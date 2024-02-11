TruTV's Impractical Jokers reigns supreme as one of the funniest hidden-camera reality shows of all time. Premiering in 2011 and starring the hilarious comedy troupe "The Tenderloins," it stars four lifelong friends, James "Murr" Murray, Joe Gatto, Sal Vulcano, and Brian "Q" Quinn, in a wonderfully amusing competition to see who can embarrass each other the most. With ten seasons, over one hundred and sixty episodes, and thirteen successful years as a popular ratings booster, this wildly successful series shows no signs of going away anytime soon.

With 11 hilarious seasons, anytime is a good time to to look back on this popular comedic prank show and look over its greatest episodes. Whether they feature the funniest challenges, the wildest moments, or the most uncomfortable punishments, these episodes represent the best Impractical Jokers had to offer. Here are the ten best entries in the series ranked by their rousing scores on IMDb.

Impractical Jokers Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date December 15, 2011 Cast James Murray , Joe Gatto , Sal Vulcano Seasons 10

15 "Cyber Buddies" (Season 2, Episode 27)

IMDb Score: 8.8/10

Image via TruTV

The Jokers are at a grocery store working as clerks while saying and doing anything the other guys tell them. Then, it's a trip to the mall, where the group splits into pairs in a challenge to get shoppers to settle their bizarre debates. Whichever Joker the shopper decides makes the better argument wins. Finally, after taking too many thumbs down, Murr is tonight's big loser and heads to the Downtown Convention Center to give a lesson on optimizing computers. Only the other guys are controlling his laptop.

There are no limits to how bonkers "Cyber Buddies" gets. It's an incredibly funny and absurd episode that gets more hilarious and weird with each challenge. Some notable moments include Joe trying to price-check a toddler, Murr complimenting a man's chest hair, and Q making a mess in a store after putting Mentos in a Coke bottle. All these bizarre moments make for a delightful viewing experience that gets funnier with each passing scene.

14 "Enter the Dragons" (Season 2, Episode 23)

IMDb Score: 8.8/10

Image via TrueTV

In this iconic episode from the reality show, the guys head to a mall to perform ridiculous tasks while riding an escalator. Later, at a grocery store, the Jokers have to whisper bizarre statements into shoppers' ears that the other guys have given. If the shopper doesn't whisper something back, the Joker loses. At tonight's double punishment, Joe and Sal go on stage in front of 14,000 concertgoers while opening for Imagine Dragons.

Featuring one of the show's most uncomfortable punishments, "Enter the Dragons" is a hard episode not to enjoy. Joe and Sal's band opener punishment is the definition of cringe. The audience's silence is deafening as they watch these two men awkwardly stumble on stage in ridiculous outfits and perform instruments they don't even know how to play. It's a must-watch moment for anyone unfamiliar with Impractical Jokers, and it only gets more amusing the more you see it.

13 "Strip High Five" (Season 2, Episode 6)

IMDb Score: 8.8/10

Image via TruTV

The Jokers split off into pairs while giving terrible sensitivity training presentations that were prepared by the other teams. Whoever gets the most votes from the unsuspecting audience wins. However, things quickly fly off the rails when Joe's and Sal's sisters make surprise visits. Then, at the Staten Island Ferry, the guys take turns going up to strangers, trying to guess the name of a famous person they're describing that doesn't exist. Finally, in Impractical Jokers' first double punishment, Murr and Joe compete in an embarrassing game of "Stripe High Five" until one of them strips completely naked.

Coming from one of the early seasons, "Strip High Five" features many fantastic moments that would become staples of the show, including double punishments, presentations, and the recurring joke involving Sal's protectiveness towards his sisters. The strip punishment has also become a classic moment and one of the show's most iconic punishments. You can't help but cringe and laugh as Joe and Murr slowly strip down whenever they can't get someone to high-five them.

