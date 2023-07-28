Ingrid Bergman is one of classic Hollywood's most iconic and revered performers. The star of numerous cinematic classics, Bergman is a certified big-screen legend, named by the American Film Institute as the third-greatest actress of Hollywood's heavily-romanticized Golden Age.

Influential and beloved by millions, Bergman is among the few performers to have three acting Oscars, and it's not hard to see why. In a career spanning five fruitful decades, Bergman starred in multiple films, many of which remain highly regarded by critics and acclaimed by fans. From timeless romances like Casablanca to psychological thrillers like Spellbound, Bergman's career is full of certified masterpieces.

10 'For Whom the Bell Tolls' (1943)

Ingrid Bergman stars opposite Gary Cooper in the 1943 epic war film For Whom the Bell Tolls. Set during the Spanish Civil War, the plot follows International Brigades volunteer Robert Jordan, who falls in love with a guerrilla fighter while attempting to blow up an important bridge.

For Whom the Bell Tolls was a major critical and commercial success, and Bergman received her first Oscar nomination for her role. The film is far from perfect, but Bergman and Cooper do their best to sell the love story and largely succeed. Bergman is particularly excellent as the enabling María, perfectly contrasting with Cooper's unmovable Jordan.

9 'Anastasia' (1956)

Bergman's personal life was controversial enough to exile her from Hollywood for the early half of the 1950s. She made her grand return with the 1956 biopic Anastasia opposite Yul Brynner. The plot centers on a group of Russian exiles plotting to pass amnesiac refugee Anna Anderson as the Grand Duchess Anastasia.

Anastasia showcases all of Bergman's talents, marking her triumphant escape from the Hollywood blacklist. The film loosely and carelessly blends history and fiction, cementing the legend of Anastasia in 20th-century pop culture. Bergman is charming and effortlessly alluring as the titular character, embodying her doubt and longing with remarkable accuracy and winning her second Best Actress Oscar.

8 'The Bells of St. Mary's' (1945)

Leo McCarey's musical comedy-drama The Bells of St. Mary's, a sequel to the 1944 hit Going My Way, unites Bergman with Bing Crosby. The lighthearted plot follows a priest and a nun with a friendly rivalry who team up to save their school from being closed.

A modern Christmas classic, The Bells of St. Mary's features one of Bergman's loveliest performances. The film is shamelessly emotional and somewhat corny, but Crosby's and Bergman's committed, enthusiastic performances go a long way in grounding it in something human. Bergman received her third Oscar nomination for the film, in which she also showcased her musical abilities.

7 'Intermezzo' (1939)

Bergman stars opposite Leslie Howard in the 1939 film Intermezzo, a remake of the 1936 Swedish film of the same title. The plot chronicles the passionate and forbidden love affair between a married violinist and his daughter's music teacher.

Intermezzo was the film that jumpstarted Bergman's career. The film was her Hollywood debut, and she walked in through the big door, delivering a passionate performance that kept the film's flame alive. Intermezzo is a complex take on marriage and fidelity, with Bergman as the story's heart. Bittersweet but satisfying, the film is a powerful and disquieting depiction of love.

6 'Autumn Sonata' (1978)

The two most prominent Bergmans (no relation) in Hollywood history joined forces for the first and only time in the exquisite 1978 drama Autumn Sonata. Ingrid Bergman stars as Charlotte Andergast, a renowned classical pianist who reunites with her estranged daughter, played by Liv Ullman.

Autumn Sonata was a conclusion for both Bergmans. It was Ingrid's last film role and Ingmar's last film made for theatrical exhibition. Ingrid Bergman is outstanding in her final on-screen appearance, crafting a complicated yet deeply humane portrayal of parental struggle that perfectly fits with the director's hyper-realistic approach and is one of the finest efforts of her long and revered career.

5 'Stromboli' (1950)

Roberto Ressellini's 1950 drama Stromboli stars Bergman alongside Mario Vitale. The plot centers on Karin, a Lithuanian woman living on the volcanic island of Stromboli with her new husband. Ostracized and facing hardship, Karin must deal with her new reality.

Bergman's scandalous extramarital relationship with Rossellini during the film's production easily overshadowed its merits. However, Stromboli is raw, demanding, and striking, powered by an unusually intense performance from Bergman. Her Italian is not perfect, but it adds to her characterization, delivering her lines with anger and conviction that fuels her stunning performance.

4 'Spellbound' (1945)

Bergman's first collaboration with Alfred Hitchcock was the 1945 psychological thriller Spellbound. The plot centers on Dr. Constance Peterson, who discovers Anthony Edwardes, the new director of the hospital she works in, suffers from dissociative amnesia and might've killed the real Edwardes. Convinced of the man's innocence, Constance attempts to help him through psychoanalysis.

Like Hitchcock's best movies, Spellbound is a masterclass in tension and dread. Bergman is mesmeric as Peterson, perfectly cast opposite an equally compelling Gregory Peck. Spellbound's handling of mental health issues isn't the best, but Bergman provides the film with dignified gravitas that compliments Hitchcock's trademark style.

3 'Notorious' (1946)

A year after Spellbound's release, Bergman reunited with Alfred Hitchcock for the spy noir thriller Notorious. The actress stars opposite Cary Grant and Claude Rains in a story about a US government agent who recruits the daughter of a convicted war criminal as a spy to seduce a Nazi hiding in Brazil.

A strong contender for the all-time best Hitchcock film, Notorious is an elegant, thrilling noir film including some of his most inspired direction. Bergman is stellar as the proud but vulnerable Alicia, placed in a world of dangerous lies that leaves her in constant and increasing danger. Bergman embodies anxiety, with Hitchcock's camera capturing her restlessness at every turn.

2 'Gaslight' (1944)

Bergman won her first Oscar for her tour de force performance in George Cukor's 1944 psychological thriller Gaslight. The actress stars opposite Charles Boyer and Joseph Cotten in the story of a young woman manipulated by her husband into believing she is losing her mind.

Gaslight is an exercise in discomfort powered by Bergman's bravura performance. The actress is outstanding as the reserved and insecure Paula Alquist, crafting a distressing portrayal of mental deterioration that ranks among the most harrowing in film history. Bergman's Best Actress win remains highly regarded today, with many considering Gaslight her finest on-screen turn.

1 'Casablanca' (1942)

Michael Curtiz's 1942 romantic drama Casablanca is often considered among the all-time best movies. Bergman stars opposite Humphrey Bogart, with the plot revolving around a man torn between his love for a woman and his desire to help her husband escape the Nazi-controlled city of Casablanca to continue his fight against the Germans.

Bergman's Ilsa Lund is among the all-time great female characters. Tragic but proud and unflinching, Ilsa is devoted to the cause and willing to sacrifice her happiness for the greater good. Bergman is stellar opposite Humphrey Bogart, creating one of cinema's all-time great romances, even if it's doomed to end. Casablanca remains influential today, with critics and fans often considering it a timeless cinematic classic and Bergman's most iconic film.

