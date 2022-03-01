Whether you are an avid comedy fan or a casual consumer of stand-up, there’s a big chance you’ve heard of Amy Schumer. Not only does she have several specials under her belt, but she's seamlessly brought her talents to the big and small screen with movies such as Trainwreck and I Feel Pretty and the upcoming Hulu series Life and Beth. She’ll also be adding Oscar host to her impressive resume, as it was recently announced that she will be one of (for some reason 3?) hosts of the prestigious awards show this year.

The born-and-raised New Yorker had embarked on a similar journey to most aspiring actors. In between auditioning, she would work odd jobs to make ends meet, including waiting tables and bartending. But everything changed on her 23rd birthday when she tried stand-up for the first time at New York hotspot Gotham Comedy Club. She realized she found her calling and continued working on her act any chance she could get. A few years later in 2007, she competed on the reality competition series Last Comic Standing, enabling her on-stage persona filled with self-deprecation, astute and honest observation, and charming confidence to reach a wider audience. While Schumer wasn’t in fact the last comic standing, her time on the show and her career that followed, made an impact on a lot of people. Particularly, Comedy Central.

For four hysterical seasons, Inside Amy Schumer innovated and challenged the sketch series game by tackling typically-taboo topics and lampooning the idea of celebrity. Ironically enough, the Emmy and Peabody award-winning show’s unique voice and growing fanbase led to numerous celebrities making unforgettable guest appearances on the show, including Jake Gyllenhaal, Selena Gomez, Tina Fey, Steve Buscemi, Liam Neeson, and Laura Linney. Though the series unofficially ended in 2016, it was announced last year that it would move to Paramount+ for five specials. While whatever that means exactly is unclear, new Inside Amy Schumer content in any form is definitely a magical thing.

Let’s take a look at some of the best sketches from Inside Amy Schumer! And, as most of these videos suggest: hide your mom.

RELATED: Amy Schumer's 'Life & Beth' Trailer Teases A Journey of Self-Discovery

Foam

You never know where you will meet that special someone. At work, school, the gym, or maybe, a coffee shop? Amy rides an emotional rollercoaster every time she orders a latte from a specific barista. While other customers simply receive a coffee with foam, Amy’s drinks always have a thoughtful and romantic design. This sketch tells the love story saga between a customer and her barista not with words, but with lattes.

Nutritionist (ft. Janeane Garofalo)

If you’re looking to lose weight and have the build and physique of some of the hottest stars in Hollywood, then consider scheduling a meeting with celebrity nutritionist Cheryl Oberwood (Janeane Garofalo). After a brief session, Cheryl will have enough information to identify the most effective food plan for her client. She can make you look like the next Bond girl or like Christian Bale in The Fighter. Every diet seems to have the same disturbing rule in common: don’t eat.

Make-A-Wish

The pressure’s on for Amy, who’s fulfilling a Make-A-Wish request from a dying boy named Jason. According to doctors, his diagnosis is extremely bleak, and it’s frankly a miracle he’s still alive. Amy is deeply honored that Jason wanted him at his hospital bed’s side during his final moments, but was unaware of his entire dying wish. He doesn’t just want to meet her, he wants to be roasted by a professional comedian. Despite the support and encouragement from his parents, Amy struggles to make fun of the dying child.

I’m So Bad (ft. Nikki Glaser)

Going out to lunch with friends of course sounds fun, but it has the potential to be one of the most stressful and humiliating experiences of your week. Rather than catching up with one another and giving exciting updates on their lives, these ladies share the similar sense of shame they feel surrounding food. The women seek consolation as they attempt to out-do each other with their bad eating habits, ultimately leaving their outrageously disturbing and specific confessions unacknowledged.

Publicity Stunt (ft. Ali Wong)

After a not-what-it-looks-like animal photo shoot for PETA, Amy desperately needs to change her public image. Driven by her selfish desires, Amy tries to capitalize on the trend of celebrities going to prom with their fans to give her some positive publicity. She only makes matters worse, however, when she crashes a disinterested teenager’s prom and curses out the other students in attendance. It’s definitely a night that they will never forget.

Sauced

After a night of drinking, regret, and desperation, Amy and her roommate Kelsie stumble into their apartment only to be greeted by an impromptu cooking competition show called Sauced (an obvious parody of Chopped). The two barely-conscious women are thrust into a high stakes (not really) food battle where they must make an elegant dish for the prestigious judges with whatever they have in their kitchen. (Nothing says sophistication quite like ketchup and ice.) Who will win and who will be sauced? Also how did these guys get into their apartment?