12 "Tipping Point" (Season 8, Episode 3)

IMDb Score: 8.8/10

Image via TruTV

The guys head to an office building to work as terrible receptionists in another "Do and Say" challenge. Later, at Hill Country BBQ, each Joker takes turns convincing patrons not to go into the bathroom after they have just gone in. The catch is, that the reason for why not to go into the bathroom has been given to them by the other guys. Despite his best efforts, Sal can't secure enough wins and, for tonight's punishment, becomes the world's rudest delivery boy as he tries to get better tips from customers.

There's so much to appreciate about this truly stellar episode. "Tipping Point" is a hilarious, gut-busting, laugh-riot from beginning to end. It's full of spectacular moments like Joe awkwardly trying on a VR headset and Murr putting his name down for a stranger's emergency contact. However, the best comes during the punishment segment, as poor Sal is forced to be so incredibly mean to customers about how they tipped. The level of discomfort increases with each passing interaction in the cringe moments in the series, making for an iconic episode that doesn't fail to make viewers laugh.

11 "The Shame of Water" (Season 8, Episode 24)

IMDb Score: 8.9/10

Image via TruTV

The Jokers spend a nice, beautiful day in the park while reading embarrassing, made-up diary entries in front of strangers that were made up by the other guys. If a Joker can't finish reading all three diary entries out loud, they lose. Later, the guys are at a coffee shop trying to get strangers to agree with their bizarre reason for breaking up with their fake girlfriends. After too many strikeouts, Sal gets served as he becomes a clumsy waiter at Dallas BBQ in Time Square.

"The Shame of Water" features some of Sal's best physical comedy ever on Impractical Jokers. You can't help but laugh as he's spun around and made dizzy while serving water and waiting tables. The crowning moment comes at the end when, after too many spins on a child's sit & spin, Sal spirals out of control and runs into a wall. It's one of Sal's most defining moments on the show and certainly one of his best episodes.

10 ​​​​"Fraudway" (Season 8, Episode 11)

IMDb Ranking: 8.9/10

Image via truTV

In arguably one of their hardest try-not-to-laugh challenges to date, the Jokers compete to make each other crack up while sitting in a waiting room. Later, it's Q and Murr vs. Sal and Joe in a "Do and Say" challenge that ends in disaster for the former pair, leading Murr to become tonight's big loser. For his punishment, Murr takes the stage alongside his personal favorite musician, Yanni, acting as the world's worst cameraman.

There's something spectacularly embarrassing about being called out in front of everyone by your idol. Murr's punishment certainly ranks among some of the show's most uncomfortable moments, especially as he's forced to be a terrible camera operator in front of a large theater audience. Other notable highlights of "Fraudway" include Murr riding around on a ridiculous luggage scooter, and Q flying around doing his cartwheels. All these moments make for a wildly hilarious and entertaining episode that any fan could enjoy.

9 "Smashing Success" (Season 9, Episode 6)

IMDb Ranking: 8.9/10

Image via TruTV

The Jokers find themselves acting as office managers trying to hire unsuspecting applicants to be their new security guards for a company. The catch is that the guys have set up each room to be as bizarre and outlandish as possible to trick the applicant into not accepting the offer. However, it's a clean sweep as all Jokers make it through the challenge unscathed. Later, it's Joe and Sal facing off as eccentric artists told to say and do what they're told in front of assistants. Unfortunately for Sal, one small refusal leads him to suffer tonight's punishment, forcing him to smash his two helpers' artworks right before them.

If there's one thing Sal does best at, it's losing challenges. Viewers can only watch and cringe helplessly as Sal reluctantly breaks two girls' hard day's work right in front of their eyes. It's a cruel and uncomfortable punishment that only the other Jokers can come up with. Other notable parts of this episode include Murr cutting off a man's ponytail and Joe awkwardly doing kung fu moves on a balcony while misquoting iconic lines from the Karate Kid franchise. They're all random but hilarious moments for a truly memorable episode that sees the Jokers at their comedic best.

