on the film, calling it tame and boring, and a paint-by-numbers biopic. While you can argue that the plot was too all-encompassing of Mandela’s life, there was no argument against Elba’s performance as the future South African President. His powerful build may not well resemble the slight Mandela, but you quickly forget their physical differences. Elba becomes Mandela in a triumphant performance that carries the film, plot woes and all. He was rewarded for his effort by being nominated for a Golden Globe.

Commandant in Beasts of No Nation (2015)

Image Via Netflix/Bleecker Street

This Netflix war film follows a boy who becomes a child soldier during a civil war in Ghana. Elba was given an Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Actor due to his role as Commandant, the leader of the rebel militia that the boy joins. The film is horrific and heartbreaking, particularly for Elba’s performance as a violent and brutal man who takes the man under his wing to train him. Elba is scary in his lack of compassion. He sees his young soldiers only as killers who can help him gain personal success. Elba is fiercely scary here and is undoubtedly one of his best performances.

Shere Khan in The Jungle Book (2016)

Image Via Disney

A complete 180 (yet not entirely) from Beasts of No Nation is this Jon Favreau-directed surprise. Not much was expected from this latest reimagining of a Disney classic, but it works due to its seamless blend of live-action and CGI with Mowgli (Neel Sethi) and the vocal performances of big-name Hollywood stars like Scarlett Johansson, Bill Murray, and Elba. Elba plays Shere Khan, the villainous tiger. He is a terror, yes, thanks to his splendid design, but it’s Elba’s vocal range that takes it over the top and makes it a well-rounded character. Elba’s deep voice, so often used as either a source of solace or fear, was the perfect choice to make audiences young and old scared of a CGI lion.

Roland Deschain in The Dark Tower (2017)

Image Via Sony Pictures Releasing

Stephen King fans had long waited for a film version to tackle their favorite writer’s sprawling eight-novel fantasy sci-fi western. When Elba and Matthew McConaughey were finally announced for a film adaptation as the gunslinger Roland Deschain and the man in black Walter Padick, it seemed like a dream come true. Elba particularly was perfect casting as the cool, Sergio Leone-like hero. Director Nikolaj Arcel and King both agreed that casting Elba was a "no-brainer." The final product, as we know, was a critical and financial bust, and fans never received a follow-up effort, but it still makes this list due to the cool presence and performance of Elba. He is one of the few things right about the film and a great choice to play such an iconic character, leaving fans wondering what could have been had this been a successful adaptation.

Charlie Jaffey in Molly’s Game (2017)

Image Via STX Entertainment

Aaron Sorkin wrote and directed this piece centered around Molly Bloom (Jessica Chastain), based on the real-life story of a woman who ran an underground poker club for Hollywood and business elites. Elba plays her lawyer, Charlie Jaffey, a fictional character created by Sorkin. He defends Molly when her empire gets her into legal trouble, but he is an honest and honorable man. Jaffey does not sink to sleazy lows. He is a good person, and we see that in his relationship with his daughter. We also see that in his dealings with Molly. Elba and Chastain have a palpable chemistry that reigns in the movie from being cheesy melodrama to something with more bite that will keep you glued to the screen.

Brixton Lore in Hobbs & Shaw (2019)

Image Via Universal Pictures

Elba can do it all. He can play heroes and villains and even do lighter family films. If that’s not enough, in 2019, he even took his talents to the Fast and the Furious world, with this spinoff starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jason Statham. To counter such muscled badasses as Johnson and Statham, you needed someone who is their equal. Enter Elba, who is just as cool as the duo, and an even better actor. That talent is needed in his role as the film’s antagonist, Brixton Lore. Here he plays a cybernetically enhanced former MI6 agent. It’s all a little silly if you put too much thought into it, but Elba’s acting range makes him convincing in such a fun but cartoonish world.

Bloodsport in The Suicide Squad (2021)

Image Via Warner Bros.

2016’s Suicide Squad was a disappointment with comic book fans, but the property was too loved to let go of. Enter writer and director James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy) to fix the problem and save the potential franchise. His take worked. Starring alongside the likes of the returning Margot Robbie and new cast members such as John Cena, Elba plays Bloodsport, the man formerly known as Robert DuBois. In his past life, he was put away for blasting Superman with a Kryptonite bullet. Now, as part of The Suicide Squad, he has a chance to right his wrongs. Bloodsport, clad in an advanced suit that can transform weaponry, is an absolute leader and it shows in Elba. He takes the character on a journey from an uncaring jerk to a man who can lead.