Last F**kable Day (ft. Tina Fey, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Patricia Arquette)

You never know who you might bump into on a casual stroll through the park. An old friend, a family with young children, or a lively bird’s nest. In Amy’s case, she comes across three show business living legends: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Tina Fey, and Patricia Arquette. Given the fact that all three of them are sitting at a picnic table filled with fancy food and wine, Amy assumes it’s someone’s birthday. Well, it’s definitely a special occasion, just not one you’d might expect. They’re celebrating Julia’s “last f**kable day.” Cheers!

5-K (ft. Tig Notaro)

True friends are there for each other through the good, the bad, and the ugly…but what if it involves running? Comedian Tig Notaro pops by Amy’s office and interrupts her “busy” work day to ask her if she’d be willing to take part in a 5-K run to raise money and awareness for cancer. This run is especially personal to Tig, who had cancer and underwent a double mastectomy. The whole “running” thing, however, is asking a bit too much of Amy.

Celebrity Interview (ft. Bill Hader)

Schumer and Bill Hader eerily capture (and hilariously inflate) a typical late night talk show interview with a popular actress. Hader’s Cliffley introduces talk-of-the-town star Amy Lake Blively who’s promoting her latest project. (The project, of course, is a musical adaptation of Baz Luhrmann’s Blade Runner.) The two play stereotypical amalgamations of a host and a beautiful actress as they lean into flirty banter, and Amy desperately attempts to stay relatable while explaining her wealthy Hollywood lifestyle. Watch out, Darflin!

Compliments (ft. Nikki Glaser and Abby Elliott)

Giving compliments is easy, but receiving them? Nearly impossible. Notice someone got a nice haircut? Best to keep it to yourself. Ooh, or maybe you want to congratulate your friend on their big new promotion? Yeah, just don’t acknowledge it. Unless you want to hear some very specific reasons as to why she’s going to probably get fired. This sketch will have you asking yourself, "Did they really just say that?" But what’s the worst that could happen if you actually do accept a compliment? Complete and total anarchy.

9/11

Yes, Inside Amy Schumer is a silly show, but it does hit on some tough subjects. Do you remember where you were on 9/11? Amy’s boyfriend does and would really like to talk about it with her. You know what’s really good though? Mayonnaise. And Amy’s dealing with some tough stuff herself right now. Did she remember to tell the cashier that she wants mayo on her sandwich? It’s another difficult day in the life of Amy. Wait, what were we talking about?

Workout Instructor (ft. D’Arcy Carden)

It always helps when your workout instructor means business because it gets you in the right frame of mind for an intense workout. But the way Amy runs a workout class is unlike any other. She’s tough, which is great, but she’s also very invasive and…sexual? The regulars are used to her unorthodox behavior, but the newbies have trouble deciphering Amy’s mixed messages. Okay line up, time for uterus thrusts.

Chicks Who Can Hang (ft. Dan Soder)

It’s no secret. Guys love girls who don’t mind hanging out with other guys. The relationship is even better if the girl is genuinely interested in typical guy stuff like, you know, sports, red meat, and videogames. These four bros sip on their beers at a sports bar and discuss what masculine traits are hottest in girls. They know they've found their soulmate if they’re able to recite The Boondock Saints, or better yet, know how to put up sheetrock. Chicks who can hang!

Mom Computer Therapy (ft. Kathy Najimy)

Stay calm. Even though it might be your instinct to, please do not panic. Deep breaths. You got this! Calmly walk your mother through how to send an email. Again. For some reason, she can’t seem to remember how to do it, even though you literally just explained it to her. Amy knows that her own health will suffer if she doesn’t confront the exhausting relationship she has with her mom and technology. Sit back and grab your tissues. It’s going to be a long therapy session.

Say Fine to the Shirt (ft. Justin Long)

The success of shows like Say Yes to the Dress have inspired and spawned a new, more grounded series called Say Fine to the Shirt. This show answers the question: What do you do if you leave your main shirt in the airport? Amy’s perhaps a little more excited than her fiancé Brian (Justin Long), who she’s dragged out of the house to go clothes shopping. Will Brian have a love connection with an article of clothing? Or will he at least be able to say “fine” to a shirt?

All episodes of Inside Amy Schumer are available to stream on HBO Max.

Oscars 2022 to be Hosted by Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and Regina Hall This is the first time The Oscars will have hosts since 2018.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email