8 "Rubbed the Wrong Way" (Season 6, Episode 18)

IMDb Ranking: 8.9/10

Image via truTV

It's a day at the mall for the Jokers as they act as partitioners, offering people to sign up to win $100 gift cards. However, once someone gives the Joker their phone number, it's up to the other guys to send as many absurd texts as possible to spark the most minor responses. The Joker with the least number of texts back loses. Next, at a grocery store, the four split into teams, grabbing and playing toss with unsuspecting shoppers' food items from their carts without being caught. Finally, it's Joe facing tonight's punishment, this time acting in a stage play, acting as a rather unfortunate genie experiencing plenty of bizarre and painful mishaps.

After Joe Gatto's unfortunate departure from the series midway through season 9, we'll no longer see more of his show-stealing episodes similar to "Rubbed the Wrong Way." This fan-favorite Joker pulls no punches in his iconic punishment, continuing to act out his prank in a ridiculous genie costume. At the same time, he's hilariously being flung around the stage, bumping into props like a wrecking ball. This episode leaves viewers in stitches, wishing this wonderful genie had stayed on the show just a little bit longer.

7 "Everything's Just Rosie" (Season 2, Episode 22)

IMDb Ranking: 8.9/10

Image via truTV

While at a bowling alley, the guys split into teams, trying to say and do what the others tell them. Despite his best efforts, Q's refusal to trash-talk a rival bowler leads him and Sal to score big on the loser board. Next, while trying to serve scoops of mashed potatoes at a restaurant, Joe "Scoopski Potatoes" makes his way into securing a hilarious victory. Later, Q gives a rather uncomfortable science presentation as tonight's punishment, which also sees him face to face with his female clone, played by a surprise guest appearance by Rosie O'Donnell.

It's a science experiment gone wrong for Q in this truly memorable punishment. Not only is it a delight to see the iconic comedian and TV personality Rosie O'Donnell's cameo in this brief but iconic finale, but it's impressive how fitting and straight-faced she plays in her role. It's genuinely a surprising guest appearance that only adds to this episode's entertainment value, making it one of the more exciting endings ever to happen throughout the show's run.

6 "Sweat the Small Things" (Season 2, Episode 18)

IMDb Ranking: 8.9/10

Image via truTV

The Jokers take the art world by storm while taking turns acting as art instructors for a class in another hilarious "Do and Say" challenge. Later, the guys hang out and shoot darts at a bar. However, each section of the dart board contains ridiculous tasks that the Jokers must complete if their dart lands on it. Despite trying to "royally kiss" a stranger's hand, Sal couldn't secure a win, leading him to give a seminar about stress for tonight's punishment.

Sal Vulcano is one particularly stressed-out little man, and this episode definitely proves it. During his seminar punishment, he's forced to watch a prerecorded video of the other Jokers invading and getting germs all over his house. For a guy who likes to keep things clean, it's hard for Sal to witness his friends deliberately ruin his home. It's a classic punishment for a classic episode from one of the show's best seasons.

5 "B-I-N-G-NO" (Season 3, Episode 30)

IMDb Ranking: 9.0/10

Image via truTV

It's a double "Do and Say" challenge for the Jokers, as their antics take them from dishing out meats in a deli shop to serving hot dogs on the streets. In another brutal punishment for Sal, the poor Joker can't catch a break as he becomes the most hated man in a room full of professional Bingo players.

The Jokers just love giving Sal the worst punishments imaginable, don't they? "B-I-N-G-NO" is an iconic, cringeworthy episode that sometimes makes it hard to watch, but you just can't look away. The scene in the Bingo room is particularly uncomfortable as it leaves viewers genuinely concerned about Sal's safety in a room full of angry players taking their game very, very seriously. According to Impractical Jokers: Inside Jokers, producers were also worried that Sal's antics were causing so much uproar that it would cause an actual riot. But thankfully, it all worked out for Sal in the end as he was escorted out of the building as the crowd cheered him off.

