'Everything Everywhere All at Once' and 9 of the Best Indie Movies of 2022, Ranked

While 2022 may not have been the best year for movies, there is no doubt that some flicks that came out this year, including Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert's hypnotizing Everything Everywhere All at Once, absolutely made it worth the wait. This year has undoubtedly offered moviegoers a wide range of diverse films fit for different audiences, from big blockbusters to smaller, independent films.

RELATED: The Rise of Indies: Best Movies of the 1960s According to IMDb

Still, some indie flicks undoubtedly stood out this year. Whether one is more into horroror dramas, these independent movies are guaranteed to provide audiences with a good time.

10/10 'Bodies, Bodies, Bodies'

Directed by Halina Reijn, this engaging A24 slasher comedy examines Generation Z to perfection. Satirizing the young all while delivering a compelling storyline, Bodies Bodies Bodies is based on a story written by Kristen Ropuenian and follows a group of 20-year-olds who hop into a party game at a remote family mansion to disastrous results.

While it is not the best of the best indie movies this year, Bodies Bodies Bodies is one of the most memorable watches and will likely keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Although the film delivers a somewhat average storyline, its final twist is perhaps one of the most unpredictable.

9/10 'The Whale'

The talented Brendan Fraser made it back to Hollywood in the new Darren Aronofsky movie, which tells the story of a 600-pound English teacher portrayed by Fraser, who starts to engage in an unstoppable amount of binge-eating following the traumatic death of his former lover.

The Whale reflects on empathy, love, and self-destructiveness. Despite some issues regarding this incredibly heart-wrenching, humane, yet flawed psychological drama feature, Fraser undoubtedly delivers the finest performance of his career to date.

8/10 'Bones and All'

Starring talented actors Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet as the main leads, Bones and All is perhaps Luca Guadagnino's second most disturbing film following 2018's Suspiria. The anticipated film tells the story of two young cannibals who hit the road together on a trip across the country.

An unusual and intense love story throughout, this Guadagnino film features a shocking premise and impeccable performances, even earning breakout star Russell a Marcello Mastroianni Award. Bones and All refers to cannibalism as a form of all-consuming love (hence the title), making for a bizarre yet entertaining watch with pleasing-to-the-eye cinematography.

7/10 'Cha Cha Real Smooth'

Image via Apple Studios

Director Cooper Raiff plays 22-year-old college graduate Andrew in his second feature. Much like the critically acclaimed coming-of-age comedy-drama Shithouse, Cha Cha Real Smooth tackles similar self-growth themes. The film focuses on Andrew's struggle to find his place in the world while working as a party starter.

Although it also depicts the intriguing, blossoming relationship between Raiff's character and Dakota Johnson's 32-year-old mother, what stands out about the film is how authentic the protagonist's struggles feel. A relatable and comforting pick for those who are facing the same anxieties, Cha Cha Real Smooth is a charming watch throughout its entirety.

6/10 'Triangle of Sadness'

Ruben Östlund's brutal satirical black comedy film depicts what would happen if a luxury cruise for the super-rich sunk. Revolving around the celebrity model couple Carl (Harris Dickinson) and Yaya (Charlbi Dean) catastrophic trip and its tragic after-events, Triangle of Sadness is a chaotic, wicked, and fun movie that is guaranteed to make audiences chuckle.

Reflecting on the hierarchy positions of contemporary society and the privileges that come with it, Triangle of Sadness is hardly like anything any viewer has probably ever seen before; although slightly chaotic for some critics' liking, it is an arthouse film packed with an excellent build-up and hilarious storyline.

5/10 'The Quiet Girl'

The Quiet Girl (original title: An Cailín Ciúin) is an intriguing domestic drama that follows a little girl named Cáit (Catherine Clinch) who is sent away from her dysfunctional family to live with foster parents for the summer. While everything is seemingly going according to plan as Cáit passionately discovers her new way of living in gorgeous rural Ireland, a major family secret arises.

Featuring humane performances and sublime cinematography, this beautifully directed Irish story, as seen through the innocent eyes of a child, will not leave viewers indifferent — while slow-paced at first, The Quiet Girl is ultimately a sensitive and reflective indie film that is well worth the watch.

4/10 'Marcel the Shell With Shoes On'

This adorable stop-motion film by Dean Fleischer Camp has successfully stolen a lot of people's hearts this year. Based on a series of shorts of the same name, the movie follows a 1-inch-tall shell named Marcel (voiced by Jenny Slate) who lives with his grandmother Connie (Isabella Rossellini) and their pet lint Alan.

Charming and heartwarming, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On is a highly entertaining cute little drama for viewers to immerse themselves in. With an impressive Rotten Tomatoes score of 99%, Marcel's story is as uplifting and as sweet as it could possibly get.

3/10 'The Banshees of Inisherin'

Set on a remote island off the west coast of Ireland, this engaging film starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson follows two lifelong friends who find themselves at a dead end — when one of them suddenly ends their relationship, agitating consequences arise.

The Banshees of Inisherin is likely one of the biggest films of 2022. Apart from the astonishing Irish landscapes and compelling storyline, this tragic comedy perfectly depicts the breakup of friendships, which can be just as painful and heartbreaking as romantic-natured relationships.

2/10 'Aftersun'

One of the most awe-inspiring indie directorial debuts out there, Aftersun by Charlotte Wells is a beautifully told father-daughter tale that follows Paul Mescal's Calum and Frankie Corio's Sophie throughout their holiday trip in Turkey. Reflecting on unattainable memories and the relationship between both characters, this indie film is a love letter to every father who tries even if tormented by their own struggles.

Told from young Sophie's point of view — though the viewer is always aware of Calum's breakdowns, unlike his child, from which he protects her from — Aftersun is a poignant, heart-wrenching movie that authentically captures depression and grief and is undoubtedly one of the most thought-provoking and reflective films of the year.

1/10 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

Everything Everywhere All at Once has got to be the most pleasantly surprising, innovative film of 2022 — but that is no surprise to anyone at this point. The trippy independent film by A24 premiered in March of this year. It follows a Chinese immigrant (Michelle Yeoh) who embarks on an extreme adventure across multiple universes to save the world.

Although this dramedy offers viewers a very fun plot with lots of random (but very welcomed) elements in it, the Daniels' acclaimed film also highlights the importance of mother-daughter relationships and examines the beauty in finding joy in one's life.

KEEP READING: The Best Indie Movies and TV Shows of the 2000s