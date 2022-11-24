One of the best things about Netflix, and arguably streaming in general, is its ability to promote films that would otherwise be difficult for the average consumer to track down. While the dreaded algorithm has its issues for sure, it's allowed a vast content library of films from around the world to gain more popularity and viewership than they would otherwise.

India, the country with the highest film output in the world, has always been a big name in the world of cinema but over the past decade has become something of an international powerhouse. Regardless of what language you are watching their films in, it's unmistakable where you are watching them from, and their action films in particular are some of the best out there. The best Indian action movies on Netflix represent the best, boldest, and most entertaining of the genre, and will have viewers binge-watching for countless hours.

18 'Beast' (2022)

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar

Close

Not to be confused with a similarly named 2022 film about Idris Elba fighting a tiger, Beast is best described as "Die Hard in a mall" as it follows an ex-RAW agent who aims to rescue hostages in a shopping mall that has been overcome by terrorists. It's as basic a story as you can get for these kinds of films, so it lives or dies on its action.

But what action! A crowd-pleaser with a great lead performance, Beast is the kind of film where you are just waiting to turn your brain off and enjoy the ride. Sure, it's not going to win any awards, but it's too much fun to ignore, and its climax is as ridiculous as you would expect.

Watch on Netflix

17 'Saaho' (2019)

Directed by Sujeeth

Close

India really seems to love its crime films. This isn't necessarily a bad thing though if audiences get movies like Saaho, a film about two covert operatives who discover a brewing gang war that could have disastrous consequences.

Admittedly, Saaho's story goes to absurd places, but like a lot of films from this era of Indian cinema, that comes to be expected, and it's a ton of fun regardless. When the actual movie itself is this well-made to boot - the action sequences and VFX in particular are stellar – it's hard to complain, and its performances are great across the board, making it a must-see Indian flick on Netflix.

Watch on Netflix

16 'Sooryavanshi' (2021)

Directed by Rohit Shetty