4 "Look Out Below" (Season 3, Episode 1)

IMDb Ranking: 9.0/10

Image via truTV

Starting season three on a soaring high note, "Look Out Below" first sees the Jokers working as bellhops, bringing guests to their rooms while doing and saying what the other guys tell them. If the guest refuses to give a tip, the Joker loses. Later, the guys head to the streets of New York, acting as hot dog vendors while performing ridiculous actions the other Jokers make them do. Finally, Murr reluctantly confronts his biggest fear in tonight's punishment as he jumps from the sky.

Impractical Jokers has become the iconic television show it is today thanks to its incredible punishments, which definitely shines in this episode. James Murray reportedly locked himself away in a room for two hours, sending goodbye messages to his family when he realized his punishment would see him skydiving off of a plane. He contemplated quitting the show entirely at one point, but thankfully, he carried on to deliver one of the show's most hilarious moments. For many viewers, the image of seeing Murr hilariously screaming as he free falls in midair is truly memorable, and one most fans remember fondly as one of the best punishments the Jokers ever came up with.

3 "Brother-in-Loss" (Season 3, Episode 32)

IMDb Ranking: 9.1/10

Image via truTV

Sparks are flying in this classic Season 3 finale. Starting in an office building, each Joker takes turns applying for a job with resumes created by the other guys. If the hiring manager refuses to give him the job, the Joker loses. Later, the guys take a trip to the Staten Island Fairy in a hilarious mime game, trying to copy each other's ridiculous actions while sparking a conversation with strangers. Lastly, Sal faces punishment once again as he reluctantly witnesses the holy matrimony between his best friend Murr and his sister.

Featuring one of the boldest pranks ever to be shown on television, "Brother-in-Loss" is one episode Impractical Jokers fans certainly will never forget. Reportedly, it took six months to plan Sal's wedding punishment, requiring multiple people and a lot of secrecy around set for everything to come together. This absurd ending taps into every overprotective brother's worst nightmares, complete with the revelation that Murr and Sal's sister Jenna's wedding is actually legal. However, they eventually annulled it as soon after filming was completed.

2 "Whose Phone is Ringing" (Season 5, Episode 11)

IMDb Ranking: 9.3/10

Image via truTV

The Jokers head to a department store for their first ever "Wheel of Faces" challenge as they do or say any ridiculous task assigned to them whenever a dart lands on a picture of their faces. Next, it's the Joker vs. Joker challenge, as two men try to sell a product created by the other Joker, attempting to undercut them at every turn. Finally, in tonight's punishment, Sal faces the music as he's forced to sit in a book reading session while his phone blares a rather loud and catchy ringtone.

"Who's Phone is Ringing" truly shines as one of the funniest episodes of the entire series. From Q desperately trying to get himself spanked to Murr selling a tire with a USB port, the episode sure isn't short on wild and absurd moments. It's all hammered in with a spectacular finale, with another tremendous Sal-related punishment, seeing him again in an awkward spot trying to keep a straight face as everyone around him is annoyed by his annoying music.

1 "The Permanent Punishment" (Season 3, Episode 27)

IMDb Ranking: 9.4/10

Featuring one of the show's most iconic punishments, "The Permanent Punishment" starts off with the Jokers acting as terrible security guards for a grocery store. Later, the guys compete in their fiercest competition yet in a game to see who can clip the most balloons onto unsuspecting shoppers. Despite all Jokers giving their A-game to this challenge, Joe ultimately reigns supreme, leading the other Jokers to suffer a rare three-way punishment. Finally, Q, Sal, and Murr brace themselves at an ink shop as Joe chooses tattoos that will stick with them for life.

"The Permanent Punishment" is truly a spectacular episode with some of the most defining moments of the entire reality TV series. Whether seeing Murr engaging in a hilarious argument with a store customer or watching Q and Joe tie balloons to a woman's ponytail, it's an episode for all to enjoy. However, the greatest moment occurs during the finale, which sees the three Jokers receiving one embarrassing tattoo after another. There's nothing more hilarious and shocking than seeing a realistic tattoo of actor Jaden Smith on the side of Sal's thigh. It's a perfect cherry on top of what is undoubtedly the greatest episode in Impractical Jokers' history.

NEXT: Underrated Reality Shows That Deserve More Love