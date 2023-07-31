Independent films, commonly known as "indie films" nowadays, are usually feature or short films created outside of the major film studio system. Instead, they are produced and distributed by independent entertainment companies like the fan-favorite A24. Despite being low-budget and having a smaller crew with fewer stars, indie films come in various genres and provide audiences with touching and thought-provoking narratives.

Although there is plenty to choose from and naming all incredible films would be a nearly impossible task, cinephiles share their favorite independent movies of all time on the platform, from inventive science fiction flicks like Primer to impactful coming-of-ages like Never Rarely Sometimes Always.

10 'Primer' (2004)

Directed by Shane Carruth, this intriguing, somewhat confusing film follows a group of four friends and budding entrepreneurs as they work on a new, dangerous invention they believe is a time machine. One of them builds a version capable of transporting a human and puts the device to the test.

Primer is undoubtedly a fan-favorite on the platform and an amazing achievement in filmmaking — for good reason. Redditor I_AM_LOOKING_AT_YOU highlights how impressive it was even with an extra small budget (the film only cost $7,000 to make). "With today's resources, they could have shot the same movie with less than half of that," the user commented.

9 'At Eternity's Gate' (2018)

Starring Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate invites viewers inside the life of the iconic painter Vincent Van Gogh, brought to life by the undeniably talented actor, as he spends his last years in Arles, France, creating masterpieces of the natural environment around him.

Depicting the artist's tormented final days and handling topics of mental health and social exclusion, this beautifully shot film by Julian Schnabel is the subject of much praise on the platform. According to SkyDogsGhost, At Eternity's Gate is "the most beautiful imagery and prose on the creation and inspiration of art."

8 'The Last Black Man in San Francisco' (2019)

An Obama favorite, The Last Black Man in San Francisco is partly based on the life and story of a young man named Jimmie Fails (played by Fails himself in the film) who spends his time exploring the town with his best friend Mont Allen (Jonathan Majors) along with Mont's grandfather (Danny Glover).

Although it features a simplistic premise, this directorial debut from Joe Talbot offers audiences a generous dose of profound, emotional moments while tackling nostalgia, memory, and friendship. "The Last Black Man in San Francisco was FANTASTIC," theOGMonster remarked. "Saw it in theaters pretty indifferent walking in, but I was completely moved by the film’s charisma, charm, and sincerity," quadsimodo added.

7 'Brick' (2005)

Yet another strongly recommended flick on the platform, mystery thriller Brick by Knives Out director Rian Johnson, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt at the beginning of his career, centers on the aftermath of his ex-girlfriend's death, which catches him by surprise when her dead body is found. He then attempts to solve the murder himself and search for the truth in the high-school cliques he once avoided.

"Joseph Gordon-Levitt in a high school story inspired by '30s murder/mystery/gang types of film," seemae said. "BRICK is prob my fave movie ever and was made for half a million dollars," DonnaTheDead99 commented on a different post. According to Reddit users, the film also counts with incredible dialogue.

6 'Me and Earl and the Dying Girl' (2015)

Based on Jesse Andrews' 2012 debut novel, Me and Earl and the Dying Girl is an unconventional coming-of-age drama that revolves around two high school students (Thomas Mann and RJ Cycler) whose outlook on life is completely changed after becoming friends with a classmate diagnosed with cancer (Olivia Cooke).

While it touches on sensitive subjects, Andrews' film is equal parts hilarious and makes for the perfect watch for those who want to experience a bunch of different emotions in one sitting. "Funny as hell, heartbreaking, and full of memorable quirky characters," sleepingsoundly456 said.

5 'Green Room' (2015)

Considered one of A24's finest by many, Green Room is an incredibly intense and anxiety-inducing Jeremy Saulnier crime drama centering on a rock band who is obliged to fight back after witnessing a brutal murder at a neo-Nazi skinhead bar where they were performing.

Featuring one of the most satisfying movie endings of all time, Green Room makes for an absorbing and compelling watch that will keep viewers invested throughout. It's often mentioned in the same breath as Blue Ruin, an equally praised crime drama by the same director. "Blue Ruin and Green Room are both 10s for me," LaFemmeCinema wrote.

4 'Never Rarely Sometimes Always' (2020)

In this as relevant as ever, thought-provoking Eliza Hittman dramatic feature, two teenage girls (Sidney Flanigan and Talia Ryder) from rural Pennsylvania embark on a journey to New York City to obtain medical assistance for an unplanned pregnancy.

Tackling loneliness and an unmeasurable amount of pain and burden, Never Rarely Sometimes Always provides food for thought while shining a light on the important conversation around abortion. "I don't know how you would define an indie film, but Never Rarely Sometimes Always was fantastic and one of my favorites so far this year," laddiemawery remarked.

3 'Little Miss Sunshine' (2006)

In Little Miss Sunshine, audiences take a look inside the lives of the Hoover family members, consisting of a husband (Greg Kinnear), his wife (Toni Collette), an uncle (Steve Carell), a brother (Paul Dano), and a grandfather (Alan Arkin), who decide to embark on a road trip to California in a VW bus to cheer on their daughter (Abigail Breslin) in the Little Miss Sunshine Contest.

On top of its fantastic assemble cast, the feel-good summer movie offers audiences a thoroughly touching message on body shaming, mental health, and the importance of a well-functioning family. Saideeps on Reddit could not help recommending the film as one of the best they have ever watched for introducing them "to the world of indie films, Sundance releases etc."

2 'Columbus' (2017)

Kogonada's drama centers on a man of Korean descent (John Cho) stranded in Columbus, Indiana, where his architect father is unconscious. When he meets a young woman who prefers to stay in Columbus with her recovering addict mother instead of following her own goals, the two forge a strong connection.

With stunning cinematography and striking architecture, Columbus is a meditation on purpose, death, trauma, and healing. In a beautiful review by Phil152 on the platform, the user highlights what makes the indie film an incredible one: "Columbus is deliberately intellectual, deliberately formal, and deliberately austere, with minimalist dialogue and an emphasis on silence and formally composed space."

1 'Short Term 12' (2013)

Starring Brie Larson in the lead role, Short Term 12 centers on a supervisor who looks out for kids pulled from the worst kinds of home situations. Amidst her own struggles, Grace connects with a new resident named Jayden (Kaitlyn Dever).

Carefully handling mature themes like self-harm and parental abuse, the quiet and moving Destin Daniel Cretton drama is understandably quite beloved on the website. "I watched it multiple times and I can't find a single flaw in it," GeorgeStark520 said. "It's just a small, human story with so much heart in it."

