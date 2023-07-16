There are so many great romance tropes in cinema, and right person wrong time is definitely on the top of the list — this year's astounding directorial debut by filmmaker Celine Song, Past Lives, is just proof of how much of a transcending experience it can be when well-executed. Fortunately for viewers who appreciate the genre, there are tons of independent romantic flicks that are equal parts heartwarming and heartwrenching.

Like Song's engaging new feature, many movies of the genre tackle the same themes of identity and love, featuring compelling premises and memorable characters likely to stay with viewers for a while. From lesser-known flicks like Before We Go to Oscar-nominated films like Moonlight, these are 10 of the best indie romances to stream next.

10 'Past Lives' (2023)

Image via A24

An extremely impressive debut by the clearly talented Celine Song, Past Lives has conquered the hearts of many with its touching and brilliantly executed narrative revolving around the strong bond between two childhood friends (Greta Lee and Teo Yoo) who reunite two decades after being separated when the girl's family emigrates from South Korea.

With a flawless 98% Tomatometer score, this deeply enthralling Asian romance is guaranteed to keep audiences invested with its moving, at times painfully real premise and pure depiction of young love. Reflecting on the choices life forces us to make, Past Lives provides viewers with an intimate and subtly beautiful story that engulfs them without warning.

9 'Before We Go' (2014)

Image via The Weinstein Company

Starring Marvel's Chris Evans and Alice Eve, Before We Go features great chemistry between the two leads and focuses on their chance encounter in Grand Central Terminal in New York. The two spend the night together wandering through the city.

Although technically speaking, Evans' slice-of-life film, which he also directed, is far from being a masterpiece, it is an effective romance story that features a sometimes moving premise and ultimately keeps audiences entertained. As you've probably guessed, this film is obviously a good pick for those who enjoy the iconic Before Sunrise; even the title sounds similar.

8 'The Spectacular Now' (2013)

Image via A24

Also distributed by the famous independent film company A24, comedy-drama The Spectacular Now depicts an innocent teen's (played by Shailene Woodley) connection with a high-school senior (Miles Teller), who she begins dating.

Combining the romance and coming-of-age genres, this entertaining, at times thought-provoking film, which was an adaptation of TimTharp's novel of the same name, provides audiences with a simplistic storyline, tackling themes previously seen discussed in movies in a refreshing light. No doubt, this touching romance drama is one of the most genuine and realistic in its category.

7 'Lovesong' (2022)

Image via Strand Releasing

In this So-young Kim LGBTQ+ romance, viewers follow Riley Keough's Sarah as she embarks on a road trip with both her daughter and best friend (Jena Malone) and finds indulged in the strong and intense bond between the two. However, the young women are forced apart only to find their way to each other years later, days before Mindy's wedding.

A captivating character study and tender portrayal of muted desire and genuine love between two women that, much like Past Lives, reflects on big choices and time, Lovesong is assuredly an independent road-trip love tale worth checking.

6 'Lost in Translation' (2003)

Image via Focus Features

Sofia Coppola's finest to this day, Lost in Translation tells the story of two lonely souls: an aging and fading movie star (Bill Murray) and an unsure newlywed (Scarlett Johansson) accompanying her photographer husband on a work trip. The two meet in Tokyo and form an unlikely bond that is equal parts meaningful and heartwrenching.

With beautiful cinematography, strong acting performances, and a minimalist but deeply moving narrative, the melancholic and slow-paced filmremains one of the best movies on loneliness, alienation, and human connection, remaining timeless and exquisite upon repeated viewing, even after all these years.

5 'Moonrise Kingdom' (2012)

Image via Focus Features

If there is something Wes Anderson knows how to do, it is visually stunning, stylish movies with unusual but meaningful storylines. Moonrise Kingdom, which centers on twelve-year-old Sam (Jared Gilman) and Suzy's (Kara Hayward) peculiar relationship in 1965 New Penzance, is definitely a great example.

In this gorgeous and lovingly told movie, Anderson presents to viewers, through his own eyes, an endearing and unique depiction of young and first love. Moonrise Kingdom is as heartwarming as a coming-of-age film can be, and its quirky charm and authenticity will certainly surprise audiences.

4 'Columbus' (2017)

Image via Sundance Institute

Although technically not a "romance" feature and rather a dramatic, romantic movie, Columbus will most certainly sweep audiences off their feet. The Kogonada film focuses on Jin, the son (John Cho) of a renowned architecture scholar who fell ill during a speaking tour, depicting his bond with Casey (Haley Lu Richardson), a young architecture enthusiast who works at the local library.

Assuredly, one of the highlights of the film is its astounding cinematography and beautiful locations, which are likely to appeal to viewers who value the aesthetics of a movie — featuring stunning architecture, Columbus is a moving tale on purpose, love, and understanding.

3 'Moonlight' (2016)

Image via A24

With a worldwide gross of $65.3 million against a production budget of $4 million, Barry Jenkins' astounding indie debut, Moonlight, depicts the struggling story of a young African-American man, illustrating his childhood, adolescence, and burgeoning adulthood as he comes to terms with his identity.

Moonlight is undoubtedly one of those films that stick with you for several different reasons: Whether we're talking spectacular acting performances, absorbing cinematography, or a narrowing narrative that is equal parts heartwrenching and affecting, the impressive Jenkins feature, which is regarded as one of the best coming-of-ages of all time, excels at delivering it all. On top of this, it also provides viewers with powerful, thought-provoking messages on masculinity, discrimination, and homophobia.

2 'Before Sunrise' (1995)

Image via Columbia Pictures

The first film of an excellent trilogy, Before Sunrise quickly became a romantic indie classic among cinephiles. Telling the story of Jesse (Ethan Hawke) and Céline's (Julie Delpy) chance encounter on a Eurorail train — and the lovely time the two shared when they decide to disembark in Vienna together — this Richard Linklater movie illustrates the beginning of something magical.

RELATED: The Best Movies That Are Just People Talking

When it comes to Before Sunrise, there is hardly a thing not to like. The mesmerizing and honest film engulfs audiences in its story and, by inviting them on an unforgettable sightseeing through the beautiful landscapes of the Austrian capital, makes them feel as if they too were a part of it. What's more? The arresting dialogue between Jesse and Céline is genuine and raw, so it is far from hard for viewers to relate to the characters and be completely swept off their feet by their strong bond.

1 'In the Mood for Love' (2000)

Image via Universal Pictures

Regarded as the quintessential Wong Kar-Wai film, In the Mood for Love is an astounding Hong Kong romantic feature that depicts the strong connection between two neighbors' after they begin suspecting both their spouses are engaging in extramarital activities.

It would've been a crime not to include this iconic film in such a list, and the incredible depiction of desire and yearning in this just proves the point. In the Mood for Love will not only have audiences' eyes glued to their screens but will also linger in their minds for the upcoming days.

